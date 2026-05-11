[심층: 우크라이나 북한군 포로 1. 국제법 쟁점] 미 “제네바협약 처우”…인권단체 “러시아 이송도 강제송환”

우크라이나 전선에서 생포된 북한군 포로들의 거취를 둘러싸고 전쟁포로 교환과 강제송환 금지 원칙이 맞물리며 국제법적 쟁점이 커지고 있습니다.

러시아 편에서 싸우다 붙잡힌 이들이 단순한 포로 교환 대상인지, 아니면 북한 송환 시 고문과 박해 위험을 고려해 보호받아야 할 대상인지가 핵심 쟁점입니다.

특히 러시아와 우크라이나 간 포로 교환과 종전 논의 가능성도 거론되는 상황에서, 이들이 러시아 측에 넘겨질 경우 결국 북한으로 송환될 수 있다는 우려도 제기됩니다. 인권단체들은 이 문제가 단순한 전쟁포로 관리가 아니라, 박해 위험이 있는 곳으로의 송환을 금지하는 ‘강제송환 금지’ 원칙과 직결된 사안이라고 지적합니다.

미 국무부는 VOA에 “북한의 러시아-우크라이나 전쟁 직접 개입을 계속 우려한다”며, “북한군의 러시아 배치와 그 대가로 러시아가 북한에 제공하는 어떤 지원도 중단돼야 한다”고 밝혔습니다.

국무부 대변인은 “북한은 고통을 장기화하는 데 책임이 있다”며 “미국은 전쟁포로들이 제네바협약에 부합하는 처우를 받아야 한다는 입장을 계속 견지하고 있다”고 강조했습니다.

[국무부 대변인] “We continue to be concerned by the DPRK’s direct involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war. The DPRK bears responsibility for prolonging the suffering, and the deployment of its troops to Russia and any support provided by the Russian Federation to the DPRK in return must end. We continue to advocate for the treatment of POWs in line with the Geneva Convention.”

이 문제는 지난해 1월 우크라이나가 러시아 쿠르스크 지역에서 북한군 병사 2명을 생포했다고 공개하면서 국제적으로 알려졌습니다. 생포된 병사들은 이후 한국 언론 인터뷰와 자필 편지 등을 통해 한국행 의사를 거듭 밝힌 것으로 전해졌습니다.

한국 정부도 이들이 한국행을 요청할 경우 수용한다는 원칙을 밝혀 왔습니다. 외교부는 앞서 북한군 포로도 헌법상 한국 국민이라는 판단에 따라, 본인의 자유 의사가 확인되면 필요한 보호와 지원을 제공하겠다고 설명한 바 있습니다.

“러시아에 넘겨도 강제송환” 인권단체 경고

휴먼라이츠워치(HRW)의 리나 윤 선임연구원은 VOA에 북한군 포로들이 본국으로 송환될 경우 “생명이 위태로워질 수 있다고 우려한다”고 말했습니다.

윤 연구원은 “2014년 유엔 북한인권조사위원회(COI)가 북한이 강제송환된 사람들에게 강제실종, 고문, 처형을 포함한 반인도범죄를 자행해 왔음을 기록했다”며, 이들을 북한으로 직접 송환하거나 북한으로 넘겨질 것을 알면서 러시아 측에 인도하는 행위 역시 강제송환에 해당한다고 지적했습니다.

[리나 윤 / 휴먼라이츠워치 선임 한국연구원] “These men fear for their lives if returned. The 2014 UN Commission of Inquiry documented that North Korea commits crimes against humanity, including enforced disappearance, torture, and execution, against those forcibly repatriated. Sending them back or handing them to Russia knowing they'll end up in North Korea would be refoulement. South Korea has said it will take them. Ukraine should act before a peace deal makes the decision for them.”

국제앰네스티(Amnesty International)도 이 문제를 강제송환 금지와 고문 금지 원칙의 관점에서 규정했습니다.

국제앰네스티는 VOA에 “강제송환 금지 원칙에 따라 누구도 고문이나 기타 부당한 대우를 받을 실질적 위험이 있는 곳으로 송환되거나 이송돼서는 안 된다”고 밝혔습니다. 특히 “고문 금지는 절대적이며 이 경우에도 적용된다”며, “우크라이나는 북한군 포로 개개인의 구체적 상황에서 위험을 평가해야 하고, 위험이 실제로 존재한다면 이들을 돌려보내지 않을 의무가 있다”고 설명했습니다.

[국제앰네스티] “Under the principle of non-refoulement, no person should be returned/transferred to where they would be at a real risk of torture and other ill-treatment. The prohibition of torture is absolute and applies in circumstances, including here. So, Ukraine is obliged to assess the risk in their specific, individual circumstances, and if it is real, then it is under an obligation not to return.”

국제앰네스티는 이들이 국제인도법상 전쟁포로라며, 원칙적으로 “적대행위가 끝난 뒤 석방 및 송환돼야 하지만, 보호 필요성이 인정되는 경우에는 그에 따른 보호가 제공돼야 한다”고 덧붙였습니다.

또 국제법상 범죄 혐의를 받는 경우가 아니라면, 단순히 적대행위에 참여했다는 이유만으로 기소할 수는 없다고 설명했습니다. 전투 참여만으로는 처벌 대상이 되지 않는다는 취지입니다.

[국제앰네스티] “Under IHL, they are POWs, and as such should be released and repatriated (or in this case, given protection if merited) once the hostilities are over but not until then. Before then, if they were suspected of crimes under international law, Ukraine can prosecute them for this - but as I understand, this is not the case, and their mere participation in hostilities cannot give rise to prosecution - for this they are immune, under IHL.”

국제앰네스티는 포로 교환 압박과 강제송환 금지 원칙의 충돌 가능성에 대해서도, 포로 교환은 국제인도법이 직접 규율하는 사안이 아니라고 밝혔습니다. 전쟁포로 교환 자체가 국제인도법상 의무로 규정돼 있지는 않지만, 고문 위험이 있는 곳으로 누구도 송환하거나 이송해서는 안 된다는 원칙은 절대적이라는 설명입니다.

[국제앰네스티] “Prisoner exchange is not regulated by IHL…no-one must be returned/transferred to where they are at real risk of torture.”

포로 교환과 강제송환 금지의 충돌

북한 전문가이자 미국 하원 외교위원회 법률 자문을 지낸 조슈아 스탠튼 변호사 역시 북한 정권이 항복 자체를 불충으로 간주하는 상황에서 북한군 포로를 북한으로 송환하는 것은 “비도덕적이고 비윤리적”이라고 비판했습니다.

스탠튼 변호사는 VOA에 보낸 이메일 답변에서 “북한 당국이 포로의 신원을 파악할 경우 해당 병사와 가족이 중대한 처벌을 받을 수 있다”고 지적했습니다.

[조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “It is immoral and unethical to return North Korean prisoners to North Korea when their government believes surrender to be an act of disloyalty. The soldier and his family could face severe consequences when the North Korean government learns of the soldier's identity.”

스탠튼 변호사는 우크라이나가 통상적으로 포로의 신원과 상태를 평양에 통보해야 할 수 있지만, 이번 사안은 예외적인 인도주의 상황인 만큼 그런 원칙에서 벗어날 여지가 있다고 설명했습니다.

[조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “Of course, Ukraine would normally be required to inform Pyongyang of the prisoner's identity and status, and whether Ukraine already did this is an important consideration, but this extraordinary humanitarian situation would warrant a departure from that rule.”

스탠튼 변호사는 국제적십자위원회(ICRC)와 다수 국가가 고문이나 박해를 받을 신빙성 있는 우려가 있는 곳으로는 누구도 돌려보내서는 안 된다는 ‘강제송환 금지 원칙’이 전쟁포로에게도 적용된다고 본다고 덧붙였습니다. 제네바협약상의 송환 규정에도 불구하고, 이 같은 특수 상황에서는 송환이 금지된다는 해석입니다.

[조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “The ICRC and most nations regard the principle of non-refoulement to a place where a person credibly fears torture or persecution as applying to POWs and prohibiting repatriation, despite repatriation requirements under the Geneva convention.”

스탠튼 변호사는 전화 통화에서도 이번 사안이 한국전쟁 정전협상 당시의 포로 송환 문제와 같은 성격이라고 말했습니다. 당시 거제도 수용소의 일부 북한군 포로들이 귀환을 거부하면서, 강제송환 여부가 정전협상의 핵심 쟁점이 됐다는 설명입니다.

그는 “지금 같은 문제가 다시 반복되고 있다”며 “이들을 본인 의사에 반해 북한으로 돌려보내서는 안 된다”고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “This is the same issue that came up during the Korean War where this was a real sticking point in the ceasefire armistice negotiations, because some of those North Korean prisoners of war on Geoje-do did not want to go back to North Korea. And we now have the same issue, repeating again. They should not be sent back to North Korea against their will.”

제3제네바협약 12조와 이송 조건

에스토니아 외교부도 VOA에 전쟁포로의 처우와 이송 문제는 제3제네바협약의 틀 안에서 다뤄져야 한다고 밝혔습니다.

러시아와 국경을 맞댄 발트국으로 우크라이나를 적극 지원해 온 에스토니아 외교부는 국제법이 전쟁포로의 지위와 처우, 억류국의 이송과 송환 조건에 대해 상세한 규칙을 두고 있다며, “전쟁포로는 언제나 인도적으로 처우돼야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[에스토니아 외교부] “International law sets out detailed rules on the status of prisoners of war (POW’s), how they must be treated and when they can be transferred by the detaining power or repatriated. POW’s must be treated humanely at all times. The relevant rules are contained in the Third Geneva Convention, which is part of international humanitarian law.”

에스토니아 외교부는 특히 제3제네바협약 12조가 전쟁포로 처우에 대한 억류국의 책임과 타국 이송 시의 조건을 규정한다고 설명했습니다. 전쟁포로는 그들을 생포한 개인이나 군부대가 아닌 ‘적국 권력’의 수중에 있으며, 이에 따라 억류국이 포로 처우에 대한 궁극적인 책임을 진다는 원칙입니다.

[에스토니아 외교부] “According to this article, POW’s are in the hands of the enemy Power, but not of the individuals or military units who have captured them. Irrespective of the individual responsibilities that may exist, the Detaining Power is responsible for the treatment given them.”

또 전쟁포로를 제네바협약 당사국으로만 이송할 수 있으며, 억류국은 이송 대상 국가가 협약을 적용할 의사와 능력이 있는지 확인한 뒤에만 이송할 수 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

[에스토니아 외교부] “Furthermore, POW’s may only be transferred by the Detaining Power to a Power which is a party to the Convention and after the Detaining Power has satisfied itself of the willingness and ability of such transferee Power to apply the Convention.”

미국 정부와 에스토니아 외교부, 인권단체와 법률 전문가들의 설명은 북한군 포로 문제가 단순한 포로 교환 사안으로만 다뤄지기 어렵다는 점을 보여줍니다. 제네바협약상 전쟁포로 보호와 강제송환 금지 원칙이 동시에 걸려 있기 때문입니다.

다만 법적 원칙과 별개로, 북한군 포로들이 실제로 북한에 돌아갈 경우 어떤 처벌을 받을 수 있는지는 여전히 중요한 문제입니다. 이들이 밝힌 한국행 의사를 어떤 절차로 확인하고 보호할지도 후속 쟁점으로 남아 있습니다.

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