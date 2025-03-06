[VOA 매일 영어 플러스] 매우 희박한 가능성

본문 보기 본문 닫기

A: Did you hear that David is competing for that promotion?

J: Yeah, I heard. Honestly, I don’t think he has a ghost of a chance. He has been putting in the hours, but you know how political these things can get. There are some pretty powerful players in the mix too.

A: Yeah, that's true. But David has the experience and skills.

J: I'm not saying he doesn't deserve it, but the higher-ups don’t like his attitude. He’s confrontational, and always arguing with his boss.

A: I see. Well, if that’s the case, I guess he doesn’t have a chance.

J: Not a ghost of a chance.

David이 승진을 하기 위해 노력하고 있는데, 승진할 가능성이 아주 희박하다는 결론입니다.

I don’t think he has a ghost of a chance.

I don’t think he has a ghost of a chance on getting that promotion.

나는 그가 승진할 가능성은 아주 희박하다고 생각해요.

I guess he doesn’t have a chance.

내 생각엔 가능성이 없다고 봅니다.

Not a ghost of a chance.

A ghost of 아주 작은, 희미한, 극소라는 뜻 입니다.

a real ghost of a chance 정말 아주 작은 기회

Not a ghost of a chance.

Not a slim chance.

네. 가능성이 거의 없어요. 조금도 가망이 없어요.

He’s confrontational, and always arguing with his boss.

그는 대립적이고, 항상 상사와 언쟁을 벌여요.

If that’s the case, I guess he doesn’t have a chance.

그렇다면, 그는 가능성이 없네요.

Not a ghost of a chance.

네, 아주 가능성이 없어요.

a ghost of a chance 매우 희박한 가능성