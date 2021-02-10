전 한미연합사령관 "성급한 전작권 전환, 전시 파병·핵타격 능력 제한"

전 한미연합사령관들이 전시작전통제권 전환 작업을 가속하겠다는 한국 국방 당국의 지침에 거듭 우려를 표했습니다. 성급한 전환이 이뤄지면 전시 미군 파병 의지를 꺾어 한국군은 중국의 지원을 받는 북한군과의 전투에서 열세에 놓일 것이라는 경고입니다. 특히 북한의 핵 공격에 대한 보복 타격은 미군이 전작권을 계속 행사돼야만 가능하다고 강조했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관은 “한국은 주권국가로서 원하는 어떤 방식으로든 전시작전통제권 전환에 속도를 낼 권한과 역량을 갖는다”면서도 전환이 실제로 이뤄지면 미-한 동맹과 한국의 안보에 심각한 균열이 발생할 것이라며 신중한 결정을 촉구했습니다.

벨 전 사령관은 VOA에 보낸 성명에서, ‘전시작전통제권(전작권) 전환을 가속화해 나갈 것’이라는 한국의 ‘2020년 국방백서’ 지침에 대해 “미국이 한국의 지휘 체계로의 전시작전통제권 전환 결정을 검토한 뒤 성급한 결정이었다고 판단할 경우, 미국은 전쟁 발발 시 한반도에 대한 미군 파병에 상당한 제한을 둘 가능성이 크다”고 경고했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관 성명] “If the United States reviews any decision of the Republic of Korea to shift Operational Control of wartime operations to its leadership chain of command and determines that the decision is premature, the United States would very likely place significant restrictions on the employment of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula in wartime.”

앞서 한국 국방부는 지난 2일 ’2020년 국방백서'에서 “전시작전통제권 전환을 가속화해 나갈 것”이라고 밝혔습니다. 2년 전 국방백서의 “전작권 전환을 안정적으로 추진 중”이란 표현보다 ‘속도’를 강조한 것이라는 평가가 나왔습니다. 원인철 한국 합참의장도 이날 미 합참의장과 통화에서 전작권 전환을 “가속하겠다”고 말했습니다.

벨 전 사령관은 이에 대해 “미국이 한국의 성급한 결정에 따른 전시작전권 전환 강행 때문에 미군 파병에 제한을 두면 오랜 동맹에 균열이 생기고, 한국은 북한 정권 아래 복속될 위험이 커질 것”이라고 우려했습니다. “중국의 전적인 대북 군사적 지원이 보장된 가운데 미국이 동맹 파트너 역할에 완전히 전념하지 않는다면, 북한군은 궁극적으로 전투에서 한국군을 격퇴할 가능성이 크다”는 설명입니다.

[버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관 성명] “If the United States places restrictions on the employment of its troops in wartime due to a premature decision by the Republic of Korea to force OPCON transfer, this would likely fracture the longtime Alliance and put the Korean people at great risk of falling under the north Korean regime. With the full military support of China assured, it is very likely the north Korean military would ultimately defeat Republic of Korean forces in battle, unless the United States is a fully committed Alliance partner.”

특히, “한국은 전투 상황에서 미국 외에는 전투 병력을 동원한 방어를 지원할 중요한 동맹이 없다”며 “미국이 없다면 한국은 북한에 홀로 맞서게 될 수 있으며, 북한은 중국과 심지어 러시아의 전적인 지원을 얻을 수도 있다”고 우려했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관 성명] “The Republic of Korea has no significant allies who would contribute to its defense with combat troops if hostilities break out, other than the United States. Without the United States, South Korea could very well be facing the north Koreans alone and the north would be fully backed by China and even perhaps Russia.”

무엇보다 “북한이 핵무기로 무장하고 있는 한, 한국이나 미국은 전시작전통제권 전환을 추진해서는 안 되고, 미국이 ‘한국을 위한 핵우산’을 제공하는 한 전투 병력에 대한 전시작전통제권은 미국에 남아있어야 한다”고 주장했습니다. “이는 북한이 핵무기로 한반도 혹은 한반도 인근을 선제공격할 경우 미국이 핵 타격을 가하는 잠재적 요건을 비롯해 모든 전투 능력 요소를 동기화할 수 있는 유일한 방안”이라는 진단입니다.

[버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관 성명] “No transfer of OPCON of wartime forces should be pursued by South Korea or the United States as long as north Korea is armed with nuclear Weapons. As long as the United States provides a "nuclear umbrella for the South", OPCON of military forces in combat must remain with the United States. This is the only way to synchronize all elements of combat power which includes the potential requirement for employment of a nuclear strike against the north by the United States should the north first use nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula or anywhere offshore.”

또한 “억지력과 전투력은 한국과 미국 간 강력한 동맹에 달려있다”면서 “북한이 핵으로 무장하고 있는 한, 한국 정부와 한국민은 미국이 전시에 한국 정부와의 충분한 협의와 조정을 통해 모든 군사 작전을 그대로 지휘하는 것을 환영하고 독려해야 한다”고 촉구했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관 성명] “Deterrence and warfighting capability depends on a strong Alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States. As long as the north is nuclear armed, the Government of South Korea and the South Korean people should welcome and encourage the United States to remain in command of all military operations in wartime with full consultation and coordination with the South Korean Government.”

벨 전 사령관은 “북한이 핵무기로 무장하고 있는 한, 전시작전통제권 전환을 전적으로 완전히 연기하기 위해 미국과의 안보 동맹에 전념할 것을 한국에 강력히 권고한다”며 “이는 동맹이 한반도 전체를 지배하려는 북한의 야심을 완전히 저지하기 위한 최선의 방안”이라고 강조했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관] “I strongly recommend that the Republic of Korea make a commitment to the Security Alliance with the United States to fully and completely postpone OPCON transfer as long as the north is armed with nuclear weapons. This is the very best way for the Alliance to continue to fully deter the north's ambitions for full dominance of the Korean Peninsula. OPCON transfer in a nuclear environment would be an historic mistake by the proud and heroic people of the Republic of Korea.”

그러면서 “북한의 핵 보유 환경에서 전시작전통제권을 전환하는 것은 자랑스럽고 영웅적인 한국민의 역사적 실수가 될 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.

벨 전 사령관은 지난 2013년 4월 VOA에 보낸 공식 성명을 통해 ‘북한이 핵 공격 능력을 갖춘 만큼, 미국과 한국은 전작권 이양 논의를 영구적으로 미뤄야 한다’는 입장을 처음 밝힌 뒤 줄곧 전작권 전환 논의가 무의미해졌다고 주장해왔습니다.

한편, 제임스 서먼 전 한미연합사령관은 “전시작전통제권 전환은 위협과 현존하는 적절한 역량에 초점을 맞춘 조건에 기초해야 한다”며 “물론 이런 역량은 훈련되고 증명돼야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[제임스 서먼 전 한미연합사령관] “OPCON transfer should be conditions based which is focused on the threat and having the right capabilities present. Of course this must be trained and demonstrated. The ROK and the US must be in agreement with these conditions. So I think there should be continuous examination of the overall Conditions in order to meet OPCON transfer.”

이어 “한국과 미국은 이런 조건에 합의한 만큼, 전시작전통제권 전환을 충족하기 위한 전반적인 조건을 계속 점검해야 한다”고 덧붙였습니다.

서먼 전 사령관은 “전시작전통제권에 속도를 낼 필요가 있다면 한국과 미국이 전시작전통제권 전환에 필요한 전반적인 조건을 현실적으로 평가해야 한다”고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[제인스 서먼 전 한미연합사령관] “If there is a need to accelerate there must be a realistic assessment done by the ROK and the US on the overall conditions that are needed for OPCON to occur. I would caution against a time driven transition.”

앞서 서먼 전 사령관은 지난해 9월 로버트 에이브럼스 주한미군사령관이 전작권 전환 조건을 충족시키기 위해선 “아직 갈 길이 멀다”고 언급했을 때도 VOA에 “전시작전통제권 전환은 한국이 미국이 합의한 조건에 기반을 둔 것”이라며 “내가 2013년 한국을 떠난 이래 계속 그래왔고, 이런 원칙은 2015년에도 다시 한 번 검토됐다”고 말했습니다.

서먼 전 사령관의 설명은 미국과 한국이 추진 중인 전작권 전환은 지난 2015년 양국 국방장관이 서명한 ‘조건에 기초한 전작권 전환 계획(COTP)’에 기초를 뒀으며, 특정 시기를 정해놓고 전작권을 돌려받는 게 아니라 정해놓은 조건을 달성해야만 가능하다는 원칙을 상기시켰습니다.

