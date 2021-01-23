미 전직관리들 "방위비 협상 빨리 매듭지어야…협정 시효 3년이 최적"

미 국방장관이 방위비 분담금 협상의 조속한 타결을 추진하겠다고 공표한 가운데, 미국의 전직 관리들은 한국의 대선 일정을 고려해 가급적 빨리 매듭 지어야 한다고 말했습니다. 또 협정 시효를 3년으로 정하는 것이 중요하다고 강조했습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

한미연합사령관을 지낸 빈센트 브룩스 주한미군전우회(KDVA) 회장은 22일 VOA에 “교착상태인 미한 방위비 분담금 협상이 6개월 내에 타결될 것으로 예상한다”며 비용 분담(Cost sharing) 외에도 “광범위한 부담 분담(Burden Sharing)에 대한 논의가 지속될 것”이라고 전망했습니다.

[녹취 : 브룩스 전 사령관] “My estimation is that somewhere within the first six months of the administration, there will be a resolution of the Special Measures Agreement and a further discussion, continuing discussion about broader matters of burden sharing.”

브룩스 전 사령관 “11월 이전에 타결돼야…3년 협정시효가 최적”

“부담분담 확대 논의는 심화…한국의 역내 역할확대 필요”

브룩스 전 사령관은 적어도 한국의 대선 일정이 본격 시작되는 11월 이전에 양국이 합의에 이르는 것이 바람직하다며, 협상 유효 기간을 예외적으로 3년으로 추진할 것을 권고한다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취 : 브룩스 전 사령관] “My recommendation is that it is a three year agreement as an exception. Because it needs to not be caught up in the electoral cycle of either country... We saw a, a skewing of the process when the two national leaders became involved in the cost sharing negotiations. This is the first time that it has gotten to that level where the two presidents are directly involved in offering prices and denying prices and asking for prices. That has not been the case before.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 현재의 교착은 양국 정상의 정치적 셈법이 관여한 전례가 없는 일이라며, 5년 시효의 경우 미국의 다음 대선 일정과도 연계되기 때문에 3년이 적절하다고 설명했습니다.

다만 미국이 강조하는 동맹의 부담 분담(Burden Sharing)은 단순히 방위비 분담금 협정에만 국한된 것이 아니라면서, 분담금 협상이 타결되더라도 역내 역할확대에 대한 바이든 행정부의 요청은 심화될 것으로 내다봤습니다.

중국과 미국 사이의 양자택일을 강요하는 것은 절대 아니지만, 한국은 군사부문 뿐 아니라 경제, 문화적으로도 현재보다 상당한 국력을 과시할 수 있다고 미국 정부는 판단하고 있다는 설명입니다.

[녹취 : 브룩스 전 사령관] “The South Korean government does have to come to grips with this and not in the form of making a choice for the United States or China. That is not the choice that the United States is encouraging and it is not the choice that South Korea should make. But rather, how does South Korea impact global security and stability?… Neutrality is I think the objectionable part. South Korea is not neutral. That is a concern. South Korea is a player that is not playing and so South Korea is in many ways permitting the international order to shape without its impact and the United States believes South Korea can do more than that.”

오스틴 신임 국방장관, 동맹의 부담분담 확대 전략 계승 표명

실제로 로이드 오스틴 국방장관은 지난 19일 상원 군사위 인준청문회에서 중국을 추격하는 도전(Pacing threat)으로 간주하며 아시아에 방점을 둔 전략을 추진하겠다고 공표한 바 있습니다.

특히 군사위에 제출한 서면질의 답변서에서 가장 중대한 도전은 중국과 러시아라는 점이 분명하지만, 이란과 북한, 테러로부터 야기되는 위협에 동시에 대처하기 위해서라도 향후 국방부는 동맹공조에 주력할 것이라고 명시했습니다.

그렉슨 전 차관보 “동맹분담 의미 퇴색…본질적 목표 회귀”

월러스 그렉슨 전 국방부 아시아태평양 담당 차관보는 오스틴 장관이 역내 동맹들의 부담 분담 확대를 강조한 국방안보전략(NDS. National Defense Strategy) 보고서 내용을 계승하겠다는 방침을 분명히 했다며, 중국의 팽창을 억제하는 동시에 북한의 도발에 대처하기 위해 한국, 일본 등 가치를 공유한 나라들과 전방위적 협력이 강화될 것으로 전망한다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취 : 그렉슨 전 차관보] I think we go back to one of the animating ideas…That what we need to do is the coalition of like-minded democracies to stick up for what we believe in and one of the best ways to confront a bully is with a team. And that's the way we need to confront China's expansion…”

특히 지난 4년 동안 트럼프 전 대통령의 거래적 접근법은 이 같은 국방안보전략(NDS) 보고서에서 제시한 동맹의 부담 분담확대 의도를 퇴색시킨 측면이 있다며, 오스틴 장관이 방위비 분담금에 따른 동맹 균열을 최소화하면서도 보다 본질적인 목표에 주력할 것으로 분석했습니다.

그렉슨 전 차관보는 비용분담 문제는 동맹관계의 일부에 불과하다며 향후 정치적 변수로 관계가 악화되는 것을 막기 위해서라도 3년 시효로 하는 것이 적절하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취 : 그렉슨 전 차관보] “That (Cost Sharing) needs to be a component of our relationship and our alliance. But we got to get away from it being the only thing that we're talking about. We've had so many other things to worry about other than other than the changes in the cost sharing relationship.”

리스 전 실장 “비용분담 조속타결 뒤, 쿼드 플러스 등 역내전략 검토”

미첼 리스 전 국무부 정책기획실장은 자신을 포함해 많은 미국민들이 여전히 한국이 더 많은 비용을 부담해야 한다고 생각하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취 : 리스 전 실장 ] “Frankly, South Korea ought to be assuming more of the burden. That is my view. And I think most American’s view, But that said, the big picture needs to be in focus, which is, the Alliance relationship hasn't been everything it should be and it needs to be. And I'm confident that the Biden administration will move very quickly to try to reassure Seoul and to try to get past of it so we can focus on the threats from China and North Korea.”

그러나 지금은 동맹관계라는 큰 그림에 초점을 맞춰야 한다며, 바이든 행정부가 비용 분담 문제의 조속한 타결을 통해 북한과 중국의 위협에 초점을 맞추는 방향으로 추진할 것으로 전망했습니다.

리스 전 실장은 또 향후 미국을 중심으로 인도, 일본, 호주로 구성된 역내 집단안보체제에 한국의 참여를 유도하는 정책이나 구체적인 역내 연합훈련에 대한 전술차원의 정책이 추진될 것이라고 내다봤습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.