캐나다 “북한 확산∙제재회피 근절 위해 1400만 달러 투입”

캐나다가 북한의 확산 활동과 제재 회피를 막기 위해 1천400만 달러를 투입했다고 밝혔습니다. 대북 제재 이행 역량과 관련 정보를 구축하기 위한 목적이라고 설명했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

북한의 위협을 적시한 특별 기금은 캐나다의 외교·영사·교역 업무를 담당하는 ‘글로벌부(Global Affairs Canada)’의 ‘무기위협감소프로그램’을 통해 지출됩니다.

캐나다 글로벌부의 에이미 밀스 대변인은 18일 VOA에 “북한의 확산 활동에 대응하는 유엔 안보리 제재를 이행하는 국제적 역량을 구축하기 위해 캐나다가 1천400만 달러가 넘는 자금을 투입하고 있다”고 밝혔습니다. 그러면서 “북한의 제재 회피 노력에 연루된 단체(entities)를 식별하는 오픈소스 정보를 개발하기 위한” 목적도 있다고 설명했습니다.

[에이미 밀스 대변인] “Canada is also providing over $14 million in funding through Global Affairs Canada’s Weapons Threat Reduction Program for projects to build international capacity to implement UN Security Council sanctions that address North Korea’s proliferation activities and, furthermore, to develop open source information that identifies entities that are involved in North Korea’s sanction evasion efforts.”

이어 캐나다가 이처럼 조직화된 국제적 노력에 참여하는 것은 한반도 평화와 안정, 그리고 안전을 지지하는 국제적 연대를 보여주며, 유엔 안보리 제재 체제의 무결성을 강화하는데 도움을 준다고 말했습니다.

[에이미 밀스 대변인] “Canada’s participation in this coordinated international effort is a demonstration of international solidarity in support of peace, stability and security on the Korean Peninsula and helps bolster the integrity of the UNSC sanctions regime against North Korea.”

밀스 대변인은 캐나다가 역내는 물론 국제 평화와 안전에 실제적이고 점증하는 위협을 가하는 북한의 핵과 탄도 미사일 프로그램을 깊이 우려하고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

특히 북한이 완전하고 검증 가능하며 되돌릴 수 없는 비핵화를 향한 구체적인 행동을 보여주지 않고 있는 것을 우려한다고 강조했습니다.

[에이미 밀스 대변인] “Canada is gravely concerned by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which pose a real and growing threat to both regional and international peace and security…Canada remains concerned by the lack of concrete actions by North Korea towards complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization.”

또한 캐나다는 북한이 방향을 바꾸고 대량살상무기와 탄도 미사일 프로그램을 포기하도록 압박을 가하는 유엔 안보리 제재 체재를 전적으로 지지한다고 말했습니다. 그러면서 특히 유엔 안보리 결의에 위배되는 선박 간 환적 행위 등 해상 밀수에 대한 대응을 돕는 (해군) 자산 파견이 여기에 포함된다고 덧붙였습니다.

[에이미 밀스 대변인] “Canada fully supports the United Nations Security Council sanctions regime that exerts pressure on North Korea to change course and abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, including through the deployment of assets to help counter North Korea’s maritime smuggling, in particular its use of ship-to-ship transfers, in contravention of UNSC resolutions.”

밀스 대변인은 캐나다가 이런 목적을 위해 국제사회와 긴밀한 대북 공조를 하고 있음을 거듭 강조했습니다.

지난해 8월과 9월 호주, 일본, 뉴질랜드, 미국, 영국을 포함한 동맹과 파트너 국가들과 함께 캐나다 군의 해상초계기를 역내에 파견했다는 설명입니다.

[에이미 밀스 대변인] “Alongside partners and allies including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, Canada deployed a Canadian Armed Forces maritime patrol aircraft in the region to assist in this effort in September and October 2018. In April 2019, our government announced that Canada would continue to periodically deploy Canadian Armed Forces resources to the region over the next two years, to contribute to the multinational initiative to counter North Korea’s maritime sanctions evasion. A CAF maritime patrol aircraft is currently deployed to the region for this purpose.”

아울러 캐나다 정부는 지난 4월 향후 2년에 걸쳐 북한의 해상 제재 회피에 대응하는 다국적 작전에 정기적으로 군 자원을 투입하겠다는 계획을 발표했다고 말했습니다.



또한 캐나다는 북한이 50만 배럴로 제한된 정제유 수입 한도를 크게 넘긴 데 대해 미국 등과 함께 유엔 안보리 1718위위회(대북제재위원회)에 문제를 제기했다고 밀스 대변인은 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원 입니다.