맥매스터 보좌관 "북 비핵화 진전 보일 때까지 최대 압박"

H.R. 맥매스터 백악관 국가안보보좌관은 북한의 비핵화에 진전이 있을 때까지는 최대 압박 캠페인이 지속될 것이라고 확인했습니다. 니키 헤일리 유엔주재 미국 대사는 대북제재가 북한을 대화로 이끌었다고 평가했습니다. 함지하 기자가 보도합니다.

맥매스터 보좌관은 '최대 압박 캠페인'에 대한 유엔 안보리 상임이사국들의 협력을 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 맥매스터 보좌관] “We’re determined to keep up the campaign of maximum pressure until we see words matched with deeds, and real progress towards denuclearization…”

맥매스터 보과관은 12일 유엔주재 미국대표부에서 기자들과 만나 "북한의 말이 행동과 일치되고, 비핵화에 실질적인 진전이 이뤄지는 것을 우리가 볼 때까지 최대 압박 캠페인을 지속하기로 결의했다"고 말했습니다.

특히 최근 북한이 미국과 대화 의사를 보임에 따라 안보리는 북 핵 문제 해결을 낙관하고 있지만, 동시에 단호한 입장이라고 거듭 확인했습니다.

맥매스터 보좌관은 이날 안보리 상임이사국들과 한국, 일본 등 관련국 대표들을 미국 대표부로 초청해 북한과의 회담과 관련한 미국 측의 입장을 설명했습니다. 이날 행사는 약 1시간30분 가량 비공개로 진행됐습니다.

맥매스터 보좌관은 안보리 상임이사국들에게 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 사의도 전달했다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 맥매스터 보좌관] “President Trump also asked me to thank the U.N. Security Council for their unity and resolve that has us now to a point where we may be able to pursue a diplomatic solution to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

트럼프 대통령이 한반도의 완전한 비핵화를 향한 외교적 해법을 추구할 수 있게 될 지 모르는 현 시점에 오게 한 유엔 안보리의 단합과 결의에 감사를 전해줄 것을 요청했다는 겁니다.

니키 헤일리 유엔주재 미국 대사도 김정은 국무위원장의 대화 제안이 진실된 것인지 모르지만, 이 역사적 만남은 트럼프 행정부가 시작한 최대 압박 캠페인에 국제사회가 참여하지 않았다면 불가능했을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 헤일리 대사] “And if you think about it, three resolutions were passed in the United Nations unanimously by the Security Council that cut off all exports, 90 percent of trade, 30 percent of oil, disband their labor pool; all of those things led to the pressure that amounted to this. Then you had the courage by President Trump to say, “Okay let’s try and bring this together.”

만장일치로 채택된 유엔 안보리 대북제재 결의 3건을 통해 북한 무역 90%와 원유 30%, 해외 노동자 등이 끊겼다는 겁니다. 그러면서 이런 모든 것들이 지금의 압박에 이르게 했다고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 헤일리 대사] “And so, what we really want is the Security Council to know that when so many times they say, “sanctions don’t work”, this is an example of where they do work. We’re very thankful to every member of the Security Council that worked with us when we were trying to pass these resolutions, in particular China was very helpful and really worked with us well, as well as South Korea and Japan that were a big part of all of that.”

헤일리 대사는 안보리가 여러 차례 ‘제재는 작동하지 않는다’고 했지만 "이번 상황이 제재가 작동하는 본보기"라고 강조했습니다.

이어 안보리 이사국들이 3건의 대북제재 결의를 채택하려 노력한 미국에 협조한 데 대해 매우 감사한다고 밝혔습니다. 그러면서 특별히 중국이 많은 도움이 된 것은 물론 진정으로 미국에 협력했고, 동시에 한국과 일본도 큰 역할을 맡았다고 평가했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 함지하입니다.