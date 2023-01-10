우크라 동부 솔레다르에서 전투 격화…영국인 2명 실종

우크라이나 동부 솔레다르에서 러시아와 우크라이나 군 간 전투가 격화하고 있다고 우크라이나 정부가 어제(9일) 밝혔습니다.

볼로디미르 젤렌스키 우크라이나 대통령은 이날 밤 영상연설에서 솔레다르는 (건물의) 벽들이 서 있는 것 없이 모두 무너졌고, 러시아인들의 시체로 덮여 있다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 “솔레다르의 우리 군인들의 저항 덕분에 추가적인 시간과 힘을 얻었다”고 밝혔습니다.

한나 말랴르 우크라이나 국방부 부장관은 텔레그램에서 솔레다르에서의 전황과 관련해 “적들은 말 그대로 자국 병사들의 시체를 밟고 올라서서 대량 포격과 다연장로켓 (MLRS), 박격포를 사용하고 있다”고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 이번 공격은 러시아 내 용병그룹 와그너 소속 최고의 예비군에서 선발된 병력들이라고 밝혔습니다.

솔레다르는 러시아가 우크라이나를 침공한 이후 가장 치열한 참호전으로 양측이 큰 손실을 입고 있는 바흐무트에서 몇 마일 떨어진 곳에 위치해 있습니다.

한편 우크라이나 경찰은 솔레다르 인근에서 자원봉사 활동 중이던 영국인 2명이 실종됐다고 밝혔습니다.

*이 기사는 Reuters를 참조했습니다.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in nightly video remarks on Monday that Bakhmut and Soledar were holding on despite widespread destruction.

He cited new and fiercer attacks in Soledar, where he said no walls have been left standing and the land is covered with Russian corpses.

"Thanks to the resilience of our soldiers in Soledar, we have won for Ukraine additional time and additional strength," Zelenskiy said. He did not spell out what he meant by gaining time or strength.

But Ukrainian officials, led by the commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy, have warned that Russia is preparing fresh troops for a new, major offensive on Ukraine, possibly on the capital Kyiv.

KYIV/SIVERSK, Ukraine, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russia has stepped up a powerful assault on Soledar in eastern Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said, forcing Ukrainian troops to repel waves of attacks led by the Wagner contract militia around the salt mining town and nearby fronts.

Soledar, in the industrial Donbas region, lies a few miles from Bakhmut, where troops from both sides have been taking heavy losses in some of the most intense trench warfare since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.

Ukrainian forces repelled an earlier attempt to take the town but a large number of Wagner Group units quickly returned, deploying new tactics and more soldiers under heavy artillery cover, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Monday on the Telegram messaging app.

"The enemy literally step over the corpses of their own soldiers, using massed artillery, MLRS systems and mortars," Malyar said.

The Ukrainian military said reinforcements had been sent to the town. Two British voluntary workers are missing near Soledar, Ukrainian police said.

