미국 “방중 북한 인사 확인 안 돼…제재 이행해야”

미국 정부는 북한 김정은 국무위원장이 중국을 방문했다는 언론보도들을 확인할 수 없다고 거듭 밝혔습니다. 5월로 예정된 미-북 정상회담의 정확한 일정은 정해지지 않았다고 말했습니다. 김영남 기자가 보도합니다.

미 국무부는 중국을 방문한 북한 측 인사가 누구인지 알지 못한다며, 이에 대한 확인은 중국 당국이 할 일이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 헤더 노어트 대변인] “We are not familiar with who was actually there, but we look forward to hearing about it, and we will leave it for the Chinese to announce who was visiting.”

헤더 노어트 국무부 대변인은 27일 정례브리핑에서 김정은 위원장이 중국을 방문했다는 언론보도에 대해 묻는 질문에, 중국 당국이 이에 대해 확인하지 않았다며 이같이 대답했습니다.

노어트 대변인은 이와 관련한 보도와 영상을 봤다며, 많은 의전적 움직임이 있었다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 헤더 노어트 대변인] “We have seen that report, we have watched the video, I know a lot of you have seen that too, there certainly was a lot of fanfare. There certainly was a lot of protocols that was involved in that meeting.”

그러면서 북한 측의 이번 중국 방문과 관련해 중국과 어떤 논의도 없었다고 덧붙였습니다.

새라 샌더스 백악관 대변인도 언론보도와 관련해 확인하거나 부인할 수 있는 입장이 아니라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 새라 샌더스 대변인] “The President is obviously being kept up to speed on the number of fronts when it comes to North Korea and preparations, but as of right now, I am not in the position to confirm or deny those reports from the podium.”

샌더스 대변인은 27일 정례브리핑에서 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 김정은의 중국 방문과 관련된 보고를 받았는지, 또 미-북 정상회담 준비에 어떤 영향을 끼칠지를 묻는 질문에, 트럼프 대통령은 북한과 회담 준비와 관련해 당연히 최신 정보를 접한다고 대답했습니다.

이어 미-북 정상회담이 5월에 열릴지를 묻는 질문에, 미국은 회담 요청을 수락했고 이를 추진해 나가고 있으며, 아직 시간이나 일정이 정해진 것은 없다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 새라 샌더스 대변인] “We are continuing to move forward the offer was extended and accepted and we are continuing to move forward in that process. We still don’t have a set time or date on that front.”

노어트 국무부 대변인도 공식적인 회담 일정에 대해 확실히 알지 못한다고 밝혔습니다.

노어트 대변인은 국무부가 북한 측과 정상회담과 관련한 접촉을 시작했는지를 묻는 질문에는, 백악관 국가안보회의와 다른 정부 기관, 부처들과 긴밀히 협력해 계획을 추진하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 헤더 노어트 대변인] We are going ahead and we are planning that out of the State Department, but also in close coordination with the NSC, National Security Council, and other U.S. government agencies and departments as well. It is a big task certainly pulling off any kind of summit like this. The NSC is the main coordinator of it and the State Department is providing with any assistance that is needed.

그러면서 국가안보회의가 조정 역할을 맡고 있고 국무부는 필요한 지원을 제공하는 역할을 하고 있다고 설명했습니다.

노어트 대변인은 북한은 심각한 경제 상황에 처한 게 분명하다며, 북한이 미국과의 대화 의지를 보이고 테이블로 나온 이유 중 하나는 이에 따른 것이라는 점도 거듭 강조했습니다.

아울러 중국이 북한을 경제적으로 도울 수 있다는 지적에, 그렇지 않길 바란다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 헤더 노어트 대변인] “I certainly hope not. China is one of those countries just like Russia that has signed on UNSC resolutions. We hope and we often said China can do a lot more to crack down and to adhere to those UNSC resolutions. And we hope the China would not skirt those.”

중국이 유엔 안보리 결의 위반을 단속하고 이행하는 데 할 수 있는 일이 많다고 믿는다는 설명입니다.

노어트 대변인은 또 러시아 역시 미국의 최대 압박 캠페인을 돕는 데 더 많은 일을 할 수 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 헤더 노어트 대변인] “I think when we look at countries whether it is China or Russia, there is certainly more that they can do to help with our maximum pressure campaign. Russia like China voted in unanimously for UNSC resolutions, three or four UNSC resolutions that really put pressure on North Korea.”

노어트 대변인은 러시아 역시 북한을 압박하는 안보리 결의들을 만장일치로 채택하는 데 참여했다고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영남입니다.