억류 경험 미국인 “북한 여행 말아야”…북한관광 안전 문제 부각

한국 정부가 북한 개별관광을 적극 추진하고 나선 가운데, 북한 여행의 안전성에 대한 우려가 다시 부각되고 있습니다. 대북제재 여부와는 별개로 여행 중 안전이 담보되기 어렵고, 특히 한국인은 다른 나라 출신 관광객들보다 훨씬 위험하다는 지적이 나옵니다. 과거 북한에 억류됐던 미국인은 자신의 전철을 밟지 말 것을 당부했습니다. 백성원 기자가 취재했습니다.

지난 2014년 북한에 5개월간 억류됐던 제프리 파울 씨는 현 시점에선 북한을 여행하지 말라고 조언하겠다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 파울 씨] “My own personal opinion…I would probably advise people not to travel there at this stage…”

파울 씨는 29일 VOA와의 전화통화에서 북한 여행자들은 방북 시 감수해야 할 위험에 대해 깊이 생각하지 않는 경향이 있다며 이렇게 말했습니다.

북한 여행 시 따라야 할 규율이 있기는 하지만 자신의 경우처럼 여기서 조금만 벗어나도 억류되거나 재판에 회부돼 징역형에 처해질 수 있다는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 제프리 파울 씨] “If you stray off that course a little bit like I did, you're opening yourself up to detention or possibly going through the judicial system all the way to a prison sentence.”

파울 씨는 2014년 4월 29일 북한에 입국해 함경남도 청진을 여행하던 중 나이트클럽에 성경을 놓고 나온 혐의로 5월 7일 출국 과정에서 체포됐고, 5개월의 억류 생활 끝에 10월 1일 석방됐습니다.

파울 씨는 특히 한국인 등은 위험에 노출될 가능성이 더욱 크다고 지적했습니다. 그러면서 미-북 간 상황은 매우 빨리 바뀔 수 있어 북한 여행자들은 의도치 않게 정치 상황에 휘말릴 수 있다고 경고했습니다.

[녹취: 제프리 파울 씨] “Between the United States and North Korea, things could change pretty quickly. So that being the case, you’re running a risk of getting caught up in international politics.”

북한에 억류된 미국인 대학생 오토 웜비어(왼쪽) 씨가 지난 2016년 3월 북한 최고재판소에서 '국가전복음모죄'로 15년 노동교화형을 선고받은 후 울먹이는 모습을 북한 관영 '조선중앙통신'이 보도했다. 웜비어 씨는 이듬해 6월 식물인간 상태로 미국에 송환된 후 닷새만에 숨졌다.

미 대북 인권단체 북한인권위원회의 그렉 스칼라튜 사무총장은 오토 웜비어의 어머니와 나눈 대화를 소개하면서, ‘웜비어의 비극에 대해 이야기하는 목적은 북한 여행은 위험하며 특히 미국인과 한국인들에게 그렇다는 것을 경고하기 위해서’라는 웜비어 부모의 메시지를 전했습니다.

[녹취: 그렉 스칼라튜 사무총장] “So the whole point about talking about the tragedy of Otto Warmbier is to warn others that traveling to the DPRK is dangerous, especially for citizens of the United States of America, and especially for citizens of the Republic of Korea.”

스칼라튜 사무총장은 북한 여행은 ‘안전 문제’와 직결된 사안이라며 한국이 북한 관광을 금지한 것은 2008년 관광객 박왕자 씨가 북한군 총격으로 사망한 사건 때문이라는 것을 기억해야 한다고 말했습니다. 서성거리는 53살의 여성을 사살하고, 미국인 젊은이를 고문해 혼수상태로 돌려보낸 뒤 사망하게 만든 북한 정권은 한국인과 다른 외국인들의 안전을 보장하지 않는다는 지적입니다.

스칼라튜 사무총장은 특히 한국의 경우 자국민 6명이 북한에 억류된 상황이라는 것이 다른 나라와 다르다며, 이 문제가 해결되기도 전에 북한 개별관광을 추진하는 것은 심각한 도덕적 문제를 불러일으킨다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 그렉 스칼라튜 사무총장] “There are still South Korean citizens being held by the North. The government doesn't seem to be doing much to get them back. And on top of that it plans on conducting tours by more South Korea nationals to the North. Something doesn't add up here.”

한국인들이 여전히 북한에 억류돼 있고 한국 정부는 자국민을 귀환시키기 위해 적극 나서지 않고 있는 듯한 상황에서 오히려 더 많은 한국인 관광객들을 북한에 보내는 것은 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다는 겁니다.

특히 이들 억류 한국인들이 처한 상황과 마찬가지로 한국인 관광객이 북한에서 체포될 경우 한국 정부가 취할 수 있는 조치가 없다는 점도 중요한 한계로 들었습니다.

[녹취: 그렉 스칼라튜 사무총장] “They will not be able to deal with this issue. The best proof of that is there are still South Korea nationals being held in prison in the North. There is no South Korean jurisdiction to prescribe, enforce, adjudicate within the DPRK territory. So simply the South Korean government has no capacity to protect these tourists. All they have is the word of the North Korean regime and that's not enough.”

한국의 사법권이 미치지 않는 북한 영토 내에서 한국은 자국민 관광객들을 전혀 보호할 능력이 없으며, 모든 것을 북한 정권의 말에 의존해야 한다는 겁니다.

북한에 장기간 억류된 한국인 김정욱, 김국기, 최춘길 씨. 북한에는 이들 외에 탈북민 출신 한국 국적자 3명이 더 억류돼있다. 사진 출처: AP(김정욱), Reuters(김국기, 최춘길).

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 현지 사정에 밝고 인도주의 목적을 갖고 있는 미국인들의 방북은 그동안 별 문제없이 진행돼 왔지만 완전히 다른 정치, 사회 체제를 처음 접하는 관광객들은 쉽게 위험에 노출된다고 지적했습니다. 그러면서 단순히 북한 관광의 문을 여는 것은 매우 심각한 일이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “My own personal sense is that Americans who are traveling to North Korea for humanitarian purposes, and who understand the area, you have connections and have experienced seldom run into problems. American tourists who don't quite know what they're doing, who asked questions that get them into trouble, or who do things that are acceptable in the United States that are not acceptable in North Korea, and that's where we run into difficulties and problems. So it's a risk and it's a danger and simply opening the door to tourism is, I think, something that is a fairly serious thing.”

특히 북한은 한국 시민권 뿐 아니라 한국인들에게 익숙한 많은 것들을 인정하지 않는 만큼, 한국은 북한 관광과 관련해 매우 어려운 상황에 놓여있다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “I would say South Koreans are in a very difficult situation in terms of traveling in North Korea. North Koreans don't fully recognize South Korean citizenship, they don't recognize a lot of things that the South Koreans have come to expect because they've lived in a very different system for so long. So there are risks.”

킹 전 특사는 미국이나 한국 정부 모두 자국민의 여행 등에 일일이 간섭할 수는 없지만 북한 여행의 위험성 만큼은 경고해야 한다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 자신은 민간인으로서 북한을 여행하지 않을 것이고, 인도주의 지원이나 교육 관련 목적이 아니라면 누구에게도 민간인으로서 북한을 여행하라고 권하지 않을 것이라고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 로버트 킹 전 북한인권특사] “My own personal feeling is I would not be traveling to North Korea as a private citizen. And I would not encourage anyone else to travel there as a private citizen…”

1998년부터 가장 최근의 오토 웜비어 사건까지 지난 20년 동안 발생한 거의 모든 미국인 북한 억류 사태에 관여했던 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 수석부차관보는 북한에서 당부와 주의 사항만 따르면 안전에 문제가 없다는 여행사들의 주장을 일축했습니다.

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 자신이 다룬 수많은 북한 억류 사건의 공통점은 북한 정권이 외부에서는 이해할 수 없는 자의적 기준을 근거로 관광객의 유죄와 감금 여부 등을 결정한다는 점이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “The one thing that all these cases had in common is that the regime decided for its own reasons, reasons that in many cases we did not fully understand that the individuals in question had violated some internal rule or regulation or law, and that they needed to be taken into custody, questioned, and many of them are ultimately imprisoned and, and one of them died as a result of his imprisonment.”

외국인 관광객이 잘못을 저지르지 않아도 북한 당국이 본보기로 삼기로 작정하거나 유죄라고 판단하면 그대로 행동에 옮기며, 이후 심문과 감금, 재판, 선고 단계를 밟고 심지어 고문도 가할 수 있다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “If the state decides that it's going to make an example of you, they will do so. If the state decides that you have committed an offense even if in you're your own mind, you have not committed an offense, the state will do what it is very expert at doing-arresting, interrogating incarcerating, trying, convicting and sentencing, and perhaps even torturing.”

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 한반도는 여전히 전시 상황이라는 사실을 잊지 말아야 한다며, 한국의 체제와 생활 방식 모두를 적으로 여기는 북한에 관광객을 보내는 문제를 한국 정부가 매우 신중히 결정하기 바란다고 말했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원 입니다.