"김정은, 정보의 힘 두려워 해…대북 정보유입 이어져야"

북한의 김정은 국무위원장이 정보의 힘이 주민들에 미칠 영향을 두려워하고 있다는 전문가의 지적이 나왔습니다. 북한에 정보를 유입하기 위한 다양한 방법이 강구돼야 한다는 제안도 나왔습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

워싱턴의 민간단체 미국기업연구소 AEI의 올리비아 쉬버 연구원은 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증은 북한 정권이 가장 극단적인 수준의 봉쇄 조치를 취하는데 정당성을 부여했다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 쉬버 연구원] “Essentially, COVID has provided the regime with the justification, it needs to apply some of the most extreme lockdown measures we've ever seen.”

쉬버 연구원은 올해로 18번째를 맞은 ‘북한자유주간’ 행사의 일환으로 AEI가 26일 '열린 마음'(Open hearts)을 주제로 주최한 인터넷 화상 간담회에서 이같이 말했습니다.

쉬버 연구원은 코로나 위기에 대한 북한 정권의 대응은 이념적 훈련과 통제였다면서, 이는 두 가지를 보여준다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 쉬버 연구원] “So how has the regime responded to this crisis, the answer is ideological discipline and control, which is important to us for two reasons. One, Kim Jong-un is deeply concerned about the state of his country and the kind of internal unrest that it could potentially bring. And two, it shows us the power that information can have in terms of advancing the human rights situation in North Korea.”

먼저 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 국가의 현 상태와 코로나 위기가 가져올 수 있는 내부적 혼란을 크게 우려하고 있다는 겁니다.

또한 정보의 힘이 북한 내 인권 상황을 진전시킬 수 있다는 것을 보여준다고 쉬버 연구원은 말했습니다.

김정은 정권은 이 같은 우려 때문에 지난해 12월 외부에서 오는 정보의 단속을 엄격히 하는 법 제정을 시작으로 주민들의 이념적인 ‘순수성’을 유지하기 위한 움직임을 보이고 있다는 겁니다.

쉬버 연구원은 특히 북한의 젊은이들이 외부의 영향에 전례 없는 수준으로 접근할 수 있고 노출돼 있다는 우려에 따라 그들의 이념적인 사상을 통제하기 위한 것이라고 말했습니다.



[녹취: 쉬버 연구원] “The purpose of which will be to tighten the ideological hold of North Korea's youth, amid concerns that the younger generation has unprecedented access and exposure to outside influence.”

AEI의 니콜라스 에버슈타드 정치경제 석좌는 한반도가 분단됐을 당시 한국의 헌법은 북한과 한국 국민들에게 모두 민주적인 자유에 대한 완전한 권리를 부여했지만, 현실은 북한에서 탈출해 한국에 정착한 주민들에게 모호하고 복잡하다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 에버슈타트 석좌] “It is true that since the beginning of the partition of the Peninsula into a northern and a southern Republic that South Korea's Constitution has held that all people in the North and the South Korean citizens can have full rights of democratic freedoms. But unfortunately, the reality has been somewhat more ambiguous and complex for people who are welcomed from the north into the South. In the three years now, since the April 27th, 2018 North-South summit, the South Korean government has put itself in a position of monitor and sometimes even censor of criticism of the North, even by escapees from the North. This is the way that the Joint North-South Text on Eliminating Slanders has been interpreted by the current government of Seoul.”

2018년 4월 27일 남북정상회담 이후 3년 동안 한국 정부는 탈북민들을 포함해 국민들이 북한을 비판하는 것을 감시하고 검열하는 역할을 스스로 하고 있다는 주장입니다.

에버슈타트 석좌는 이는 한국 정부가 ‘남북 상호 비방 중지’에 대한 북한과의 약속을 해석하는 방식이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 에버슈타트 석좌] “It has been mystifying and bizarre to see a government made up of so many self-proclaimed champions of human rights, who seem for some reason to go deaf blind and dumb, when they're looking at the northern half of their own country.”

에버슈타트 석좌는 또 북한의 인권 상황에 대해 언급하려고 하지 않는 한국 정부에 대해 “스스로 인권 활동가라고 부르는 사람들로 구성된 정부가 어떤 이유에서인지 자국의 북쪽 반쪽을 볼 때는 그에 대해 눈을 감고 귀를 가리는 것이 혼란스럽고 기이한 일”이라고 말했습니다.

김일성종합대학 출신 탈북민 김형수 씨는 대북 정보 유입이 중요하다며, 특히 라디오의 효과를 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 김형수 씨] “So, I have been indoctrinated for decades. But three days of listening to radio broadcast can open my eyes that scale of that propaganda has peeled it off.”

자신은 수십년 동안 북한의 사상에 세뇌당해 왔지만, 친구가 중국에서 들여온 라디오를 3일 간 듣고 눈을 뜨고 북한의 선전에서 벗어날 수 있었다는 겁니다.

또 다른 탈북민인 주경배 목사는 북한에 정보를 유입하는 방법으로 해외에 나와 있는 북한의 근로자들에게 접근하는 방법이 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 주경배 목사] “해외에 있는 근로자들에게 과감하게 접근을 해야 한다고 생각합니다. 접근할 통로가 많이 열려 있고 그들도 사람이거든요. 많이 갈급한 사람들이고요. 해외에 있는 북한 의사 또는 공무원들한테도 추상적으로 접근하는 것이 하니라 실질적으로 인간적으로 접근해서 많은 것들을 전달할 수 있습니다.”

탈북민 김형수 씨는 또 북한과의 긴장이 높아지는 것을 우려해 한국이 최근 대북전단금지법 등의 조치를 내놓은 것과 관련해 북한에 대한 정보 유입은 이어져야 한다고 강조했습니다.

세계의 역사에서 북한 주민들만큼 갇혀 지내는 사람들은 없다면서, 그들은 듣고 싶어 한다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 김형수 씨] “There are no people in the world in the history, like the North Korean people who've been so enclosed, but they want to listen. But just because we are afraid that they may get hurt, we are doing disservice to them, because they want to listen, they want they need the information. We need to resolve this issue of a human rights crisis and not through the war, not through the arms, but raising awareness and consciousness of North Korean citizens through these informations.”

김형수 씨는 그러면서 인권의 위기는 전쟁이나 무기를 통해서가 아니라 정보를 통해 북한 주민들의 인식과 의식을 높임으로써 해결하는 것이라고 말했습니다.

한편 북한자유주간 나흘째인 28일에는 '열린 정신'(Open minds)을 주제로 한 인터넷 화상토론회가 열려 한국의 탈북민들과 탈북민단체 지도자들과 함께 탈북 경험과 북한으로의 정보 유입 노력 등에 대해 논의할 예정입니다.

또 같은날 '열린 국경(Open borders)'을 주제로 한 화상 세미나도 진행돼, 탈북 고아들을 돕는 이사벨라재단의 파벨 클라 박사가 북한의 취약계층, 특히 어린이들이 처한 상황과 이들을 위한 인도적 지원 방안에 대한 논의가 이뤄집니다.

이어 29일에는 북한자유연합의 정기총회가 처음으로 일반에 공개되고, 이를 통해 북한 주민들의 자유와 인권, 존엄을 진전시킬 방안들을 논의합니다.

마지막 날인 30일엔 워싱턴에서 폐회식과 함께 중국에 구금돼 있는 탈북민들을 위한 평화시위가 열립니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.