전직 미 핵 협상가들 "영변 재가동, 대미압박·협상카드 이용"

미국의 전직 핵 협상가들은 북한이 영변 원자로를 재가동한 정황이 있다는 국제원자력기구의 보고서 내용이 놀랍지 않다고 말했습니다. 북한이 영변 원자로 재가동을 대미 압박과 협상의 지렛대로 이용할 수 있다고 분석했습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 비확산·군축담당 특별보좌관은 30일 VOA에 북한이 지난 7월 초부터 영변 원자로를 재가동한 정황이 있다는 국제원자력기구(IAEA) 보고서와 관련해 “우려스럽지만 놀랍지는 않다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “It was not surprising to me. It's certainly worrisome, but not terribly surprising.”

아인혼 전 특보는 북한 정권이 미국과의 성공적인 협상 가능성이 제한적이라고 생각하고 있을 것이라며, 따라서 협상이 없는 현 시점이 핵 역량을 키우기에 최적기라고 판단했을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “I think the North Koreans may believe that the likelihood of a successful negotiations with the United States has become quite limited. And they have decided that in the absence of negotiations, it's best for them to strengthen their nuclear capability and they've done that.”

조셉 디트라니 전 6자회담 미국 차석대표는 북한으로서는 바이든 행정부와 아무런 대화가 없는 상황에서 영변 시설을 재가동하거나 재가동하는 듯한 모습을 보이는 것을 꺼릴 이유가 없을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “There's been nothing with the Biden administration. So, there's really been no compunction to not reactivate or at least show a manifestation of reactivating the Yongbyon facility.”

디트라니 전 차석대표는 북한 정권이 바이든 행정부에 정치적인 메시지를 보내려는 목적도 있어 보인다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “There is a political message that ‘when we don't talk, when we're not sitting at the table, we'll just keep producing nuclear weapons and missiles.’ So is that a political message? Yes. It's also a message we've learned, I mean we've had 27 years of knowing that.”

북한과 협상장에서 대화하지 않으면 무기와 미사일을 계속 생산할 것이라는 메시지를 보내고 있다는 겁니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 담당 조정관은 지난 몇 년 간 가동이 중단됐던 핵 시설이 재가동됐다는 사실은 눈여겨볼만 하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “It's only new in the sense that the reactor has been dormant for a couple of years. And some people speculated that it may no longer be operational, because it's so old, remember this reactor was built in the mid 1980s. And it's been operated sporadically ever since then. So, first of all, we don't know for sure that the evidence indicates that it's actually operational.”

원자로가 실제로 재가동을 했다면 1~2년 사이에 북한은 일정량의 플루토늄을 분리해 핵무기 생산에 이용할 수 있다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “But assuming that the reactor is operating again, over a year or two, it'll produce a new batch of plutonium, which North Korea can separate and use for its nuclear weapons program. But it's not very significant in the sense that the reactor only produces a very small amount of plutonium, like about six or eight kilograms, and North Korea already has a more significant amount plus, of course, highly enriched uranium. So, the extent to which this news contributes to North Koreans nuclear weapons capability is pretty modest. It's not huge.”

세이모어 전 조정관은 하지만 그렇게 생산되는 플루토늄은 6~8 kg 정도로 매우 적은 양에 그칠 것이라며, 북한은 이미 상당한

양의 플루토늄에 고농축 우라늄도 보유하고 있다고 설명했습니다.

따라서 이번 IAEA 보고서에서 밝혀진 내용이 북한의 핵무기 생산 역량에 기여하는 바는 그렇게 크지 않다고 세이모어 전 조정관은 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “North Korea may very well want people to know about it, because, in a way, this adds a little bit more leverage to Kim Jong Un's offer to shut down the Yongbyon facility.”

세이모어 전 조정관은 북한은 국제사회가 영변 원자로 재가동을 인지하길 바란 것으로 보인다면서, 이는 2019년 하노이에서 열린 미-북 정상회담에서 북한이 내놓은 ‘영변 핵시설 폐쇄’ 제안에 힘을 조금 더 실을 수 있기 때문이라고 말했습니다.

지난 2008년 6월 냉각탑(오른쪽) 폭파를 앞두고 촬영한 북한 영변 핵시설.

마크 피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보는 북한이 3년 만에 다시 원자로를 개선했다며, 이는 북한의 플루토늄 비축량을 늘리는 일이기 때문에 우려스러운 일이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “After three years, they're upgrading it again and that's certainly new, alarming I would say, because it will expand North Korea's plutonium stockpile.”

피츠패트릭 전 부차관보는 영변 핵시설이 오래됐고 원자로가 노후했다는 이유로 북한의 영변 핵시설 폐쇄 제안이 거절당했지만, 이번 IAEA 보고서는 영변 핵시설이 여전히 유용하다는 것을 보여준 것이라고 풀이했습니다.

[녹취: 피츠패트릭 전 부차관보] “It shows the value of North Korea's proposal to shut down Yongbyon, which had been that offer had been dismissed on grounds that Yongbyon was old and the reactor was on its last legs. So, it's not totally decrypted reactor, it's still operating, it's still adding to the stockpile. So, there is value in closing it. And I know when recent in North Korea has been operating, it is to try to demonstrate that value. So, in that sense you could say that it's a negotiation card for North Korea to show that there's still value in Yongbyon.”

피츠패트릭 전 부차관보는 그렇기 때문에 영변 핵시설 폐쇄가 여전히 가치가 있다고 말했습니다.

북한은 재가동을 통해 그것을 보여주려고 한 것으로 보이며, 이는 북한에게는 협상 카드가 될 수 있다는 겁니다.

디트라니 전 차석대표는 북한은 미국이 북한을 협상장에 복귀시키기 위해 양보를 할 것이라고 생각한다면 어리석은 것이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “I think they're being foolish to think that the Americans will make concessions to get them back to negotiations, I mean, who's ever advising Kim Jong Un, thinking that the US will make these concessions to get them back to negotiations is wrong.”

디트라니 전 차석대표는 북한이 협상에 나오고 싶어하는 것으로 생각한다면서, 협상장에 돌아오는 것은 특히 북한에 이득이 된다는 것을 모두 알고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 디트라니 전 차석대표] “I do think they want to come back to negotiations. I think we all agree, it's in their interest to come back to, it's in everyone's interest, but certainly North Korea’s interest to come back to negotiations. But it's got to be a calibration from Pyongyang side as to what's going to get them back. Indeed, if we made concessions as easy for them, but they're not going to get concessions from the United States.”

디트라니 전 차석대표는 협상 복귀를 위해 무엇이 필요할지 북한 측에서 계산할 것이라며, 하지만 북한은 미국으로부터 양보를 받아내지 못할 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.