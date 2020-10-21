비건 부장관 "쿼드 확장 논의 일러…인도태평양 역내 협력 환영"

스티븐 비건 미국 국무부 부장관은 인도태평양 지역 내의 새로운 협의체 ‘쿼드 플러스’의 가능성에 대한 논의는 아직 이르다고 밝혔습니다. 하지만 인도태평양 국가들 간의 협력 강화 움직임은 환영한다고 말했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

비건 부장관은 20일 외신기자들과의 전화 간담회에서, 미국과 일본, 호주, 인도가 참여하고 있는 4개국 협의체 ‘쿼드’에 다른 나라를 포함시키는 논의는 아직 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “There's no designed policy for quad expansion, that is being advocated by the United States.”

비건 부장관은 이날 한국에 ‘쿼드’를 확장한 협의체 ‘쿼드 플러스’에 참여할 것을 제안했냐는 질문에, “쿼드 확장을 위한 계획된 정책은 없다”고 답했습니다.

비건 부장관은 “인도태평양 내에 더 강화할 만하고 협력을 더 확대할 다수의 협의체가 있다”고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “Our view is that there are a number of associations among the Indo-Pacific nations that are worth reinforcing, and that and towards the end of expanding collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.”

비건 부장관은 또 쿼드는 안보 부문, 특히 자연재해 등에 공동 대응하는 것으로 시작했지만, 시간이 지나면서 안보 영역 밖에서 더 강한 협력을 유지하게 됐다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “I want to importantly underscore that the real value – that the genesis of the Quad is cooperative action in areas of security. The Quad is – the Quad was started with a combined effort to respond to a natural disaster, and over time it’s maintained a strong and even perhaps overwhelming element of cooperation in areas outside of the security realm, including economics, including people-to-people, but also other forms of dialogue.”

경제나 인적 교류, 또 다른 형식의 대화 등을 포함하게 됐다는 겁니다. 비건 부장관은 그러면서 쿼드 자체가 아직 정의가 확실히 내려져 있지 않다며, 따라서 이를 확장하는 논의는 아직 이르다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “And so the Quad is still a somewhat undefined entity in and of itself, and thus it would be premature to even talk about the question of expanding the Quad.”

비건 부장관은 미국은 일본과 한국, 베트남, 뉴질랜드 그리고 호주 등과 외교 차관급에서 매주 정기적으로 논의를 하고 있다며, 이는 ‘자연스럽게 정의 내려진 단체’는 아니지만 기회가 있다고 생각한다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 비건 부장관] “That is not any sort of naturally defined group I think there's an opportunity.”

그러면서 미국은 인도태평양 국가들과 세계적인 도전에 공동으로 대처해 왔다면서 여기에는 신종 코로나바이러스나 지진, 쓰나미와 같은 자연 재해도 있었지만, 안보의 영역에서도 논의를 해 나가야 한다고 말했습니다.

비건 부장관은 시간이 지나면서 ‘쿼드’의 협력 기준을 이해하고 얼마나 더 정례화할 것인지에 대해 이해하게 되면, ‘쿼드’는 더 정기화되고 어느 시점에서는 더 형식을 갖추게 될 것이라고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.