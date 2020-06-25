영 외교부 “북한, 코로나 봉쇄로 인도적 수요 증가…국제 접근·분배감시 복원해야”

신종 코로나바이러스 감염증 여파로 북한의 인도적 수요가 증가했을 것이라고, 영국 외교부 부장관이 밝혔습니다. 북한에는 인도적 지원을 위한 국제적 접근과 분배 감시 복원을 촉구했습니다. 안소영 기자입니다.

영국 외교부의 타리크 아마드 부장관이 북한의 인도적 상황에 대해 우려를 표시했습니다.

아마드 부장관은 23일 의회에 제출한 서면 답변에서, 영국 정부는 북한이 신종 코로나바이러스에 대응해 국경을 봉쇄함에 따라 북한의 인도적 수요가 증가했을 것으로 평가한다고 밝혔습니다.

이어 국경 봉쇄로 지난 1월 이후 대부분의 구호물자가 북한으로 들어가지 못했고, 유엔 기구와 비정부기구(NGO) 등에 대한 내부 이동 제한이 구호와 지원의 분배에 심각한 영향을 미쳤다고 지적했습니다.

[아마드 부장관 성명] “We assess that North Korea’s humanitarian need is likely increasing as a result of the country’s border lockdown in response to COVID-19. The lockdown has prevented most aid shipments from entering the country since January and restrictions on internal movement, including for UN agencies and NGOs, has severely impacted the distribution of aid and support. The UN estimates that 10.1 million people suffer from food insecurity and are in urgent need of food assistance.”

그러면서 유엔은 1천만 명이 식량 불안정에 시달리고 있으며, 식량 지원이 시급한 상황에 놓여 있는 것으로 추산한다고 말했습니다.

지난 2003년 북한 남포항에서 인부들이 유엔 산하 세계식량계획을 통해 지원된 식량을 운반하고 있다. (자료사진)

아마드 부장관은 국제개발부(DFID)가 신종 코로나바이러스 감염증에 대응해 ‘국제 인도주의 대응계획(GHRP)’등 북한에 인도적 지원을 제공하는 유엔과 다른 국제기구들에 다자간 기금을 제공하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[아마드 부장관 성명] “DFID is providing multilateral funds to the UN and other international organisations providing humanitarian assistance in North Korea, including the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) in response to COVID-19. As a country of concern in the GHRP, North Korea is receiving funds from this global appeal.”

이에 따라 국제 인도주의 대응계획에서 우려국으로 지목된 북한도 국제적으로 모금된 자금을 지원받고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

아마드 부장관은 영국 외교부는 북한 정부에 국제적 지원이 가능하다는 점을 계속 분명히 하고 있고, 인도적 지원을 위한 국제적 접근과 분배 감시를 복원할 것을 촉구하고 있다고 강조했습니다.

[아마드 부장관 성명]”We continue to make clear to the North Korean government that international support is available, and urge them to restore international access and monitoring for humanitarian assistance. The UK has also repeatedly called on North Korea to prioritise the well-being of its people over the development of illegal weapons programmes, through our bilateral relationship and in multilateral fora.”

또한 영국은 양자 관계나 다자간 무대에서 북한에 불법 무기 프로그램 개발 대신 주민들의 복지를 우선시할 것을 거듭 촉구하고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

영국은 북한의 핵 개발과 인권 탄압을 강하게 비판하면서도 북한과의 교류는 이어나가는 이른바 ‘비판적 관여’ 정책을 펴고 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스 안소영입니다.