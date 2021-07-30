전 한미연합사령관들 "비핵화하고 장사정포 후퇴해야 한국전 종식…일방적 종전선언 위험"

전 주한미군사령관들이 한국전 종전선언과 평화협정 체결은 별개의 과정이 아니라며 먼저 북한의 군사 위협이 제거돼야만 가능하다고 밝혔습니다. 북한이 비핵화하고 장사정포 등 전진 배치된 군사력을 ‘평양-원산 라인’으로 후퇴시키지 않는 한 어떤 종류의 평화체제 구축도 무의미하다고 지적했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관은 28일 VOA에 보낸 성명에서 “북한과 작동 가능한 평화협정을 체결하는 것은 철학적으로는 가능하지만 현시점에는 그럴 가능성이 희박하다”고 밝혔습니다. “북한이 핵무기를 보유하는 한 미국은 북한과의 평화협정에 절대 서명하지 않을 것이고, 북한 역시 평화협정을 체결하기 위해 핵무기를 포기하는 데 동의하지 않을 것”이라는 설명입니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관 성명] “An operable peace treaty with north Korea is philosophically possible, but extremely unlikely at this time…There is no way the United States would ever sign a peace treaty with north Korea as long as they possess nuclear weapons. North Korea armed with nuclear weapons has long been a "red line" for the United States and I doubt the north would agree to give up their nuclear weapons in seeking a peace treaty. They have never indicated that their nuclear weapons were an issue subject to negotiations.”

특히 “어떤 평화협정 절차에서도 북한은 자국의 군사력이 한국에 즉각적인 위협을 더는 가하지 않는다는 것을 입증해야 할 것”이라며 “이를 위해서 북한은 비핵화를 해야 할 뿐 아니라, 현재 비무장지대(DMZ) 바로 북쪽에 상당수 전진 배치된 병력을 이동시켜야 한다”고 강조했습니다. 그러면서 “여기에는 서울을 직접 위협하며 전진 배치된 장사정포와 미사일이 포함된다.”고 말했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관 성명] “In any peace treaty process, north Korea would have to demonstrate that it's armed forces are no longer an immediate threat to the Republic of Korea. To accomplish this they would not only have to denuclearize, but also move their forward deployed army considerably north of their present positions along the DMZ. This would include their long range artillery and missile forward deployments which directly threaten Seoul. I cannot imagine any scenario right now where north Korea would agree to move its military sufficiently north (north would be at a minimum up to a line extending from Pyongyang to Wonsan, north Korea) so that it would not present an immediate and instant threat to the Republic of Korea and specifically Seoul.”

버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관.

북한 병력의 구체적인 후퇴 지점에 대해선 “최소한 평양과 원산을 잇는 선까지 물러나야 한다”며, “나는 북한이 군사력을 충분히 북쪽으로 이동시켜 한국, 특히 서울에 즉각적인 위협이 되지 않도록 하는 데 동의하는 어떤 시나리오도 지금 당장은 상상할 수 없다”고 밝혔습니다.

또한, “1953년 정전협정 서명국으로 공식 평화협정 당사국 중 하나가 돼야 하는 중국이 미국과 다른 민주주의 국가들, 그리고 서태평양과 남중국해 영유권 분쟁을 벌이고 있는 아시아 연안국들과 치열한 경쟁을 벌이고 있다”는 문제점을 지적했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관 성명] “China would have to be a party to any formal peace treaty as they were signatories to the 1953 Armistice Agreement. China is in deep competition with the United States, other democratic countries and Asian littoral countries for dominance in the Western Pacific and South China Sea regions. China very much wants north Korea to remain a military challenge for both the Republic of Korea and the United States. As long as the United States is occupied with deterring the north Korean military, it erodes the United States capability to focus its military on other Western Pacific and South China Sea regions. This is exactly the way China wants it right now so they have no motivation at all to agree to a peace treaty process.”

그러면서 “중국은 북한이 한국과 미국 모두에 대한 군사적 도전으로 남아있기를 간절히 바라고, 미국이 북한의 군사력을 억지하느라 여념이 없는 동안, 서태평양과 남중국해 지역에 대한 미국의 군사력 집중 능력은 훼손된다”고 설명했습니다. “정확히 이런 상황을 바라는 중국으로선 평화협정 절차에 동의할 어떤 동기도 없다”는 진단입니다.

벨 전 사령관은 “불행하게도, 북한이나 중국 모두 평화협정 체결에 대단히 중요한 이런 조건에 어떤 관심도 보여준 적이 없다”며 “따라서 우리의 가장 성공적인 동맹은 북한과 북한의 주군인 중국을 계속해서 억지할 수 있도록 강화돼야 하며, 북한은 물론, 전장에서 북한 편에 서려는 어떤 다른 나라도 단호히 격퇴함으로써 한국에 대한 북한의 어떤 전면 공격에도 대응할 능력을 갖춰야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관 성명] “Militarily, I see the above three issues being critical to any peace treaty process. Unfortunately, neither north Korea nor China have shown any interest at all in meeting these conditions. As such, our most successful Alliance must be strengthened to continue full deterrence of the north (and its Chinese masters), with the capability to respond to any north Korean general offensive into the Republic of Korea by decisively defeating north Korea and any other country who attempts to participate with them on the battlefield.”

이어 “한국과 미국이 함께 한국전 종전을 일방적으로 선언할 수도 있겠지만, 이는 무모한 짓이 될 것”이라며 “평화협정이 체결되지 않은 상태에서 종전을 선언하는 것은 무의미하고, 비무장지대(DMZ)와 서해 북방한계선(NLL), 그리고 동맹 유지에 관한 우리의 의도 등이 불확실한 상황에서 그런 선언은 역내 불안정을 분명히 가져올 것”이라고 우려했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관 성명] “I suppose that both the Republic of Korea and the United States could potentially unilaterally declare an end of the Korean War but this would be foolhardy. First, it would be meaningless without a peace treaty being in place, and such a declaration would surely destabilize the region due to uncertainties regarding the DMZ, the Northern Limit Line, our intentions regarding maintaining the Alliance, etc.”

벨 전 사령관은 “이런 조건들이 모두 충족된 완전한 평화협정을 동반하지 않는 어떤 종류의 일방적 한국전 종전 선언에도 강력히 반대한다”며 “중국이 한반도 평화협정을 자국 이익에 가장 부합하는 것으로 판단하는 날이 올 때까지 강력하고 확고한 동맹이야말로 적의 공격을 억지하고 물리치기 위한 최선의 접근법”이라고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관 성명] “I would strongly oppose any unilateral declaration of the end of the Korean War unless it is accompanied by a full peace treaty with the above conditions being met. Again, the potential for a full peace treaty is very remote at this time. A strong and resolute Alliance is the single best approach to deter and defeat an enemy attack until the day comes when China determines a peace treaty on the Korean Peninsula is in their best interest.”

제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령.

제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관도 VOA에 “정전협정은 평화협정을 통해 종식돼야 한다”고 밝혔습니다.

[제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “I believe we need to end the Armistice with a signed peace treaty. This should include denuclearization and provisions for elimination of human rights violations. North Korea should not be able to threaten its neighbors.”

구체적인 평화협정의 조건으로는 “비핵화와 인권 침해 제거 조항이 포함돼야 한다”며 “북한은 이웃 나라들에 위협이 돼선 안 된다”고 강조했습니다.

또한 “그들이 그런 결정을 내리면 북한이 고립에서 빠져나올 수 있도록 돕고 국가가 바뀔 수 있도록 지원을 제공한다는 조항도 들어가야 한다”고 말했습니다. “미래에 그렇게 할 기회가 있고 지금이 그런 단계를 밟아야 할 시점”이라는 설명입니다.

[제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “If they decide to do that then there ought to be provisions to help North Korea get out of isolation and be given aid to turn their country around. I believe there are opportunities to do this in the future. It is time to take this step.”

서먼 전 사령관은 “북한이 핵 능력을 갖춘 나라로 계속 남아 있으면 평화협정을 체결할 수 없다고 생각한다”며 “우리는 영속적인 한반도 평화를 위한 또 하나의 변곡점에 있다”고 설명했습니다. 그러면서 북한이 어떤 길을 선택할지 지켜보는 것은 흥미로울 것”이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관] “I do not think a peace treaty is doable if North Korea continues as a nuclear capable nation. I think we are at another inflection point for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. It will be interesting to see what path North Korea chooses.”

한편, 국무부 대변인실 관계자는 28일 한국전 종전을 선언하고 평화협정 협상을 시작하는 데 필요한 조건을 묻자 “완전한 비핵화를 달성하고 한반도의 영구적 평화를 구축하기 위해선 외교와 대화가 필수”라며 비핵화와 평화체제 전환을 연계했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.

