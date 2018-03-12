CIA 국장 “트럼프-김정은 대화 중에도 대북압박 계속”

트럼프 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장 간 대화가 진행되는 동안에도 대북 압박을 계속할 것이라고 마이크 폼페오 미국 중앙정보국, CIA 국장이 밝혔습니다. 미-한 정상회담 준비 기간에도 북한에 핵개발 자금이 들어가는 것을 막겠다는 설명입니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

폼페오 국장은 김정은이 트럼프 행정부의 최대 압박 캠페인에 밀려 대화의 장으로 나오는 것으로 진단했습니다.

[폼페오 국장] “President Trump took a different tact entirely put an enormous global allies -- allies supported pressure campaign on the North Koreans that has had a real impact on the regime, on the North Korean economy and has cost Kim Jong-un to reach out and say that he wants to begin to have discussions on terms that the United States has never achieved before.”

폼페오 국장은 11일 미국 CBS 방송의 시사 프로그램에 출연해 트럼프 대통령은 완전히 다른 수를 쓰고 있다며, 대북 압박 캠페인은 북한 정권과 경제에 실질적 영향을 미치고 있다고 평가했습니다. 김정은이 직접 나서, 미국이 달성해 본 적이 없는 조건에 대해 대화를 시작하고 싶다고 말하도록 만들었다는 겁니다.

그러면서 트럼프 대통령이 취임 이래 매우 명확히 한 목표를 이루기 위해 미국은 열심히 노력할 것이라며, 그것은 완전하고 검증 가능하며 되돌릴 수 없는 북한의 비핵화라고 말했습니다.

이어 김정은이 5월까지 만나겠다는 트럼프 대통령의 의향에 반응을 보이지 않았다는 사회자의 지적에, 트럼프 대통령은 엄청나게 중요한 이 주제에 대해 (김정은과) 초기 논의를 할 준비가 됐음을 시사했다는 점을 상기시켰습니다.

[폼페오 국장] “The president has indicated he's prepared to go have an initial discussion on this incredibly important topic and we're preparing for that time.”

폼페오 국장은 어떤 전임 행정부보다도 많은 것을 지난 한 주 동안 성취했다며, 북한을 한계점 너머의 역량을 갖도록 만드는 핵과 미사일 실험을 계속하지 않게 합의한 것은 대단히 중요한 일이라고 밝혔습니다. 또 김정은은 수십 년 동안 반대해온 미-한 연합군사훈련의 실시에 동의했고, 동시에 비핵화 대화를 하겠다는 데도 응했다고 말했습니다.

[폼페오 국장] “Well this week we've gotten more than any previous administration, an agreement to not continue testing nuclear weapons and their missile program the things that would put them capable of getting across the threshold, that's critical. He's allowed to continue us to continue our exercises on the peninsula something that's been fought over for decades. And at the same time he has agreed to have a conversation about need- denuclearization.”

그러나 결국 드러나게 될 것은 무슨 말을 했느냐가 아니라며, 트럼프 행정부는 이번 대화가 진행되는 동안 정신을 바짝 차리고 북한에 대한 압박을 계속할 것이라고 강조했습니다. 대통령이 취임 이래 일관적으로 제시한 목표를 달성할 때까지 안도할 수 없다는 겁니다.

[폼페오 국장] “What will turn out is not about words and what someone says. This administration has its eyes wide open and the whole time this conversation takes place the pressure will continue to mount on North Korea. There is no relief in sight until the president gets the objective that he has set forth consistently during his entire time in office.”

특히 북한이 핵.미사일 프로그램을 계속 구축하는데 필요한 재원을 확보하지 못하도록 압박을 가하는 데 미국의 노력이 맞춰져 있다며, 이 같은 압박이 매우 효과적으로 이뤄져 왔다고 설명했습니다. 또 이런 점은 중요한 결정을 내릴 미-한 정상 간의 대화를 미국이 준비하는 동안 전혀 바뀌지 않을 것이라고 강조했습니다.

[폼페오 국장] “Our efforts are to put pressure on them to prevent them from having financial resources to continue to build out these programs. We've been very effective at these things. None of that's going to change while we prepare to have a set of talks between the two people who can make these important decisions.”

폼페오 국장은 북한 측 대화 상대를 만날 의향이 있느냐는 질문에, 나아갈 방향에 대한 진로와 어조를 정할 사람은 대통령이라고 답했습니다.

[폼페오 국장] “He'll set the course and tone for the direction. …You can be sure that the CIA won't make those mistakes again. We will be at the center of providing the intelligence picture to the president and to the secretary of state so that each of them can understand how it is we can most likely achieve the president's objective.”

이어 과거 협상에 관여했다 실패한 잘못을 CIA가 반복하지 않을 것이라는 것을 확신해도 된다며, CIA는 대통령과 국무장관이 대통령의 목표를 어떻게 성취할 수 있을지 이해할 수 있도록 그들에게 정보를 제공하는 일의 중심에 있을 것이라고 말했습니다.

폼페오 국장은 당초 이런 과정이 틸러슨 장관을 통해 이뤄질 것으로 알려져 왔다는 지적에, 관련 노력과 협상은 대통령 선에서 추진하는 것이지만 대통령을 가장 좋은 위치에 서게 해 성과를 거두게 하기 위해선 팀의 노력이 필요하다고 설명했습니다.

[폼페오 국장] “This is a level of discussion the president is going to drive this effort this negotiation but it will take a team to build out the picture so that we put the president in the best position so that he can achieve that outcome.”

그러면서도 모든 과정을 이끌고 주도할 당사자가 대통령이라는 것은 의심의 여지가 없다고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[폼페오 국장] “I don't think there's any doubt about who's going to take the lead on this. The president of the United States is going to take the lead.”

폼페오 국장은 북한 문제가 어떻게 여기까지 오게 됐는지 이해하는 게 중요하다며, 20년 간 미국 정부의 방치로 인해 강화된 북한의 (핵.미사일) 역량을 트럼프 행정부가 출범과 동시에 마주하게 된 것이라고 지적했습니다.

이어 북한이 수개월 안에 미 본토 타격 능력을 갖출 것으로 여전히 말하겠느냐는 질문에 “그렇다”고 답했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원 입니다.