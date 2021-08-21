미 전문가들, 아프간 사태 비판 북한에 "미한동맹 시험 말라"

아프가니스탄 사태와 관련해 ‘미국 책임론’을 꺼내 든 북한에 대해 미국의 힘을 시험해보려 하지 말라는 경고가 나왔습니다. 워싱턴에서는 미군 철수로 혼란에 빠진 아프가니스탄과 한국은 근본적으로 다르다는 의견이 지배적입니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관은 VOA에 “아프가니스탄 상황이 한국의 미래에 대한 선례를 만들었다고 보지 않는다”고 강조하면서 “북한은 동맹을 이간질하기 위해 모든 심리적 수단을 사용하지만, 한미동맹의 의지와 힘을 과소평가하는 것은 매우 어리석은 일이 될 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.

존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관.

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “I do not see Afghanistan as setting a precedent for the ROK. North Korea always uses every psychological tool to create a wedge. However, they would be very foolish to underestimate the commitment and strength of the ROK-US alliance.”

틸럴리 전 사령관의 발언엔 국제여론 등을 인용해 아프간 사태를 미국 정책의 실패 탓으로 돌린 북한에 불필요한 도발로 미국의 한국 방어 역량과 의지를 시험해보려 하지 말라는 경고가 담겼습니다.

북한 외무성은 20일 홈페이지를 통해 “최근 국제여론은 아프가니스탄의 현 정세와 이와 관련한 미국의 책임에 커다란 관심을 돌리고 있다”며 “미국 보도 수단들은 미국의 대아프가니스탄정책이 완전히 실패했다고 실토하고 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

또한 “아프가니스탄의 현실은 미국이야말로 세계 평화의 교란자, 파괴자이며 저들의 이익을 위해서라면 그 무엇도 서슴지 않는 파렴치한 국가라는 것을 여실히 보여준다"는 중국 화춘잉 외교부 대변인의 17일 기자회견 발언을 그대로 인용했습니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보는 “미국이 아프간 정부와 군부의 붕괴에 잘못 대처하면서 중국과 북한에 잘못된 메시지를 전달했을 수 있다”며 “이로 인해 미국은 약하고 우유부단하다는 인식이 중국과 북한에서 형성됐을 수 있지만, 미국은 그런 나라가 아니다”라고 강조했습니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아태 담당 수석부차관보.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “The U.S. mishandling of the collapse of the Afghan government and military may have sent the wrong message to China and North Korea. It may have created the perception in the PRC and DPRK that the United States is weak, vulnerable, or indecisive. The U.S. is none of those things.”

이어 “북한은 중국의 암묵적 지지 하에 미-한 사이를 갈라놓고, 한국에서 동맹에 대한 불화를 일으키며, 가능하면 미-한 동맹의 근거를 훼손하려고 한다”며 “아프간 사태의 여파로 미국이 이런 인식을 불식시키고 미-한 동맹의 군사력과 활력을 강화하는 것이 어느 때보다 중요할 것”이라고 강조했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “North Korea, with the tacit support of China, is seeking to drive a wedge between the U.S. and the ROK, sow discord inside the ROK about the alliance, and, if possible, undermine the rationale for the U.S.-ROK alliance. In the aftermath of the Afghan debacle, it will be more important than ever for the United States to push back on this perception and demonstrate the continuing strength of its military and the vibrancy of the U.S.-ROK alliance.”

실제로 북한은 최근 왕이 중국 외교부장의 미-한 연합훈련 반대 발언과 타이완 내 미군 주둔설에 대한 중국 환구시보의 비판 논평을 그대로 전하는 등 중국의 불만을 인용해 자국의 입장을 드러내고 있습니다.

미 전문가들은 아프간 사태의 혼란을 틈타 역내에서 미국의 우위에 도전하려는 중국과 북한을 억지하기 위해선 미-한 양국의 긴밀한 군사 공조와 연합훈련이 최선의 방법이라는 데 의견을 같이했습니다.

틸럴리 전 사령관은 아프간 사태가 한국에 주는 교훈과 관련해 “훈련과 준비태세, 힘이야말로 미-한 양국의 협력과 더불어 최고의 억지력”이라고 강조했습니다.

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “The lesson that rings true in deterrence is that training and readiness and strength is the best deterrent along with collaboration and cooperation.”

리비어 전 수석부차관보도 “현 상황에서 미-한 연합군사훈련의 범위와 속도를 줄이는 것은 도움이 되지 않는다”고 지적했습니다. “준비태세를 유지하고, 필요하다면 한국을 방어할 수 있는 전투력을 강화하는 것이 동맹에 중요하며, 그렇게 할 수 있는 수단이 연합훈련”이라는 설명입니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “In this connection, the reduction in the scope and tempo of U.S.-ROK joint military training is not helpful. Going forward, it will be important for the alliance to maintain readiness and strengthen our ability to fight, if necessary, to defend the ROK. The way to do this is via joint training.”

앞서 제임스 서먼 전 주한미군사령관도 지난 18일 VOA와의 전화 통화에서 아프간 사태가 한국에 주는 시사점과 관련해 “한반도에서도 전쟁이 끝난 게 아니라 여전히 휴전 상태라는 사실을 명심해야 한다”며 “특히 한국군이 항상 훈련되고 준비돼 있어야 한다는 것이 앞으로 이뤄져야 할 가장 중요한 일”이라고 강조했습니다.

아프가니스탄 사태가 미군의 해외 주둔에 영향을 미치고 미 동맹국들에 나쁜 신호를 준다는 관측도 나오지만, 워싱턴에서는 한국이 불안해할 필요는 없다는 목소리 또한 커지고 있습니다.

특히 조 바이든 대통령이 직접 나서 한국을 비롯한 주요 동맹국은 아프가니스탄과 다르다며 이들이 공격받으면 미국은 대응할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

앞서 제이크 설리번 미국 백악관 국가안보보좌관도 “조 바이든 대통령은 반복해서 밝혀온 것처럼 한국이나 유럽에서 우리 병력을 감축할 의향을 갖고 있지 않다”고 밝혔고, 네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 블링컨 국무장관의 첫 해외순방지가 한국과 일본이었다며 동맹과의 관계가 미국이 가진 힘의 원천이라고 강조하기도 했습니다.

로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원은 “무서울 정도로 베트남 상황과 유사한 아프간 참사가 미국의 동맹과 파트너들을 불안하게 만들지만 속단하기에는 이르다”고 진단했습니다. “아프간 사태가 한국에서 이해할 만한 두려움을 불러일으킨 것 외에 미-한 동맹과 양국 관계에 실제로 영향을 주진 않았다”는 설명입니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “While the Afghan disaster, eerily similar to Vietnam, is not reassuring to US allies and partners, it is too early to draw hasty conclusions. There is no spillover to US-ROK alliance and bilateral relations other than understandable ROK fears.”

매닝 연구원은 “‘아프간 사태는 ‘미국이 돌아왔다(America is back)’는 바이든 대통령의 슬로건에 치명타를 가했지만 모든 게 끝난 건 아니다”라며 “바이든 대통령의 말처럼 끝없이 벌어지는 대중동(Greater Middle East) 전쟁에서 빠져나오는 것은 인도·태평양 지역으로 초점과 자원을 옮기기 위한 축소 전략의 일환”이라고 지적했습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “While it is a serious blow to Biden’s “America’s back” rhetoric and with regard to perceptions of American competence and reliability. It is not the end of the world. As Biden has said, exiting endless wars in the Greater Middle East is part of a retrenchment in that region to shift more focus and resources on the Indo-Pacific.”

매닝 연구원은 “1975년 4월 (사이공 함락) 이후 아시아에서 재기불능 상태가 됐다고 평가받은 미국은 10년 만에 어느 때보다 강해졌으며 1990년 냉전에서 승리하기에 이르렀다”는 예를 들었습니다. 그러면서 “미국이 국가 재건의 오류에 대한 교훈을 얻고, 핵심 이익과 지엽적인 것들을 잘 분간하면서 우선순위를 선택하고 이를 유지한다면 피해를 최소화할 수 있을 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “Recall the views of the US after April, 1975 has the US was finished in Asia, would never recover. In a decade, the US was stronger than ever in Asia, and by 1990, won the Cold War. It is a mistake to bet against US resilience. But not to dismiss the blow to US presumptions of primacy. If the US learns lessons about the fallacy of nation building and chooses and sustains priorities, distinguishing between core interests and peripheral ones, the damage may be limited.”

틸럴리 전 사령관도 “한국과 아프가니스탄 상황에 유사점이 있다고 생각하지 않는다”며 “한국과 미국은 상호방위조약을 체결한 철통같은 동맹”이라고 강조했습니다. “동맹 유지는 양국의 핵심 이익에 부합하고, 미국은 지속적인 한국 주둔 의지를 분명히 했다”는 차이점을 들었습니다.

[존 틸럴리 전 주한미군사령관] “I do not believe that there is an analog between Korea and Afghanistan. Korea and the US have a Mutual Defense Treaty and the alliance is ironclad. It is in the vital interest of both countries to maintain this alliance. I believe the US has demonstrated the will to retain its presence in the ROK.”

리비어 수석부차관보는 “한국은 활기찬 민주주의 체제로서 강력한 군사력을 갖추고 경제적으로도 성공한 극도로 현대화된 사회”라며 “한국처럼 될 가능성이 전혀 없는 아프가니스탄과 상황이 다르다”고 지적했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “In terms of lessons to be learned, the first point to make is that the ROK is not Afghanistan. South Korea is a vibrant democracy, militarily strong, economically successful, and extremely modern society. Afghanistan is none of those things, and had virtually no prospect for becoming anything like South Korea.”

또한 “미군의 주둔 기간이나 의지와 관계없이 국가 재건과 군사력 증강 목표를 달성할 수 없었던 아프가니스탄 상황은 미-한 동맹의 현실과 유사점이 없다”며 “미-한 동맹은 양국 모두의 전략적 이해에 부합하며 동맹 유지의 근거는 어느 때보다 강하다”고 평가했습니다. 그러면서 “미군의 임무가 남아있고 미-한 양국이 원하는 한 미군은 한국에 계속 주둔할 것”이라고 내다봤습니다.

[에반스 리비어 국무부 수석부차관보] “There is no parallel between this situation and the realities of the U.S.-ROK alliance. The U.S.-ROK alliance is in the strategic interests of both the United States and the ROK. The rationale for the alliance is as strong as ever. U.S. forces will remain in Korea as long as the mission remains, and as long as the U.S. and the ROK want them to be there. The Korean people are deeply committed to defending their sovereignty, their way of life, and their nation. As long as that commitment remains strong, and as long as the U.S.-ROK alliance remains strong and prepared to deal with any possible contingency, Americans and Koreans can rest assured that peace and stability will be preserved on the Korean Peninsula.”

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 “주권과 삶의 방식, 국가를 지키려는 한국인들의 굳은 의지와 어떤 만일의 사태에도 대처할 수 있는 강력한 미-한 동맹이 유지되는 한, 양국은 한반도 평화와 안정의 보존을 확신할 수 있다”고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.