코커 상원 외교위원장 “미-북 정상회담에 매우 신중하고 회의적” 

미 의회는 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 김정은 북한 국무위원장과 만나는 것에 대해 매우 신중하면서도 회의적이라고 밥 코커 상원 외교위원장이 전했습니다. 테드 크루즈 의원은 김정은을 신뢰할 수 없다며 북한과의 논의는 위험하다고 지적했습니다. 이조은 기자가 보도합니다.

밥 코커 상원 외교위원장은 미-북 정상회담이 추진되고 있는 것과 관련해, 의회는 매우 신중하면서도 회의적이라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 코커 위원장] “I think we are cautious and skeptical, but we are glad that the meeting will be taking place, and hopefully something god can come out of it…”

코커 위원장은 13일 VOA 기자와 만나, 그러나 회담이 열린다는 건 기쁘고 좋은 결과가 나올 수 있길 바란다고 말했습니다.

이어 미국은 지난 25년 동안 북한과 좋지 않은 역사가 있다며, 이번 회담에서 돌파구가 생길지 누구도 모르는 일이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 코커 위원장] “But we’ve got 25 years of a not good history, but again who knows, maybe a breakthrough can occur…”

아울러 미-북 정상회담의 의제는 비핵화가 돼야 하지만, 핵무기를 포기하겠다는 김정은의 진정성에는 회의적이라고 말했습니다.

만약 북한이 핵무기를 포기한다면 미국은 이에 대한 대가로 무엇을 제공해야 하느냐는 질문엔, 아직 그런 논의를 하기엔 시기상조라고 답했습니다.

[녹취: 코커 위원장] “I don’t think we should talk about concessions right now. I think we are a long away from that. I don’t think any of these is going to be, I can’t imagine one meeting is going to resolve all of the issues that we have…”

당장 양보에 대해 얘기해선 안 되며 한 번의 만남이 모든 문제를 해결할 것으로 생각하진 않는다는 설명입니다.

렉스 틸러슨 국무장관이 경질되고 후임에 마이크 폼페오 중앙정보국(CIA) 국장이 지명된 것이 대북 정책에 어떤 변화를 가져올 것이냐는 질문엔, 큰 변화가 없을 것이라고 전망했습니다.

[녹취: 코커 위원장] “I don’t know. I think a lot of the policy on North Korea, you know, Tillerson’s done a great job with Mattis and others in creating the sanctions process that has choked them. I can’t imagine Pompeo wouldn’t consider, continue the same…”

틸러슨 장관은 짐 매티스 국방장관 등과 함께 북한을 옥죄는 제재를 마련하는 일을 잘 해냈으며, 폼페오 지명자도 같은 일을 계속할 것이라는 설명입니다.

이어 미-북 정상회담이 개최되기 전 새 국무장관이 인준되길 바란다고 덧붙였습니다.

공화당 중진인 테드 크루즈 상원의원은 북한과의 논의는 매우 위험하다고 경고했습니다.

[녹취: 크루즈 의원] “The discussions with North Korea I believe were very perilous. Kim Jong Un, I don’t trust him. There are reports that he conveyed to the South Koreans their willingness to denuclearize. I think the President and the administration would justified in being very very skeptical of that claim…”

크루즈 의원은 이날 VOA에 김정은을 신뢰할 수 없다면서 이렇게 말했습니다.

이어 김정은이 비핵화 의지가 있다는 메시지를 한국에 전달한 것으로 알려져 있는데, 트럼프 대통령과 미 행정부는 북한의 이런 주장에 당연히 매우 회의적일 것이라고 말했습니다.

김정은과 김정일 모두 반복적으로 거짓말을 하겠다는 의지를 입증했으며, 과거 미 행정부들은 북한과의 대화에 끌려 들어가 제재를 완화해주고 북한에 수십 억 달러가 흘러가도록 내버려 두는 행태를 반복했다는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 크루즈 의원] “Both Kim Jong Un and his father Kim Jong Il demonstrated a willingness to repeatedly lie, and the pattern the past administrations have been drawn into is getting pulled in talks and relaxing sanctions letting billions of dollars flow into North Korea, and then seeing those billions of dollars turned directly into their nuclear weapons used to threaten us…”

이어 결국 이런 수십 억 달러는 미국을 위협하는 데 사용되는 북한의 핵무기 개발에 전용됐다고 지적했습니다.

그러면서 트럼프 대통령도 북한에 대단히 회의적이어야 한다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 크루즈 의원] “So, my advice to the President is to be highly highly highly skeptical and we should not be lifting any sanctions until North Korea eliminates its nuclear arsenal and I’m deeply skeptical if that’s going to happen anytime soon…”

특히 북한이 핵무기를 제거하기 전까진 어떤 제재도 완화돼선 안 된다며 (북한이 핵무기를 포기할 것이라는 데) 매우 회의적이라고 강조했습니다.

또 새 국무장관에 폼페오 CIA 국장이 지명된 것과 관련해서는, 나약함과 유화의 오바마 시대는 끝났다며, 이는 미국을 더욱 안전하게 만든다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 크루즈 의원] “So I do think the era of Obama weakness and appeasement, as the President Obama referred to it, leading form behind, that era is over and that makes America safer. The world remains a very dangerous place. We have, whether it’s North Kore or Iran, or whether it’s Russia or China, we have enemies across the globe that are serious and we need a serious leadership to stand up and confront them. And I think Mike Pompeo will bring that serious leadership to the Department of State…”

이어 북한, 이란, 러시아, 중국 등 전 세계에 심각한 적들이 있어 미국도 이에 맞서 일어설 진지한 리더십이 필요하다며, 폼페오 지명자는 이런 리더십을 국무부에서 발휘할 것으로 본다고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 이조은입니다.