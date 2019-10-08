미 전직 관리들 “실무협상, 김정은의 비현실적 기대로 무산”

과거 북한과의 협상에 참여했던 미국의 전직 관리들은, 미-북 실무협상이 결렬된 것은 김정은 북한 국무위원장의 비현실적 기대감 때문이라고 지적했습니다. 또 북한이 올해 말로 정한 ‘시한’을 상기시키며, 미사일 시험발사 등을 통해 미국에 대한 압박을 이어갈 것으로 전망했습니다. 김영교 기자가 취재했습니다.

로버트 아인혼 전 국무부 비확산∙군축담당 특보는 북한 협상단이 비현실적인 기대를 갖고 협상에 임했을 것으로 진단했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “It seems that the North Korean delegation came with unrealistic expectations.”

특히 ‘새로운 방안’ 적용 가능성을 내비친 트럼프 대통령의 발언이 이런 비현실적인 기대를 갖도록 만들었을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “It probably developed this unrealistic expectations on the basis of the remark by President Trump that the US was adopting a new method for the talks. The North also probably believes that the Trump administration is very eager for a deal in order to promote President’s hopes for reelection. So I think the North came to Sweden with unrealistic expectations. So I think that probably was most responsible for the impasse that developed.”

또한 북한은 트럼프 행정부가 대통령 선거 승리를 위해 북한과의 합의를 열망하는 것으로 믿는 것 같다며, 그런 판단이 지금의 교착 상태로 이어졌다고 아인혼 전 특보는 분석했습니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단 선임연구원 역시 김정은 북한 국무위원장의 비현실적인 기대감을 이번 실무협상의 결렬 이유로 꼽았습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 연구원] “I think it is really because of Kim Jong-un’s unrealistic expectations of the talks. His team came into the talks demanding concessions, while the US team came to have working level discussions. I think Kim Jong-un was mistaken in believing that the United States wanted a deal more strongly than him.”

북한 협상팀은 미국 측에 양보를 요구하려고 회담에 임한 반면, 미국 협상팀은 ‘실무 협상’을 하기 위해 회담에 임했다는 겁니다.

맥스웰 연구원은 미국이 북한보다 더 절실하게 합의를 원하는 줄 알았던 김정은의 믿음은 오판이라고 지적했습니다.

게리 세이모어 전 백악관 대량살상무기 조정관은 이번 실무회담이 결렬된 것이 놀랍지 않다고 말했습니다.

북한은 계속해서 실무협상보다는 도널드 트럼프 대통령과 김정은 위원장 간의 정상회담을 선호하고 있었다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “I don’t think anybody expected them to make progress. The only surprise, is that, in what I think of a little bit of drama, they decided to make a big announcement that the talks were complete failure.”

다만 단 하나 놀라웠던 건 북한이 실무회담이 완전한 실패였다고 발표한 점이라며, 상황을 극적으로 과장하기 위한 것이라고 풀이했습니다.

세이모어 전 조정관은 북측 협상 대표인 김명길 외무성 순회대사가 협상이 끝난 뒤 미국을 비난한 성명서를 낭독한 것이 미리 계획됐을 가능성도 제기했습니다.

[녹취: 세이모어 전 조정관] “Kim Myong-gil may have been under instructions to stage a very public display of unhappiness unless the US came to the meeting, prepared to accept the Hanoi proposal that Kim Jong-un made to Trump. So, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if this was all thought out beforehand.”

김정은 위원장이 하노이에서 트럼프 대통령에게 제안한 영변 핵 시설 폐기 제안을 이번에도 미국이 받아들이지 않으면 불쾌감을 공개적으로 드러내도록 지시 받았을 것이라는 진단입니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아태담당 수석부차관보는 주말 동안 협상의 진행 과정을 볼 때, 북한 협상팀이 미국의 제안을 거절하려고 미리 작정하고 온 것으로 보인다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “Looking at what happened this weekend, it seems clear from the way the talks played out, that the North Korean delegation came to Stockholm with the intention of hearing the US proposal and rejecting it as unsatisfactory.”

처음부터 미국의 제안을 듣기만 하고, 불만족스럽다는 것을 표명할 의도였다는 겁니다.

리비어 전 부차관보는 북한이 과거에도 비슷한 방식으로 협상에 임했다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “That’s the tactic that North Korea has used in the past, to reject the proposal no matter how reasonable it may sound to the United States, to describe it as insufficient, to demand the United States do more or give more at the negotiating table. And of course this is aimed at trying to find out whether Washington will put even more concessions and offers on the table.”

이같은 방식은 미국이 얼마나 양보할 의사가 있는지 확인하기 위한 수법이라는 겁니다.

리비어 전 부차관보는 이 모든 과정이 북한의 전략에 포함된 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 리비어 전 부차관보] “I think this is all part and parcel of North Korea’s game plan. I think from now on, we can expect North Korea to try various ways to increase pressure on the United States, perhaps by launching additional missiles. Now they’ve gotten some signals the United States and South Korea are not prepared to protest when they do that.

앞으로 추가 미사일 실험 등을 통해 미국에 대한 압박을 늘리기 위해 북한이 갖은 노력을 할 것이란 설명입니다.

아울러 미사일 실험을 해도 미국과 한국이 항의하지 않는다는 것을 확인했기 때문이라고 덧붙였습니다.

맥스웰 연구원은 북한이 실무회담을 며칠 앞두고 잠수함발사탄도미사일 SLBM을 발사했을 때 이미 ‘비핵화’에 대한 진정성이 없다는 것을 보여줬다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 연구원] “They are absolutely insincere. That test was few days before these talks. And it demonstrates they want a second-strike nuclear capability, they are working towards it, and it serves two purposes - to support blackmail diplomacy and to support advancing its program. So, yes. That was an indication that North Korea is not sincere about the denuclearization.”

북한은 SLBM 실험을 통해 협박 외교와 미사일 기술의 발전이라는 두 가지 목적을 모두 달성했다는 지적입니다.

그러면서 맥스웰 연구원 역시 북한이 미사일 실험을 이어갈 것으로 예상했습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 연구원] “North Korea has been free to test short-range ballistic missiles in rockets.”

아인혼 전 특보는 트럼프 대통령이 북한의 단거리 미사일 실험을 묵인한 것이 실무회담에 도움이 되지 않았다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “His remarks have essentially given a green light to the North Koreans to conduct missile tests shorter than the ICBM range. Also his remarks conveyed the impression he is prepared overlook various provocations in the hope of getting a deal, that would serve his political objectives.”

결과적으로 트럼프 대통령은 정치적인 목적에 부합하는 북한과의 합의를 이끌어내기 위해, 북한이 ICBM에 못 미치는 미사일을 발사하고 각종 도발을 해도 못본척하겠다는 인상만 줬다는 겁니다.

하지만, 김명길 대사가 회담 직후 발표한 성명서에서 경고한 것처럼, 북한이 실제로 핵무기나 대륙간탄도미사일 ICBM을 실험하지는 않을 것으로 아인혼 전 특보는 내다봤습니다.

“핵 실험과 ICBM 시험 발사 중지가 유지될 지는 전적으로 미국에 달려 있다”는 발언이 미국에 압력을 가하기 위한 협상 전략이라는 겁니다.

[녹취: 아인혼 전 특보] “I think that statement was really a negotiating tactic, designed to increase the stakes and increase the pressures on Washington, to reconsider its approach. The North Koreans know that if they resume nuclear testing or flight testing of ICBMs, that would essentially end the negotiation. I don’t think they want to do that. They also know that if they took those provocative steps, they would lose the support of China and Russia.”

또한 북한은 핵과 ICBM 실험을 감행하면, 미국과의 대화가 완전히 끊길 것이고 중국과 러시아로부터도 지지를 못 받게 될 것이라는 사실을 잘 알고 있다고 아인혼 전 특보는 지적했습니다.

아이혼 전 특보와 리비어 전 부차관보는 북한이 올해 말로 정한 ‘대화 시한’을 상기시키면서, 미국의 제안처럼 2주 내는 아니겠지만, 연말 전 실무협상이 재개될 것으로 전망했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영교입니다.