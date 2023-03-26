괌 당국, 북한 미사일 발사에 “경계 늦추지 말아야…직접 위협은 아냐”

미국령 괌 당국이 북한의 최근 미사일 시험 발사와 관련해 직접적 영향은 받지 않았다면서도 괌 주민들에게 주의를 당부한다는 공식 반응을 내놨습니다.

[브레넌 고문] “While there is no immediate threat assessed for Guam or the Northern Marianas, we remind the community to remain vigilant and stay up to date with activity in our region,” said Samantha Brennan, Homeland Security Advisor. “GHS/OCD will continue to work with our military and federal partners in order to provide timely notices.”

괌 국토안보민방위 사무국(GHS/OCD)은 27일 발표한 성명에서 사만다 브레넌 국토안보 고문을 인용해 “괌이나 북마리아나 제도에 대한 즉각적인 위협이 되진 않는다고 평가하지만, 경계를 늦추지 말고 역내 움직임에 대한 최신 정보에 계속 귀를 열고 있을 것을 지역 사회에 상기시킨다”고 밝혔습니다.

그러면서 “괌 국토안보민방위 사무국은 역내 움직임을 적시에 통지하도록 우리의 군대와 연방 파트너와 함께 계속 협력할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

또한 “괌 국토안보민방위 사무국이 마리아나 지역융합센터(MRFC), 미 연방·군사 파트너들과 함께 최근 북한이 쏜 미상 발사체에 대한 보도들을 포함해 역내 주변 사건을 계속해서 감시하고 있다”고 설명했습니다.

[괌 당국] “The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), in conjunction with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC), federal and military partners, continue to monitor events surrounding the region including reports of the recent launch of an unidentified projectile out of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) today.”

앞서 한국 합동참모본부는 한반도 시각 27일 북한이 동해상으로 탄도미사일을 발사했다고 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 박동정입니다.