“‘단계적 비핵화’ 성공하려면 모든 시설 공개하고 시간표 정해야”

미국과 북한이 단계적 비핵화를 추진할 것으로 예상되면서 실패한 과거 방식과 어떻게 다를지 관심이 쏠리고 있습니다. 미국의 한반도 전문가들은 단계적 접근법이 성공하려면 북한의 모든 핵시설을 파악하고 비핵화 이행 시간표를 정해야 한다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 국가안보회의 대량살상무기 담당 조정관은 북한의 ‘단계적 비핵화’ 합의가 이행되지 못한 과거 협상 때와는 현 상황이 많이 달라졌다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “One difference is that the sanctions regime, at least on paper, in terms of the UN Security Council Resolutions, is much more powerful that it was in the previous administrations. So the US has a little bit more bargaining leverage, at least in terms of lifting or easing specific international sanctions. The other big difference of course is that now we have established a leader-to-leader communication, which may help to facilitate an agreement.”

유엔 안보리의 대북 제재가 더 강력하고, 트럼프 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 직접 소통하고 있어 ‘단계적’ 합의가 이행될 가능성이 더 높아졌다는 겁니다.

이어 미국은 김정은 위원장이 지난 2월 베트남 하노이 정상회담에서 제안한 ‘영변 핵시설 폐기’보다 더 큰 “중간 크기”의 합의를 이끌어내야 할 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “I think the US should make an effort to get a medium-sized deal, something that is much more technically significant than the deal that Kim Jong-un proposed in Hanoi, and not give away as many bargaining chips in the form of sanctions relief.”

또 그 과정에서 미국이 지나친 양보를 하지 않아야 한다고도 강조했습니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 미국이 북한과 “중간 크기”의 합의를 이끌어낼 방법으로 경제제재를 조금씩 완화했다가 합의가 이행되지 않을 경우 제재를 되살리는 ‘스냅백’이 유일하게 현실적인 방안이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “I think that’s the only approachable work. And the way I would do that is I would pass a UN Security Council resolution that suspends sanctions for some period of time, six months or a year, with automatic snapback unless there’s a new Security Council resolution to extend the suspension.”

6개월 혹은 1년 동안 제재를 철회하는 유엔 안보리 결의를 통과시키되 그 기간 동안 북한의 비핵화 이행에 진전이 없으면 자동으로 제재를 되돌리는 조항을 포함시키자는 겁니다.

브루스 클링너 헤리티지재단 선임연구원은 ‘스냅백’ 장치를 두기보다 숫자로 구체화하는 것이 더 중요하다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 클링너 선임연구원] “What I would argue is that it’s best to have sanctions relief is limited in volume and time, it’s not much of snapback, but it’s got an expiration date. If their behavior has been correct, you can renew that exemption.”

북한이 이행해야 할 기한이나 양을 정해두고 북한이 이를 지킬 경우 해당 기한이나 양을 늘려주는 방법을 택해야 한다는 겁니다.

클링너 연구원은 북한이 행동에 옮기기 전에 유엔 안보리 결의 내용 자체를 미리 해제하거나 완화할 경우, 그 과정은 되돌리기 더 어려울 수 있다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 클링너 선임연구원] “If you reverse the resolution itself, then it’s very hard to put Genie back in the bottle.”

대니얼 스나이더 스탠포드대학 연구원은 북한이 모든 핵 시설과 핵무기, 핵시설을 투명하게 신고하지 않으면 ‘단계적’ 비핵화 절차는 이미 실패한 것이라고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 대니얼 스나이더 연구원] “That’s rather fundamental. It is impossible to talk about the step-by-step process of denuclearization, if we don’t know where the starting point is.”

폐기 대상이 무엇인지 모른 상태에서 비핵화는 불가능하다는 설명입니다.

스나이더 연구원은 또 북한과 중간 단계의 합의를 하면서도 최종 비핵화 지점에 언제 어떻게 도달할 것인지 시간표를 미리 정해 놔야 한다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 대니얼 스나이더 연구원] "And the second is a clear timetable of steps. In other words, yes, we could agree on the interim set of steps. But we need to know what’s the time table here - how do we get to the end point, and when do we get to the end point. And without that, it’s meaningless. We’ve done this before."

스나이더 연구원은 북한은 과거에도 핵무기 동결을 세 차례나 했었다며, 핵 시설의 투명한 공개와 구체적인 시간표 없이 중간 단계 합의는 의미가 없다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.