미 전문가들 "아프간 사태, 한국에 군사훈련 중요성 상기…방어 의지 없으면 미군 철수"

워싱턴의 한반도 전문가들은 아프가니스탄 사태로 촉발된 미국의 동맹 경시 우려에 대해 자국 방어 의지가 없으면 미군은 떠난다는 현실을 한국도 받아들여야 한다고 지적했습니다. 미-한 연합훈련을 계속하고 한국의 군사력을 강화해 북한과 중국에 미군의 공백을 파고들 여지를 주지 말아야 한다고 강조했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

전문가들은 주한미군 철수론과 아프가니스탄 사태가 겹치는 데 대해 두 상황은 완전히 별개라면서도, 한국의 국가 방어 의무가 어느 때보다도 중요해진 건 사실이라고 지적했습니다.

제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관은 18일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 “아프가니탄에서 발생한 재앙을 지켜보는 게 매우 슬프다”며 “한국과는 완전히 다르지만 큰 교훈을 얻을 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “This is a disaster that has occurred in Afghanistan. It is very sad to see how this is unfolded…Situation in Afghanistan is obviously a lot different than in South Korea. However, I think the big thing to gain from what we're seeing unfold.

서먼 전 사령관은 아프간 사태가 한국에 주는 시사점과 관련해 “한반도에서도 전쟁이 끝난 게 아니라 여전히 휴전 상태라는 사실을 명심해야 한다”며 “특히 한국군이 항상 훈련되고 준비돼 있어야 한다는 것이 앞으로 이뤄져야 할 가장 중요한 일”이라고 강조했습니다. “어떤 일이 터질 때까지 가만히 있다가 나중에서야 훈련을 더 많이 했어야 했다고 후회해선 안 되며, 지금 당장 훈련하고 준비태세를 갖춰야 한다”는 지적입니다.

[녹취: 제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “I think the number one thing that we need to remember is we still have armistice conditions in South Korea. The United States has been in South Korea for, since armistice, 68 years with a troop commitment right now today about 28,500. So I think the number one thing that has to occur for the future, particularly for the South Korean military is they have got to stay trained and ready. And you can't wait till something happens to start saying well, I should have trained more and all that. That needs to go on now.

서먼 전 사령관은 “미-한 연합훈련을 계속 진행해 군사력을 최고 수준으로 유지해야 한다”며 “훈련이야말로 진정한 국가 방어 수단이기 때문”이라고 거듭 강조했습니다. “미-한 군사동맹은 한반도 평화를 유지하는 데 필수”라는 입장도 분명히 했습니다.

[녹취: 제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “These US-South Korean joint drills—discipline of the force has to continue and training and maintaining the highest levels of standards, because that's the true defense of the country over there..And the alliance, the military alliance is essential to maintaining peace on that peninsula.”

또한 “미래에 대한 한국인들의 우려를 이해한다”며 “한국은 아프가니스탄과 달리 미국과 상호방위조약을 맺고 있고 미국은 여기에 헌신하고 있는 만큼, 당장 주한미군 철수가 이뤄지진 않을 것”이라고 내다봤습니다. 미군의 장기 주둔을 전망하는 대신 “지금 당장”이라는 표현을 사용한 것이 주목됩니다.

[녹취: 제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “I can understand why people be concerned about the future. Now having said that, for South Korea I don't see us withdrawing our troops down out of South Korea right now. I think the mutual defense treaty, which is different than what we had in Afghanistan. The United States is committed to that mutual defense treaty, as well as a mutual defense treaty in Japan.”

베트남전에 참전했던 로렌스 코브 전 국방부 차관보는 이번 사태가 한국에 주는 교훈과 관련해 40여 년 전 남베트남 상황을 예로 들며 “국민이 나라를 위해 싸울 의지가 없다면 미국이 할 수 있는 일은 없다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 로렌스 코브 전 국방부 차관보] “We had continued training and arming the South Vietnamese military, and if they didn't want to fight for their country, there was nothing we could have done.”

다만, 한국에서도 유사한 상황이 발생할 수 있다는 우려에 대해선, “나는 한국군의 역량을 베트남에서 직접 확인했다”며 “최고의 군사력을 보유하고 있는 한국은 아프가니스탄과 다르다”고 일축했습니다.

[녹취: 로렌스 코브 전 국방부 차관보] “South Korea has a top-notch military. You guys fought with us in Vietnam. I remember that very well—I was there.”

또한 “좀 더 나은 철수 방식을 택했어야 하지만, 미군은 아프간 철군을 통해 아시아에 더 집중할 수 있게 됐다”고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 로렌스 코브 전 국방부 차관보] “By getting out of Afghanistan, we can put more emphasis on Asia. You can argue, as I have, that you could have done better.”

미 공군 출신으로 태평양사령관 특별 보좌관을 지낸 랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장도 “아프간 철군의 가장 중요한 시사점은 미국이 더 이상 중동 혹은 남아시아 문제로 인해 곁길로 빠지거나 주의가 흐트러지지 않고, 아시아에서 제기되는 가장 큰 도전에 집중할 수 있게 된 것”이라고 진단했습니다.

[랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장] “The most important implication is that the US is no longer sidetracked or has its attention diverted by events on Middle East and South Asia and is now focusing on the greatest challenge, which is in Asia. No one ever questions ROK ability and determination to defend itself; Afghanistan is no Korea, or its troops would be defending Kabul today.”

지난달 미군 주도 나토 연합군이 모두 철수한 아프가니스탄 바그람 공군기지에 지뢰방호장갑차(MRAP)들이 세워져있다.

전문가들이 아프가니스탄 위기를 한반도 상황에 대입하기 꺼리는 이유는 한국의 월등한 군사력과 경제적 위상은 물론 자유 민주주의 동맹으로서 미국에 제공하는 전략적 가치 때문입니다.

마이클 오핸론 브루킹스 연구소 선임연구원은 “핵무장한 북한의 위협에 직면한 전략적으로 중요한 동북아시아의 민주 국가이자 세계 11위 경제 대국인 한국과 아프가니스탄은 다르다”고 강조했습니다.

[마이클 오핸론 브루킹스 연구소 선임연구원] “There is a difference between Afghanistan and a country facing a nuclear-armed North Korea, in strategically crucial Northeast Asia, and possessing the world’s 11th largest economy and one of its best democracies. There is also another difference. We have a treaty with South Korea but not Afghanistan. No, I do not think Biden will waver in his commitment to the ROK.”

또한 “한국은 미국과 방위조약을 맺고 있다는 점에서도 아프가니스탄과 다르다”며 “바이든 대통령은 한국에 대한 공약을 저버리지 않을 것”이라고 말했습니다.

오핸론 연구원은 “트럼프 대통령이 주한미군을 빼겠다고 위협했을 때 미 의회가 어떻게 대응했는지 기억해야 한다”며 “주한미군을 줄이지 못하도록 아예 입법화했다”는 점을 상기시켰습니다.

[마이클 오핸론 브루킹스 연구소 선임연구원] “It’s best here to remember how the Congress reacted, in bipartisan fashion, when President Trump threatened to pull US forces out of South Korea—it passed a law, as part of the defense budget, forbidding him to do so. The U.S. commitment to South Korea is bipartisan and strong.”

미 의회에서 지난 6월 발의된 ‘한미동맹 지지 법안’은 한국에 주둔하는 현역 미군의 수를 2만2천 명 아래로 감축하는 작업에 미 국방부의 2022 회계연도 예산을 사용할 수 없다고 명시했습니다. 하지만 이는 2021 회계연도 국방수권법에 명시된 주한미군 하한선인 2만8천500명보다 6천500명 가량 작은 규모여서 현행 주한미군을 더 줄일 수 있도록 여지를 둔 것이라는 관측이 나오기도 했습니다.

켄트 칼더 존스홉킨스대 국제관계대학원(SAIS) 동아시아연구소장은 “한국을 비롯한 미국의 동맹국들이 아프가니스탄 사태에 실망하는 것을 이해한다”면서도 “한국 상황은 아프가니스탄과 너무 달라 비교 자체가 유용하지 않다”고 지적했습니다. “한국은 아프가니스탄에 비해 미국에 전략적 가치가 한없이 크고 민주주의 동맹인 데다 아프가니스탄과 달리 자유와 조국을 위해 기꺼이 싸울 것이라는 의지를 이미 증명했다”는 설명입니다.

[켄트 칼더 존스홉킨스대 SAIS 동아시아연구소장] “I can easily understand how Koreans, and American allies throughout the world, would be disheartened by what happened in Afghanistan. That said, the Korean case is so different that I don't think the analogy is a useful one. Korea is infinitely more strategic for the US than Afghanistan, and it is a democratic ally. Koreans and Americans have fought together and-- very importantly-- Koreans have proven their willingness to fight for their own freedom and their own country, which the Afghan military in recent days so conspicuously refused to do.”

칼더 소장은 “바이든 대통령이 탈레반이 쉽게 움직일 수 없는 겨울을 기다리지 않고 공군력을 급히 철수시킴으로써 철군 시점과 전술상의 잘못을 저질렀다”면서도 “아프가니스탄에서 철수하기로 한 결정 자체는 틀리지 않았고 오히려 진작 이뤄졌어야 했다”고 진단했습니다. “너무나 멀리 떨어져 있고 전략적 가치도 없으며 동맹이나 민주주의도 아닌, 게다가 자국민 방어 의지가 없는 나라에 미군이 계속 주둔해선 안 된다”는 설명입니다.

[켄트 칼더 존스홉킨스대 SAIS 동아시아연구소장] “I personally think that President Biden chose the wrong timing (why not winter, when the Taliban cannot move easily) and the wrong tactics (why suddenly withdraw air power), but that his basic decision to disengage from Afghanistan was not wrong—indeed, it was long overdue. The US did not belong in a country so far away, without clear strategic value, that was not an ally, that was not a real democracy, and whose military was unwilling to even defend its own people.”

이어 “한국은 아프가니스탄과 이런 면에서 모두 다른 만큼, 미국은 한국이 위협받을 때 함께 맞설 것이고 그렇게 해야 한다”며 “미국은 이전에도 한번 그렇게 했고 앞으로도 그럴 것”이라고 강조했습니다.

[켄트 칼더 존스홉킨스대 SAIS 동아시아연구소장] “Korea is different in all these respects, and I feel that the US would and should stand with Korea in the face of aggression, that it did so once, and it would do so again.”

실제로 제이크 설리번 미국 백악관 국가안보보좌관은 17일 브리핑에서 “조 바이든 대통령은 반복해서 밝혀온 것처럼 한국이나 유럽에서 우리 병력을 감축할 의향을 갖고 있지 않다”고 밝혔습니다.

하지만 한국이 갖춘 조건은 아프가니스탄 상황과 완전히 달라 미국의 군사 지원 공약이 계속 유효할 것이라는 전망은 ‘한국의 전략적 가치’와 ‘자국 방어 의지’라는 전제를 깔고 있습니다. 칼더 소장의 지적처럼, 이 두 가지 핵심 요소가 결여되면 미군은 언제든 한국을 떠날 수 있다는 경고로도 읽힙니다.

또한, 전문가들이 ‘한국의 무력은 이미 북한을 훨씬 압도한다’며 급성장한 한국의 군사력을 아프가니스탄과 중요한 차이점으로 꼽는 것 역시 주한미군이 떠난 뒤에도 한국이 독자적으로 북한의 공격을 막아낼 수 있다는 ‘안전한 철군’에 대한 암시가 깔렸습니다.

지난달 2일 한국 평택의 캠프 험프리스 미군기지에서 폴 라카메라 신임 한미연합사령관 겸 주한미군사령관 취임식이 열렸다.

이 때문에 워싱턴 일각에서는 철통같은 동맹만을 강조하는 ‘정치적 올바름’을 배제한 채, 미국의 아프간 철군과 이에 따른 위기가 한반도에서도 재현될 가능성을 경고하는 목소리가 나옵니다.

패트릭 크로닌 허드슨 연구소 아시아태평양 안보석좌는 “아프간 주둔 미군의 철수는 한반도를 포함한 지역에서 미국의 신뢰성과 정치적 의지에 대한 도전 가능성을 열었다는 데 의심할 여지가 없다”고 지적했습니다. 그러면서 “아프가니스탄 중앙 정부는 역사적으로 통제력이 약하고, 한국은 세계 경제의 선두 국가이자 강력한 민주주의라는 사실을 감안해도 그렇다”고 덧붙였습니다.

[패트릭 크로닌 허드슨연구소 안보석좌] “The end of the American war in Afghanistan undoubtedly opens up the possibility of challenges to US credibility and political will, including on the Korean peninsula. This is so despite the fact that Afghanistan has a long history of weak central governance, to say the least, and South Korea has become a leading economy and strong democracy.”

크로닌 연구원은 “미군이 한반도에서 철수하는 상황도 가정해 봐야 한다”며 “한국군은 아프간 정부군과 비교할 수 없을 정도로 역량이 뛰어나지만, 북한은 적어도 한국이 미군의 공백을 기꺼이 받아들일지 알아보고 싶어 할 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[패트릭 크로닌 허드슨연구소 안보석좌] “But one would need to hypothesize something akin to the departure of all US troops from the peninsula. Clearly, the Taliban saw the withdrawal of US military forces as removing the main obstacle to their seizing power. Although the South Korean military is an extremely capable force and not to be compared with Afghan national forces, it is probable that North Korea would at least want to probe South Korean readiness to respond in the absence of US forces.”

하지만 “미-한 동맹이 훈련을 계속하는 한 김정은이 동맹을 상대로 전쟁을 일으킬 가능성은 매우 적다”며 “미국은 아프가니스탄이 탈레반 수중에 들어간 뒤에도 동맹의 안보와 인도·태평양 지역의 평화에 더욱 전념하는 모습을 명확히 보여줄 준비가 돼 있어야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[패트릭 크로닌 허드슨연구소 안보석좌] “So, while the US-ROK alliance should continue to exercise and maintain ready defenses, there is only a small chance Kim Jong-un would risk war with the existing alliance. Even so, after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the United States must be prepared to demonstrate frequently and clearly its continued and even growing commitments to the security of its allies and peace in the Indo-Pacific region.”

랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장은 한국이 미국의 방어 공약을 우려하는 것보다 문재인 정부에 대한 미국의 우려가 더 크다고 지적했습니다. “연합훈련 축소는 미국이 아니라 한국이 요청한 것으로, 미국이 한국과 문재인 대통령의 신뢰성을 걱정하고 있는 것이지 그 반대 상황이 아니다”라는 비판입니다.

[랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장] “Downscaled drills have been at ROK request, not Washington’s. The US is pressing for more, not fewer exercises. The US has more to worry about ROK/Moon reliability than vice-versa.”

전문가들은 북한과 중국이 아프간 사태를 어떤 식으로 활용해 자국의 역내 이익을 모색할지 주시하고 있습니다.

서먼 전 사령관은 “중국과 북한이 아프간 사태를 이용하려 할 것”이라며 “이를 예의주시하고 있을 북한이 자칫 오판하는 상황이 벌어질 수 있다”고 우려했습니다.

[녹취: 제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “I think it's a valid concern, particularly with China. They will take advantage of the situation. I think North Korea is watching. I think this is how you get in a situation of a miscalculation. That's why there's no excuse for not maintaining the highest levels of readiness at all times to defend the peninsula. If North Korea decided to do something, I think they're gonna sit and watch what's going on, and they will look at opportunities in the future to take advantage of whatever the situation may be.”

이어 “한반도 방어를 위해 최고 수준의 준비태세를 항상 유지하지 않는 데 어떤 변명의 여지도 없는 건 그런 이유 때문”이라며 “북한은 상황이 어떻게 전개되는지 지켜보면서 미래에 기회를 엿볼 것”이라고 경고했습니다.

오핸론 연구원은 “현시점에서는 미국과 방위조약을 맺지 않고 있는 타이완이 (한국 보다) 더 우려스럽다”며 “전략적 모호성을 완전히 배제하지 않은 채 타이완에 대한 우리의 공약을 강화하는 방안을 모색해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[마이클 오핸론 브루킹스 연구소 선임연구원] “I am more worried about Taiwan, since that’s another place where like Afghanistan we don’t have a treaty obligation. We need to find some ways to bolster our commitment to Taiwan without abandoning “strategic ambiguity” completely.”

실제로, 중국은 미국이 떠난 아프간을 탈레반이 장악하자 관영 매체를 총동원해 “아프간 다음은 대만”이라며 위협 수위를 높이고 있습니다.

코사 명예회장은 “중국이 미국을 믿을 수 없는 파트너로 비난하면서 이번 사태를 이용하려고 하겠지만 이제 탈레반을 이웃으로 두고 신장위구르자치구 이슬람 세력에 대한 탈레반의 지원이 강화되는 상황을 맞게 된 중국이야말로 최대 패자가 됐다”고 진단했습니다.

[랠프 코사 태평양포럼 명예회장] “China will try to exploit the event and argue US is unreliable partner, etc., etc., but the biggest loser in all this is China, which will now have to deal with the Taliban as its neighbor and increased Taliban support for Islamic groups in Xinjiang.”

아프가니스탄과 80km 가량 국경을 맞대고 있는 중국은 탈레반의 재집권을 계기로 접경 지역인 신장위구르자치구에서 이슬람 독립운동 세력이 커지는 것을 우려하고 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.