펜스 부통령 “북한의 완전한 핵 포기까지 최대압박 줄지 않아”

마이크 펜스 부통령은 북한이 핵을 완전히 포기할 때까지 최대 압박 캠페인은 계속된다는 점을 거듭 확인했습니다. 전략적 인내의 시기는 끝났으며 트럼프 대통령의 압박 전략이 작동하고 있는 것을 전세계가 목격하고 있다고 강조했습니다. 김영남 기자가 보도합니다.

펜스 부통령은 북한이 핵 프로그램을 완전히 포기하고 미국과 동맹들을 위협하는 것을 중단할 때까지 대북 최대 압박은 줄어들지 않을 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 펜스 부통령] Let me assure all of you here in New Hampshire, we will not relent in bringing maximum pressure until North Korea abandon its nuclear program once and for all and ceases threatening the United States and our allies.

펜스 부통령은 22일 뉴햄프셔주에서 열린 공화당 모금행사에 참석해 북한 문제를 언급하며 이같이 말했습니다.

또한 미국과 동맹에 대한 북한의 도발과 위협에 따라 트럼프 대통령은 이 행정부에서는 ‘전략적 인내’가 끝났다는 점을 아주 처음부터 명확히 해왔다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 펜스 부통령] “In the wake of North Korea’s provocations and threats against the United States and its allies, President Trump made it clear from the very beginning that under this administration, the era of strategic patience is over. As world has witnessed, President Trump’s strategy of maximum pressure is working, and we hope there will be progress.”

그러면서 전세계가 목격했듯 트럼프 대통령의 최대 압박 전략은 작동하고 있으며 진전이 있길 바란다고 말했습니다.

한편 펜스 부통령은 이날 연설에서 이란을 언급하며 이란 핵 합의를 인증하지 않겠다는 입장도 거듭 확인했습니다.

[녹취: 펜스 부통령] “We made it clear that we will no longer tolerate Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region, and the United States will no longer certify disastrous Iran nuclear deal.”

미국은 역내에서의 이란의 불안정한 행동들을 더 이상 용인하지 않겠다는 점을 명확히 했으며 미국은 재앙과 같은 이란 핵 합의를 더 이상 인증하지 않겠다는 겁니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영남입니다.