미 국방부 “B-52 폭격기 본토 재배치, 전략 변화 일환”

최근 괌에 있던 B-52H 전략폭격기들이 미 본토로 재배치하게 된 배경을 두고, 국방부는 필요한 시점과 속도에 따라 전개하기 위한 전략 변화의 일환이라고 설명했습니다. 미국의 전직 군 고위관계자들은 전략폭격기 노후화에 따른 현실이 반영됐다고 지적합니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

미 국방부는 최근 전략폭격기 B-52H 5대가 괌에서 미 본토로 재배치된 점을 두고, “미 본토에 상시로 두면서, 더 넓은 범위의 해외지역에서 필요할 때, 더 뛰어난 ‘작전 복원력’을 갖고 인도-태평양 지역에 전진 배치시키기 위한 접근 변화”라고 설명했습니다.

[데이비드 이스트번 국방부 대변인 VOA 서면질의 답변] “The United States has transitioned to an approach that enables strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broader array of overseas locations, when required, and with greater operational resilience, while these bombers are permanently based in the United States.”

국방부 “전폭기 본토 상시 배치 뒤 필요에 따라 전진배치”

“우리가 선택하는 시기·속도 따라 전개할 것”

데이비드 이스트번 국방부 대변인은 20일 관련 움직임에 대한 입장을 묻는 VOA의 질의에 “미국의 전략폭격기들은 우리가 선택하는 시기와 속도에 따라 계속해서 괌을 포함해 인도-태평양에서 활동할 것”이라고 강조했습니다.

[데이비드 이스트번 국방부 대변인 VOA 서면질의 답변] “The United States has transitioned to an approach that enables strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broader array of overseas locations, when required, and with greater operational resilience, while these bombers are permanently based in the United States.”

그러면서 동맹국들과 함께 상호운용성을 구축하면서, 자유롭고 개방된 인도-태평양을 지원하도록 하는 모든 훈련의 기회를 최대한 활용할 것이라고 설명했습니다.

[데이비드 이스트번 국방부 대변인 VOA 서면질의 답변] “We will maximize all opportunities to train alongside our Allies and Partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. We continually reassess our oversea posture and adjust to meet the requirements of the Joint Forces and combatant commanders as well as our treaty commitment.”

또 미국은 계속해서 해외 미군 배치 태세를 재평가하면서, 합동군과 통합전투사령관들 뿐 아니라 동맹들과의 방위 공약 요구 조건에 맞도록 조정할 것이라고 덧붙였습니다.

뎁튤라 전 참모본부장 “기체 노후화·예산부족 현실 반영”

“적성국들에 배치 예측 못하도록 하는 전략적 고려도”

미 공군본부 초대 정보·감시·정찰 참모본부장을 지낸 데이비드 뎁튤라 공군협회 소속 미첼인스티튜트 회장(예비역 중장)은 20일 VOA에 “이번 결정은 미군의 전략폭격기 노후화와 예산 부족에 따른 신중한 결정”이라고 평가했습니다.

현역 시절, 전략폭격기의 괌 상시 배치안(CBP)을 성사시킨 당사자인 데튤라 전 참모본부장은 “괌 상시 순환 배치안을 도입했던 2004년에 비교해 현재 미 공군 전략폭격기 운용 조건들이 악화됐다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취 : 뎁튤라 전 참모본부장] “Because when I initiated the idea of a rotational bomber presence in Guam in 2004, US bomber force was in much, much better condition than it is today. In 2004, the United States had 181 bombers. With the FYI 2021 budget plans in place, the United States will go down to a total of 140 bombers. That's a 23% reduction.”

2004년 미군이 보유하고 있던 181기의 전략폭격기는 2021년 국방 예산 계획에 따라 23% 감소한 140기로 줄게 됐으며, 공급 부족과 수요 급증에 대처하기 위한 셈법이 반영됐다는 설명입니다.

뎁튤라 전 참모본부장은 그러나 이 같은 변화에는 전략적 고려도 반영돼 있다며 “적성국들이 단순히 미군이 어디에 배치될지 예측하지 못하도록 하는 ‘역동적 병력 전개’의 일환”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취 : 뎁튤라 전 참모본부장] “ And part of that strategy shift means putting potential adversaries in a position where they simply cannot predict where or when US forces will be positioned. That element of the strategy is known as ‘Dynamic Force Employment’ and it's been in the works for some time. A bombers will still deploy to Guam into other locations in the Pacific perhaps, but they will be less predictable as to when or where they deploy.”

또 뎁튤라 전 참모본부장은 1기의 B-2나 2기의B-1 전략폭격기를 미 본토에서 출격시키더라도 하루 안에 미 항모 전단과 동등한 효과를 야기할 수 있다는 점을 지적하며, 전체적 억지력에는 변화가 없다고 덧붙였습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관 “대응 시간 차는 위험 요소”

“김정은, 주한미군 철수 실현 기회로 잘못 해석할 수도”

미 태평양육군사령관을 지낸 빈센트 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관은 VOA에 “미군의 역내 신속 배치 전략 변화의 일환”으로 평가하면서 "일각에서 제기하는 방위비 분담금 협상과는 일절 관계가 없다”고 밝혔습니다.

그러나, 전략폭격기의 괌 상시 전진 배치는 불과 몇 시간 내 역내 목표에 도달할 수 있어 굉장한 유연성을 제공해왔지만, 향후 필요 상황에 따라 임시적으로 미 본토에서 전진기지로 전개된다면 대응시간에 분명히 차이가 날 수 밖에 없다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취 브룩스 전 사령관] “The difference of course, is when you're stationed already in the western Pacific at Guam as the best example then your ability to respond to anything in a matter of hours in the western Pacific gives you a great deal of flexibility. If it's on a temporary deployment basis in periods of time that there is not a force deployed forward, the responsiveness is definitely different. And there's a degree of risk that comes from that. But that is what the Pacific commander and the US Strategic Command commander will be working out to try to keep that risk to a minimum.”

전략폭격기의 대응시간이 늦어지는 대목은 어느 정도의 위험성을 야기할 수 있다며, 미 태평양사령관과 전략사령관이 이 부분에 대해서는 위험을 최소화하는 방안을 찾아나갈 것이라고 덧붙였습니다.

한편, 브룩스 전 사령관은 북한 김정은 위원장이 이 같은 전략변화를 어떻게 해석할지에 대해서는 불분명하다며, “2018년 이후 전략자산이 북한 주변에 전개된 적이 없다는 점을 감안하면, 역내 미군 철수를 실현하기 위해 모험을 감행할 수 있는 기회로 잘못 해석할 수도 있다”고 지적했습니다.

[녹취 브룩스 전 사령관]] “It's not clear to me how Kim Jong-Un will read this… If he views this as one step in the direction of US withdrawing from the region then he may see an opportunity to be adventurous. If there was communication between North Korea and United States before this happened, and it has conveyed to North Korea that this was also part of reducing tension and the North Korean perception of hostility, then it could be advantageous as Kim Jong-Un might find that as a positive step. So It's really not clear what the communication was at this point.”

반면 만약에 미-북간에 관련 전략 변화가 북한이 주장하는 적대시 정책과 긴장 완화 조치의 일환이라는 사전 소통이 동반됐다면, 이롭게 작용할 수도 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.