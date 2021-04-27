앤디 김 의원 "미국, 일시적 대북 완화조치 준비돼있어야...한일관계 악화 매우 해롭게 작용"

미국은 일시적으로 북한에 대한 완화 조치를 취할 준비가 돼 있어야 한다고 앤디 김 하원의원이 주장했습니다. 그러면서 이 사안을 다음달 미한 정상회담에서 논의해야 한다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

미국 민주당의 앤디 김 하원의원은 26일 조지워싱턴대학교 한국학연구소가 주최한 인터넷 화상간담회에서 미국은 일시적으로 북한에 대한 완화 조치를 취할 준비가 돼 있어야 하며 또 그럴 수 있다고 주장했습니다.

[녹취: 앤디 김 의원] “I do think that the United States should be prepared and could be prepared to be able to provide some temporary relief, whether that's through sanction, those temporary relief through sanctions or other efforts trying to think about what it is and we are willing to do going forward, to be able to achieve this, while recognizing that some of the steps that we've taken in the past, you know, just haven't been working.”

앤디 김 의원은 제재를 통한 것이든 다른 노력이든 완화 조치를 취할 준비가 돼 있어야 한다며, 미국이 목표 달성을 위해 무엇을 해야 하는지, 또 무엇을 할 의향이 있는지에 대해 고민하면서 과거의 몇몇 시도들은 효과가 없었다는 것을 인정할 필요가 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 앤디 김 의원] “So I'm hopeful that we can try to be thoughtful about what we're willing to do, and then be able to discuss that with President Moon and determine that new way forward.”

또 미국의 의지가 무엇인지에 대해 심사숙고한 뒤 다음달 워싱턴에서 열리는 미한 정상회담에서 문재인 대통령과 논의하고 새로운 길을 결정할 수 있기를 바란다고 말했습니다.

앤디 김 의원은 현재로서는 제재 문제에 어떻게 접근할지, 북한이 취할 의향이 있는 조치에 맞춰 어떤 구조를 만들지에 대해 자신의 구체적인 입장이 있는 것은 아니라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 앤디 김 의원] “So, right now I don't have a specific position on exactly how to approach the sanctions and how to structure that vis-à-vis what North Korea might be willing to do, but I really do think that President Biden's invitation of President Moon to come in that discussion.”

다만 조 바이든 미국 대통령이 문 대통령을 초대해서 그런 논의를 할 수 있을 것이라고 생각한다고 말했습니다.

한일 관계와 관련해선 지난 몇년 간 한국과 일본의 관계 악화는 자신이 본 것 중 가장 심한 것이라면서, 이는 북한 등 여러 사안에서 진전을 이뤄나가는 미국과 한국, 일본 공동의 능력에 매우 해롭게 작용할 수 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 앤디 김 의원] “This breakdown that we saw between ROK and Japan over the past few years, really the worst that I've seen the relationship between those two countries during my lifetime, and that is enormously detrimental to our ability to make progress across the board on so many issues including what we just talked about with North Korea.”

제이크 설리번 미 백악관 국가안보보좌관(가운데)과 기타무라 시게루 일본 국가안보국장(왼쪽), 서훈 한국 청와대 안보실장이 3국 안보실장 회의를 위해 2일 미 해군사관학교에서 만났다. 사진=백악관 국가안보회의 트위터

앤디 김 의원은 미국이 인도태평양 지역에서 목표를 달성하기 위해서는 연합 구축이 필요하다면서, 그 연합에는 한국과 일본이 전통적으로 기둥이 돼 왔다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 앤디 김 의원] “Anything that we try to achieve in Asia-Pacific, Indo-Pacific requires coalition building. And that is something where ROK and Japan have traditionally been those pillars and nodes of that network that we're trying to deliver. Now if there is continued strain between there… I don't see how we can accomplish what we need to get done, I'll just be as simple as that. I do not think the United States can achieve what we need to vis-a-vis North Korea or China, if we are not able to have a functioning relationship, and productive relationship between South Korea and Japan, so it's so critically important.”

한국과 일본 간 긴장이 이어지고 생산적인 관계를 만들어 나가지 못할 경우 미국이 북한이나 중국 등에 대응해 이뤄내야 하는 목표를 실제로 달성할 수 있을지 의심스럽다는 설명입니다.

앤디 김 의원은 한일 관계에 있어서 후쿠시마 문제 등 일부 도전들에 직면할 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 앤디 김 의원] “We're going to face some challenges ahead and whether that's about Fukushima, or about other challenges that are there undoubtedly are issues a while to work out. But the main thing is we cannot actually address those issues, unless there is that kind of mutual trust and respect between the two countries, I believe that that is still there.”

하지만 이런 문제들은 상호 신뢰나 존중이 없으면 해결될 수 없는 것이라면서, 아직은 두 나라 간 신뢰와 존중이 있다고 믿는다고 덧붙였습니다.

그러면서 미국이 두 나라와 더 생산적으로 관여해 한국과 일본 관계에 더 안정적인 권력 구조와 역학이 만들어질 수 있도록 돕기를 바란다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 앤디 김 의원] “I'm hoping that a more productive US engagement with both of those nations will actually help be able to create the kind of power structure and dynamics that will create greater stability there between Korea and Japan so I appreciate the question. It's one that, that I don't think people, some people appreciate nearly enough how vitally important that relationship is and how much I really think that that is a cornerstone of the entire Pacific theater.”

앤디 김 의원은 한일 관계가 얼마나 중요한지 인식하지 못하는 사람도 있다면서, 한일 관계는 전체 태평양 지역의 주춧돌이라고 강조했습니다.

또 한국과 일본 스스로가 앞으로 다가올 미래에 벌어질 격렬하고 어려운 도전의 중심지가 될 것이라는 점을 인지하길 희망한다고 말했습니다.

이 도전은 미국과 중국 관계가 앞으로 반세기 동안 지배적인 질문 중 하나가 되면서 생기게 될 도전이라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 앤디 김 의원] “What I would hope is that South Korea and Japan recognize that they are really going to be at the epicenter of some of the most tense and difficult challenges that we will face for the foreseeable future, as the relationship between the United States and China can, will really become one of the preeminent questions for the next half century.”

앤디 김 의원은 앞으로 무엇이 올지 모르는 불확실성 속에서 한국과 일본이 어디에 초점을 맞춰야 하는지와 분쟁과 의견 충돌만으로 상대와의 관계를 부정해서는 안된다는 점에 대한 관점을 갖기를 바란다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 앤디 김 의원] “I would hope that that uncertainty about what comes next, puts the perspective in to both South Korea and Japan about where it is that we need to focus on, and that we cannot defy our relationships to one another, solely through disputes and disagreements, but it has to be a push-and-pull between cooperation and competition for us to be able to achieve. If we solely defined it off for competition, we lose.”

그러면서 협력과 경쟁 속에서 서로 밀고 당기는 관계가 돼야 한다며, 경쟁 만으로 정의 내릴 경우 우리는 패배하게 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.