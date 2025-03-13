[VOA 매일 영어 플러스] 뭐 때문에 이러죠?

본문 보기 본문 닫기

A: John, I've noticed you've been acting a bit strange today. What's gotten into you?

J: Have I been that obvious?

A: Yes, spill the beans! It feels like you're a completely different person.

J: I have something to tell you, and I don't even know how to say it. I broke your phone.

A: What?! You broke my phone? No, I have my phone here. What are you talking about?

J: It’s a company phone. I was supposed to deliver that to you. It was a complete accident. It slipped out of my hand, and the screen cracked.

A: That’s why you were acting weird.

John이 평소와는 다른 모습을 보여서 왜 이래요? 뭐 때문에 이러는 건지 물었습니다.

What's got into you?

What has gotten into you?

What’s gotten into you?

당신안에 뭐가 들어갔나요? 그러니까 뭐 잘못 먹었어요? 왜 평소와 달리 이상하게 행동하는지 묻는 겁니다.

대화 해석해 보겠습니다.

I've noticed you've been acting a bit strange today.

당신 오늘 약간 이상하게 행동하네요.

What's gotten into you?

뭐 잘못 먹었어요? 왜 그래요?

Have I been that obvious?

티가 많이 났나요?

얼굴에 다 쓰여있어요.

It’s written all over your face.

Have I been that obvious?

티가 많이 났나요?

Yes, spill the beans!

그래요. 다 얘기 하세요.

It feels like you're a completely different person.

당신은 완전히 다른 사람 같이 느껴져요.

I have something to tell you, and I don't even know how to say it.

할 말이 있습니다. 어떻게 말해야 할 지 모르겠어요.

I broke your phone.

당신의 전화기를 고장냈어요.

That’s why you were acting weird.

그래서 이상하게 행동 했군요.

상대방이 평소와는 다른 이상한 행동을 할 때, What's got into you? 왜 그래요? 뭐 잘못 먹었어요?

What's got into you?