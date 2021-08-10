미 국방부 "한반도 준비태세 필요에 변화 없어...전작권전환 합의 조건 충족돼야"

미 국방부는 한반도 준비태세를 유지해야 할 필요에 변화가 없다고 강조했습니다. 또한 전시전작통제권은 두 나라가 상호 합의한 조건이 완전히 충족돼야 전환될 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 박동정 기자가 보도합니다.

존 커비 미 국방부 대변인은 9일 미국과 한국이 준비태세를 유지해야 할 필요에는 전혀 변화가 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 커비 대변인] “Nothing's changed about our need for readiness on the Korean Peninsula and our desire to work in lockstep with our ROK allies on a training regimen that improves that readiness and keeps that readiness strong”

커비 대변인은 이날 정례브리핑에서 “한반도 준비태세에 대한 우리의 필요와 준비태세를 개선하고 강력하게 유지하는 훈련 체제에 대해 동맹국인 한국과 보조를 맞춰 협력하려는 우리의 바람에는 아무 것도 변한 것이 없다”고 말했습니다.

커비 대변인은 앞서 여러 차례 말한 것처럼 한국과 보조를 맞춰 이런 결정들을 내렸다며, 이는 앞으로도 바뀌지 않을 것이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 커비 대변인] “We make these decisions, as I've said many, many times before, in lockstep with our ROK allies and that's not going to change”

이보다 앞서 미 국방부 대변인은 9일 VOA에 “현 시점에 미한연합훈련에 대해 발표할 내용이 없다”며 “미한연합사령부 방침에 따라 계획돼 있거나 실시된 훈련에 대해 언급하지 않고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[국방부 대변인] “We don’t have anything to announce on the U.S. & ROK exercises at this time. In accordance with CFC Policy, we do not comment on planned or conducted training readiness”

이 발언은 미한연합훈련이 사실상 10일부터 시작되는 가운데 나왔습니다.

9일 한국 군과 정부 소식통에 따르면 미-한 군 당국은 10일부터 13일까지 사전연습을 진행하고 16일부터 26일까지 본연습을 진행할 예정입니다.

국방부 대변인은 미한연합사의 최우선 순위는 병력 보호라면서, 모든 미-한 훈련은 한국 정부와 질병관리청의 지침을 준수할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[국방부 대변인] Protection of the force is CFC's #1 priority, and all ROK-U.S. training will respect ROK government and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) COVID-19 guidelines.

그러면서 “미한동맹은 높은 수준의 준비태세를 유지하고 있다”며 “병력을 보호하기 위해 신중한 예방 통제 조치를 시행하고 유지하는 동시에 한국을 어떤 위협이나 적으로부터 보호하기 위해 견고한 합동 방어 태세를 계속 유지할 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[국방부 대변인] The ROK-U.S. Alliance remains at a high level of readiness, and continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while implementing and maintaining prudent preventive control measures to protect the force.

이어 “연합훈련은 미-한 쌍방의 결정이며 모든 결정은 상호 합의에 따라 이뤄질 것”이라고 강조했습니다.

[국방부 대변인] Combined training events are a ROK-U.S. bilateral decision, and any decisions will be a mutual agreement.

국방부 대변인은 전시전작통제권(전작권)과 관련해선, “양국간 상호 합의한 조건이 완전히 충족되면 전환될 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[국방부 대변인] Regarding operational control, Wartime Operational Control will transition when the mutually-agreed upon conditions are fully met.

그러면서 “조건에 기반한 전작권 전환은 미국과 한국이 상호 합의한 것일 뿐 아니라 우리 군대와 국민, 지역의 안보를 보장하기 위해서도 필요하다”고 설명했습니다.

이어 “특정한 시간표를 공약하는 것은 우리 군과 국민들을 위험에 빠뜨릴 수 있다”고 지적했습니다.

[국방부 대변인] A conditions-based wartime OPCON transition is not only what the United States and Republic of Korea mutually agreed to, it is also necessary to ensure the security of our military forces, peoples, and the region. A commitment to a specific timeframe would put our forces and people at risk. Similarly, ensuring the security of military forces, peoples, and the region requires is more complicated than merely swapping the leadership of the Combined Forces Command.

국방부 대변인은 “군대와, 국민, 지역의 안보를 보장하는 것은 단순히 미한연합사의 지도부를 교체하는 것보더 더 복잡한 일”이라고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 박동정입니다.