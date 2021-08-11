전 주한미군사령관들 "연합훈련 정치 도구 취급 말아야…나약한 대응 안 돼"

전 주한미군사령관들이 김여정 북한 노동당 부부장의 미-한 연합군사훈련 중단 압박을 일축하고, 동맹의 긴밀한 군사 공조만이 한국을 북한과 중국의 위협으로 보호할 수 있다고 강조했습니다. 한국 범여권의 ‘훈련 연기’ 주장에 대해선 북한 군사 위협을 억지하는 핵심 수단을 정치 도구로 삼아선 안 된다고 반박했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

주한미군사령관과 유엔군사령관, 한미연합사령관을 겸했던 퇴역 4성 장군들은 김여정 노동당 부부장의 미-한 연합훈련 취소 압박보다 한국 여권 국회의원들의 훈련 연기 요청에 더 주목했습니다.

북한 당국의 비난과 협박은 수십 년간 반복된 수사에 불과하지만, 북한의 눈치를 보며 연합훈련을 정치 쟁점화하는 한국 정치인이 늘어난 건 미-한 동맹에 영향을 미칠 수 있다는 우려 때문입니다.

앞서 김여정 노동당 부부장은 지난 1일 “며칠 간 남조선군과 미군과의 합동군사연습이 예정대로 강행될 수 있다는 기분 나쁜 소리들을 계속 듣고 있다"며 미-한 훈련 중단을 촉구한 데 이어, 10일에도 미-한 훈련은 “반드시 대가를 치를 자멸적 행동”이라는 주장이 담긴 담화를 내놨습니다. 또 북한이 한동안 언급하지 않았던 주한미군 철수도 다시 주장했습니다.

이런 가운데 한국 범여권 국회의원 74명은 김 부부장의 첫 담화가 나온 지 나흘 만인 지난 5일 미-한 연합훈련의 조건부 연기를 촉구하는 공동 성명서를 발표했습니다.

버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관.

버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관은 남북한의 이런 움직임에 대해 “북한을 효과적으로 억지하고, 필요하다면 격퇴하기 위한 동맹의 군사 준비태세를 북한과의 잠재적이고도 단기적인 관계 개선에 사용하는 정치적 도구로 취급해서는 안 된다”고 지적했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Military readiness of the Alliance to effectively deter and if necessary defeat north Korea—and potentially China should it enter any future conflict on the Korean Peninsula—is not something that should be treated as a political tool to attempt to achieve potential short term enhancements to relations with north Korea.

특히 “중국도 미래에 한반도 전쟁에 참전한다면 억지와 격퇴의 잠재적 대상”이라며 “한국과 미국의 군사 동맹이야말로 한국을 군사적으로 침략해 북한 공산 정권 주도로 한반도를 통일하려는 북한과 중국의 시도를 가로막은 유일하게 효과적인 방안”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “The military alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States represents the only—I repeat the only—effective method over the years which has prevented north Korea—and China—from attempting to yet again reunify the Peninsula under a communist north Korea regime through a military invasion of South Korea.”

벨 전 사령관은 한국 범여권이 내세운 미-한 훈련 연기론에 대해 “1953년 이래 강력한 미-한 동맹이 없었다면, 한국인들은 이미 오래전에 중국의 군사 지원을 받는 북한 통치의 폐해에 예속됐을 것”이라며 “허약함을 노출하고 불공평한 화해를 모색하면 중국과 북한만 대담하게 만들어 두 나라는 우리의 강력한 동맹에 균열을 일으키고 한국 홀로 남아 북한이 지배하는 미래에 맞서도록 만들려고 할 것”이라고 반박했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Without a strong Alliance since 1953, the citizens of South Korea would have long since been subjugated to the evils of north Korean rule, with military backing from China. Weakness and unequal conciliation will only embolden both China and north Korea to fracture our great Alliance and leave South Korea alone to face a future under north Korean rule.”

또한 “연안 지역에서 점점 두드러지는 중국의 호전적 행보를 고려할 때 미-한 양국이 단합되고 강력한 동맹을 보여주는 것이 어느 때보다 중요하다”며 “이런 사실은 한국인의 평화와 자유, 경제적 기회를 위해 대단히 중요하다”고 강조했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Given China's increasing belligerence in its littoral region, it is now more important than ever for our two countries to present a unified and strong Alliance. This fact is crucial to continued peace, liberty, economic opportunity and freedom for the people of South Korea.”

존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관.

존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관은 김여정의 잇단 비난과 경고에 대해 “누가 대변인으로 나서든 북한의 수사는 변함이 없다”고 지적했습니다.

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “The rhetoric remains the same no matter who is the spokesperson; if north Korea wanted to normalize relations and have peace and security on the peninsula, there are many means to display it. They have not and, instead, they want the ROK to give up many things without any reciprocation.”

그러면서 “관계 정상화와 한반도 평화·안보 구축을 원한다면 그런 뜻을 밝힐 수 있는 수단은 얼마든지 있지만, 북한은 그렇게 하는 대신 아무 상호 조치도 없이 한국이 많은 것을 양보하기만을 원한다”고 비판했습니다.

틸럴리 전 사령관은 “한국인들의 안전을 지키는 것은 중요한 책임”이라며 “훈련되고 준비된 병력이야말로 북한을 억지하기 위한 수단 중 하나”라고 말했습니다.

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “Security of the people of the Republic of Korea is a prime responsibility and one of the means to deter the NK is a trained and ready force.”

제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관은 김여정의 훈련 중단 압박에 대해 “솔직히 그들의 수사에 대해 우려하지 않는다”며서 “이미 이전에 들었던 것과 똑같다”고 일축했습니다.

[제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “Frankly, I do not worry about their rhetoric. It is more of the same. We have heard it before.”

제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관.

하지만, 한국 범여권의 훈련 연기 주장과 관련해선 “한국은 준비태세를 유지하고 언제나 국경을 방어할 준비가 돼 있어야 한다”며 “한국 방어를 대신할 수 있는 것은 없다”고 경고했습니다.

[제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “I think the ROK needs to maintain readiness and always be prepared to defend its borders. There is no substitute for not being ready to defend the ROK.”

전 주한미군사령관들은 16~26일 실시되는 본훈련이 실제 병력을 가동하는 야외훈련 없이 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션 방식의 지휘소 연습으로 진행되는 데 대해 현시점에서는 효과적인 훈련이라면서도 각급 부대 전반에 걸쳐 전투력과 대비태세를 유지해야 할 필요성을 상기시켰습니다.

벨 전 사령관은 “트럼프 행정부의 대북 관여 실패와 코로나바이러스 확산으로 인해 동맹의 준비태세가 약화한 것을 고려할 때 동맹은 군사적 준비태세 강화 조치를 반드시 취해야 한다”고 말했습니다. 그러면서 “이번에 실시하는 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션 방식의 연합 지휘소연습은 고도의 준비태세를 달성하고 북한과 중국에 동맹의 연대를 보여주는 강력한 메시지를 전달하는 데 결정적인 역할을 한다” 고 평가했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Given the shortfalls in Alliance readiness brought about by failed engagements with north Korea by the Trump Administration and now the continuing Covid pandemic, the Alliance must -- I say again must -- take steps to bolster its military readiness. The upcoming high level computer generated Alliance military command post exercise is crucial at this point in time to achieve higher readiness and send a strong message of Alliance solidarity to north Korea and China.”

또한 “연합훈련은 어떤 식으로든 타협의 대상이 될 수 없다”며 “한국군과 미군 지휘부는 훈련에 대한 완전한 지휘권을 정치 지도자들로부터 위임받아야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “The exercise should not be compromised in any way and South Korean and United States military leaders should be given a strong mandate by their political leaders to proceed with full and complete execution of the exercise.”

틸럴리 전 사령관은 “이맘때 실시되는 훈련은 주로 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션 방식의 지휘소연습(CPX)이고, 지휘관과 참모를 훈련하는 데 효과적”이라면서도 “모든 지휘 단계에서 병사들의 전투기술 훈련을 유지하는 것이 매우 중요하다”고 지적했습니다. “훈련되고 준비태세가 갖춰진 병력이야말로 억지력의 핵심”이라는 설명입니다.

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “The series of exercises conducted at this time of the year have generally been CPX driven through simulation and have been effective in training commanders and staff. However it is key that all levels of command keep their service members trained in their warfighting skills. In my view a trained and ready force is key to deterrence.”

틸럴리 전 사령관은 “준비태세를 확립하기 위해선 훈련이 핵심”이라고 거듭 강조하면서 “지휘관들은 훈련의 종류와 실시 방식을 결정해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “Training is key to readiness, therefore, I believe that the commanders must decide the type of training and how it will be conducted.

서먼 전 사령관은 미-한 연합훈련이 예정대로 진행되는 것을 환영한다면서 “컴퓨터 시뮬레이션 방식은 좋은 선택이고 지휘소 훈련을 계속할 수 있게 해 준다”고 평가했습니다. “많은 병력이 계속 순환되고 있어 이들을 훈련하는 데 도움이 된다’는 설명입니다.

[제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “I think this is a good option and it will allow for training of the command posts to continue. There is always a lot of turnover with personnel and it will help train them.”

미-한 양국은 최근 남북관계와 코로나19 상황 등을 고려해, 컴퓨터 가상훈련인 이번 연합훈련 규모를 전반기보다도 30% 정도 축소했습니다.

박근혜 정부 마지막 해인 2016년 8월 미-한 을지프리덤가디언(UFG) 훈련 당시에는 한국군 5만여 명, 미군 2만5000여 명이 참가했지만, UFG는 미-북 정상회담 이후인 2019년 폐지됐고, 매년 5월 한국이 단독으로 실시하던 을지태극연습도 계속 연기되고 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.