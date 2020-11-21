"이지스함 ICBM 요격 성공했지만 개선점 많아…공격-방어 역량 통합 절실" 

최근 미군이 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일을 해상에서 요격하는 실험에 성공한 가운데, 미사일 전문가들은 본토 방어측면에서 획기적 성과가 분명하지만 개선할 측면도 많다고 지적했습니다. 북한이 다탄두 역량을 확보할 경우, 완벽한 요격을 장담할 수 없다는 겁니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

미국 미사일방어청(MDA)은 지난 17일 남태평양 해상에서 쏘아올린 모형 대륙간탄도미사일을 이지스함에서 발사한 SM-3 블록 2A(알파)로 요격하는 FTM-44 실험을 진행해 우주에서 격추하는데 성공했습니다.

이언 윌리엄스 “차세대 요격기 실전배치 지연이 FTM-44 요격 실험 주요 배경”

워싱턴의 민간단체인 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)의 이언 윌리엄스 미사일방어프로젝트 부국장은 20일 VOA에, 미 국방부가 이번 실험을 진행한 것은 차세대 요격기(Next-Generation Interceptor. NGI)의 실전배치가 늦어진 점과 밀접한 관계가 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취 : 윌리엄스 부국장] “Rather than continuing to try and get the RKV (Redesigned Kill Vehicle) done that would be a distraction, waste of money and decided to cancel that program and pour everything into much more advanced, much more longer term projects called the Next Generation Interceptor, the NGI. And that was all well and good in principle but the problem is that it is a 10 year time horizon before these things would be theoretically designed and tested and ready to field so that leaves the United States with a decade of increasing vulnerability to North Korean nuclear blackmail”

당초 미 미사일방어청은 2014년 3월 탄도미사일을 대기권 밖에서 요격할 수 있는 ‘미사일 요격체 재설계 제품 (Redesigned Kill Vehicle. RKV)’의 개발을 추진했지만, 성능미달과 실전배치 이후 진화하는 적성국들의 역량 발전 속도에 못 미칠 것을 우려해 지난해 사업 중단을 선언했습니다.

대신 지상배치 미사일방어체계에서 발사하는 차세대 미사일요격기 (Next Generation Interceptor. NGI) 개발을 추진해 2028년까지 실전배치를 완료하겠다는 계획입니다.

윌리엄스 부국장은 미 국방부가 약 10여 년의 공백기 동안 북한의 핵 위협으로부터 본토방어에 대한 취약성이 증가하게 될 것을 우려해 왔다며, 이지스함을 동원한 해상요격 능력 추가를 대안으로 추진하게 됐다고 설명했습니다.

앞서 존 힐 미사일방어청장도 지난 9월 FTM-44 저고도 요격 실험을 올해 안에 실시하겠다고 예고하면서 “차세대 미사일 요격기 실전배치 전까지 역량의 공백을 메우는데 초점을 두고 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취 : 힐 미사일방어청장] “While we also compete in parallel the next generation interceptor. And so by closing that gap with a very strong liability program for the fleet today and bringing on a new interceptor that will tie into the ground systems and into their sensors I talked about is going to be pretty formidable.”

“다탄두 재진입 역량 확보할 경우, 완벽한 요격 장담 못해”

브루스 베넷 “후추진제 (PBV) 조기 요격 역량 개발 중요”

윌리엄스 부국장은 현재까지 알려진 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일 역량을 고려할 때 이번 실험의 성공을 통해 미 본토 방어에 대한 취약성을 대부분 보완할 것으로 보인다고 평가했습니다.

그러나 이후 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일 역량의 발전 속도가 변수라는 점도 지적했습니다.

만일 북한이 한 개의 미사일에 여러 발의 핵탄두를 탑재할 수 있는 다탄두 재돌입 비행체(MRV)나 여러 개의 탄두를 각각 다른 목표물에 설정해 타격할 수 있는 다탄두 각개 목표설정 재돌입 비행체 (MIRV) 역량을 확보했을 경우, 완전한 본토 방어를 장담할 수 없다는 설명입니다.

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원도 북한이 다탄두 재돌입 비행체(MRV)나 다탄두 각개 목표설정 재돌입 비행체(MIRV)를 확보했을 경우를 대비해 미사일 발사 초기 단계에 요격할 수 있는 역량 개발을 다음 과제로 추진하는 것이 중요하다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취 : 베넷 선임연구원] “If it all they have is a single warhead missile with no decoys, then what the US demonstrated with the intercept was perfectly adequate, it was really good. But when you're developing new systems, you've got to recognize that your first tests are likely several years away from full operational capability. And so you're thinking about the capability the adversary is going to have in 5 to 10 years, rather than the capability the adversary already has…The next step is Alright, let's try to make the intercept earlier. And if we make the intercept earlier, can we kill most missiles before they dispense warheads. And that'll depend upon the sophistication of the other side's system.”

베넷 선임연구원은 하나의 미사일에 여러 개의 탄두를 탑재하고 있을 경우, 상대방 미사일 체계의 정밀도에 따라 미사일 방어요격 셈법도 복잡해진다고 말했습니다.

미 전문가들, '북한 ICBM 재진입 역량 완성' 평가에 엇갈린 견해 미국 전문가들은 북한이 ICBM 재진입체를 정상 작동시킬 수준으로 향상시켰다는 일각의 평가에 대해 엇갈린 견해를 밝혔습니다. 다만, 이런 평가가 사실이라면 이후 다탄두화를 추진할 가능성이 크다고 내다봤습니다.

가령 미사일 유도체계가 후추진체 (Post Boost Vehicle. PBV) 이른바 버스(Bus)에 장착돼 있다면, 후추진체로부터 복수의 핵탄두 또는 미끼가 분리되기 전에 요격할 수 있는 역량을 확보해야 한다는 설명입니다.

이와 관련해 윌리엄스 부국장은 북한이 향후 MRV 또는 MIRV로 대륙간탄도미사일의 역량을 고도화한다면, 미사일 방어 뿐 아니라 선제타격을 염두에 둔 공격역량 통합의 중요성은 더욱 더 커진다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취 : 윌리엄스 부국장] “It seems like a good idea to pile as many warheads onto a single missile as you can. On the other hand, it means that it makes the left of launch, we talked about offense defense integration, it makes the offensive effort easier, right? Because now I can knock out one missile, and I'll get five of your warheads. Rather than having to run down five different missiles to get five warheads.”

한 번의 피격으로 다수의 탄두를 소실할 수 있다는 측면에서 다탄두 탑재 대륙간탄도미사일은 북한으로서도 양날의 검이 될 수도 있다는 설명입니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 “원점타격 포함한 공격-방어 역량 통합 추진 중요”

한미연합사령부 작전참모출신인 데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의 수호재단 선임연구원은 “미사일방어가 적성국의 위협에 대한 특효약(Silver Bullet)이 될 수 없다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취 : 맥스웰 선임연구원] “First of all, there is no silver bullet in missile defense. Missile Defense is hard…And you really need to have a holistic strategy towards missile defense, that includes defense, but also includes offense, you know, attacking missile sites and missile infrastructure as well. Storage sites, refueling sites, launch sites…In addition, a large component of missile defense in the modern era, should include cyber-attacks as well.”

맥스웰 선임연구원은 이번 FTM-44 요격 실험의 성공을 분명 긍정적으로 평가하지만 향후 미사일방어 전략은 미사일 기반 시설 등에 대한 공격, 사이버 공격 등을 포함한 총체적 접근법을 취해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.