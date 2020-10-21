정치·안보

비건 부장관 "쿼드 확장 논의 일러…인도태평양 역내 협력 환영"

기자 김영교
2020.10.21 3:00 오전
스티븐 비건 미국 국무부 부장관.
스티븐 비건 미국 국무부 부장관.

스티븐 비건 미국 국무부 부장관은 인도태평양 지역 내의 새로운 협의체 ‘쿼드 플러스’의 가능성에 대한 논의는 아직 이르다고 밝혔습니다. 하지만 인도태평양 국가들 간의 협력 강화 움직임은 환영한다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

비건 부장관은 20일 외신기자들과의 전화 간담회에서, 미국과 일본, 호주, 인도가 참여하고 있는 4개국 협의체 ‘쿼드’에 다른 나라를 포함시키는 논의는 아직 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “There's no designed policy for quad expansion, that is being advocated by the United States.”

비건 부장관은 이날 한국에 ‘쿼드’를 확장한 협의체 ‘쿼드 플러스’에 참여할 것을 제안했냐는 질문에, “쿼드 확장을 위한 계획된 정책은 없다”고 답했습니다.

비건 부장관은 “인도태평양 내에 더 강화할 만하고 협력을 더 확대할 다수의 협의체가 있다”고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “Our view is that there are a number of associations among the Indo-Pacific nations that are worth reinforcing, and that and towards the end of expanding collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.”

비건 부장관은 또 쿼드는 안보 부문, 특히 자연재해 등에 공동 대응하는 것으로 시작했지만, 시간이 지나면서 안보 영역 밖에서 더 강한 협력을 유지하게 됐다고 설명했습니다. 

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “I want to importantly underscore that the real value – that the genesis of the Quad is cooperative action in areas of security. The Quad is – the Quad was started with a combined effort to respond to a natural disaster, and over time it’s maintained a strong and even perhaps overwhelming element of cooperation in areas outside of the security realm, including economics, including people-to-people, but also other forms of dialogue.”

경제나 인적 교류, 또 다른 형식의 대화 등을 포함하게 됐다는 겁니다. 비건 부장관은 그러면서 쿼드 자체가 아직 정의가 확실히 내려져 있지 않다며, 따라서 이를 확장하는 논의는 아직 이르다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “And so the Quad is still a somewhat undefined entity in and of itself, and thus it would be premature to even talk about the question of expanding the Quad.”

비건 부장관은 미국은 일본과 한국, 베트남, 뉴질랜드 그리고 호주 등과 외교 차관급에서 매주 정기적으로 논의를 하고 있다며, 이는 ‘자연스럽게 정의 내려진 단체’는 아니지만 기회가 있다고 생각한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “That is not any sort of naturally defined group I think there's an opportunity.”

그러면서 미국은 인도태평양 국가들과 세계적인 도전에 공동으로 대처해 왔다면서 여기에는 신종 코로나바이러스나 지진, 쓰나미와 같은 자연 재해도 있었지만, 안보의 영역에서도 논의를 해 나가야 한다고 말했습니다.

비건 부장관은 시간이 지나면서 ‘쿼드’의 협력 기준을 이해하고 얼마나 더 정례화할 것인지에 대해 이해하게 되면, ‘쿼드’는 더 정기화되고 어느 시점에서는 더 형식을 갖추게 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.

관련 기사

Stilwell-Abduction
정치·안보
미 국무 차관보 "납북 일본인 조속한 송환 촉구"
미 국무부의 데이비드 스틸웰 차관보가 북한에 의해 납치된 일본인들의 조속한 송환을 촉구했습니다. 스틸웰 차관보는 일본 정부가 납북자 문제를 알리기 위해 개설한 공식 유튜브 채널에서 이같이 말했습니다.
조은정 기자
기자 조은정
2020.10.20 4:49 오전
마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관이 14일 워싱턴 국무부 청사에서 기자회견을 했다.
정치·안보
폼페오 장관 "북한 최근 2년간 ICBM 실험 '제로'…외교 성공적"
마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관은 북한의 노동당 창건 75주년 열병식과 관련해, 최근 2년 동안 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 실험이 없었다고 강조했습니다. 전임 행정부가 갔던 길을 계속 갔다면 지금과 같은 성과는 없었을 것이라고 말했습니다. 
Default Author Profile
기자 이조은
2020.10.15 5:00 오전
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2010 file photo, USS Cowpens (CG63), right, leads Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's vessels during …
정치·안보
'쿼드'기반 연합훈련 본격화…"다영역작전 역량 차 극복이 관건" 
미국은 최근 일본, 호주, 인도와 함께 중국의 역내 위협에 대처하기 위한 집단안보체제의 필요성을 강조하고 있습니다. 최근 이들 나라 간 연합훈련이 본격화되고 있는 가운데, 전문가들은 미군과의 역량 차이를 극복하는 것이 관건이라고 지적합니다.
김동현
기자 김동현
2020.10.10 1:30 오전
신종 코로나바이러스 확진 판정을 받은 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 월터리드 군병원에서 사흘 간의 치료를 마치고 5일 백악관으로 복귀했다.
정치·안보
내퍼 국무 부차관보 “김정은 위로 전문 ‘좋은 신호’…핵 문제 해결 때까진 압박 유지”
마크 내퍼 미 국무부 한국·일본 담당 부차관보는 미국 정부가 북한과의 외교적 해법에 열려 있다며, 최근 김정은 위원장이 트럼프 대통령에게 보낸 위로 전문은 좋은 신호라고 말했습니다. 남북 관계 발전에 대해선 비핵화라는 공동의 목표와 발걸음을 같이 해야 한다고 밝혔습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2020.10.9 4:33 오전
스티브 비건 미국 국무부 부장관.
정치·안보
비건 "미·한, 한반도 평화와 비핵화 위한 외교 전념"
스티븐 비건 미 국무부 부장관 겸 대북특별대표는 미국과 한국이 북 핵 교착 상태를 벗어나 앞으로 나아가기 위한 "창의적인 아이디어”를 논의했다고 말했습니다. 비건 국무부 부장관은 어제(28일) 워싱턴을 방문 중인 이도훈 한국 외교부 한반도평화교섭본부장과 만난 뒤 기자들에게 논의가 건설적이었다며 이같이 전했습니다.
스티브 비건 미국 국무부 부장관.
정치·안보
비건 “미국, 한반도의 영속적인 평화로의 길 지지”
스티븐 비건 미국 국무부 부장관은 12일 ‘아세안 지역안보포럼(ARF)’에서 미국이 한반도의 영속적인 평화로의 길을 지지하고 있다는 것을 강조했다고 국무부가 밝혔습니다.
김영교
기자 김영교
2020.9.14 4:50 오전
김영교
기자
김영교