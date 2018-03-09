틸러슨 장관 “트럼프, 김정은과 관여 직접 결정…대화와 협상은 달라”

렉스 틸러슨 장관은 트럼프 대통령이 김정은과의 대화 결정을 직접 내렸으며, 협상과는 다른 차원이라고 밝혔습니다. 두 사람이 만날 시간과 장소를 결정하는데 앞으로도 몇 주가 더 걸릴 것이라고 말했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

틸러슨 장관은 북한과의 대화는 협상과 다르다고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 틸러슨 국무장관] “With respect to talks with North Korea versus negotiations - and I think this seems to be something that people continue to struggle with the difference. My comments have been that we’re - the conditions are not right for negotiations, but we’ve been saying for some time we are open to talks.”

아프리카를 순방 중인 틸러슨 장관은 9일 마무드 알리 유수프 지부티 외무장관과의 공동 기자회견에서, 북한과의 대화 조건이 아직 맞지 않는다는 그의 발언 이후 24시간도 안 돼 트럼프 행정부가 이제 적당한 시간이 됐다고 확신하는 이유를 설명해 달라는 질문에 이같이 답했습니다.

사람들이 대화와 협상의 차이를 이해하는 데 애를 먹는 것 같은데, 자신의 발언은 협상을 위한 조건이 맞지 않는다는 뜻이었지 대화에는 열려있다는 점을 계속 얘기해왔다는 겁니다.

이어 대화에 열려있고 조건만 맞는다면 김정은과 기꺼이 만날 것이라는 트럼프 대통령의 말을 상기시키면서, 이제 그런 시간이 왔다는 게 대통령의 판단이라고 생각한다고 말했습니다.

[틸러슨 국무장관] “President Trump has said for some time that he was open to talks and he would willingly meet with Kim Jong-un when conditions were right and the time was right. And I think in the President’s judgment, that time has arrived now.”

또 김정은과의 관여 결정은 트럼프 대통령이 직접 내린 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 그러면서 9일 아침 일찍 이 결정에 대해 대통령과 얘기를 나눴고 매우 좋은 대화를 했다고 말했습니다.

[틸러슨 국무장관] “In terms of the decision to engage between President Trump and Kim Jong-un, that’s a decision the President took himself. I spoke to him very early this morning about that decision and we had a good conversation.” This is something that he’s had on his mind for quite some time, so it was not a surprise in any way.”

틸러슨 장관은 트럼프 대통령이 꽤 오랫동안 이 문제를 염두에 두고 있었고, 따라서 전혀 놀랄 일이 아니라고 설명했습니다. 대통령이 김정은과 만날 의향을 이미 공개적으로 표명해왔다는 겁니다.

따라서 이제 두 사람 간 첫 만남의 시간과 장소에 합의하는 문제가 남았다며, 모두 결정되는데 몇 주가 걸릴 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[틸러슨 국무장관] “So now, I think it’s a question of agreeing on a timing of that first meeting between the two of them and a location, and that will take some weeks before we get all that worked out. So no surprise."

이어 김정은이 단순히 의향 정도가 아니라 강력한 대화를 열망한다는 점에서 그 동안 봐 온 것 중 가장 적극적인 보고 내용이라고 지적했습니다.

또 매우 극적으로 바뀐 김정은의 태도는 솔직히 다소 놀라웠다며, 그가 한국의 대북 특사단과의 대화에서도 매우 적극적이었다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원 입니다.