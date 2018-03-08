미 상원의원들 “북한 비핵화 표명 신뢰 못 해…대화는 할 수 있어”

미 상원의원들은 김정은 위원장이 밝혔다는 비핵화 의지에 회의적인 반응을 보였습니다. 구체적인 결과를 보기 전까지 북한의 이런 태도를 신뢰할 수 없다는 건데요. 다만 큰 기대 없이 북한과 비핵화 문제를 직접 논의할 필요성이 있다는 의견도 나왔습니다. 상원 외교위원회 소속 의원들을 이조은 기자가 만나봤습니다.

코리 가드너 상원의원은 김정은의 핵무기 포기 의향이 구체적인 결과로 이어져야 한다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 가드너 의원] “Kim Jong Un is the master of propaganda. He understands marketing, and so until we see the concrete results of his willingness to give up his nuclear program, I don’t think this is any different necessarily than many times when his father and his grandfather tried to fool the people around the globe with his actions…”

상원 외교위 동아태 소위원장을 맡고 있는 가드너 의원은 8일 ‘VOA’ 기자와 만나 김정은이 핵무기를 포기할 용의가 있다고 알려진 데 대해, 김정은은 ‘선전의 달인(master of propaganda)’으로 마케팅을 이해하고 있다면서 이렇게 말했습니다.

이어 구체적인 결과가 나타나기 전까진 과거 김정일과 김일성이 전 세계인들을 여러 차례 속이려고 했을 때와 별다를 바가 없다고 지적했습니다.

김정은이 핵무기를 포기할 용의가 있다고 나선 배경과 관련해서는 대북 제재가 작동하기 시작했기 때문이라고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 가드너 의원] “Clearly, the sanctions are beginning to work. Kim Jong Un is beginning to feel the pressure from not just United States sanctions but United Nations sanctions, nations around the globe for denying and depriving illicit of Pyeongyang and their luxury goods and other items. So he is beginning to feel the effects of it…”

미국의 제재뿐 아니라 유엔 등 전 세계적 대북 제재로 인해 북한 정권에 사치품과 다른 품목들이 유입되지 않아 김정은이 압박을 느끼기 시작했다는 설명입니다.

그러나 미국은 과거에도 같은 일을 겪었다며 김정은이 약속을 어길 의도라면 여기에 또다시 속아서는 안 된다고 거듭 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 가드너 의원] But the challenges are of course known that we’ve been in this course before and we can’t be fooled again if he decides to renege on these promises…”

미-북 대화 전망과 관련해서는 김정은이 비핵화에 진지해질 때까지 대화가 어떻게 될 지 도저히 알 수 없다며, 김정은이 비핵화에 진지해질 때 대화를 시작할 수 있다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 가드너 의원] “Our talks, I don’t even know what those are going to be until Kim Jong Un is serious about the denuclearization, and then we can begin to talk…”

공화당 중진인 마르코 루비오 상원의원은 북한을 시험해봐야겠지만 동시에 (비핵화) 합의에 이르기 전까지 물러나선 안 된다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 루비오 의원] “I hope he is. That would be preferable. No one wants a war. But we will see. We should test it but we should also not back off until it’s reached…”

루비오 의원은 이날 ‘VOA’ 기자와 만나 김정은이 진정으로 (핵무기를 포기할 용의가 있길) 바라고 그것이 바람직하다며 누구도 전쟁을 원하지 않는다고 말했습니다.

하지만 김정은이 말하는 어떤 것도 믿지 않는다면서 김정은은 매우 위험한 인물이라고 덧붙였습니다.

김정은이 비핵화 대화 의지를 보인 의도와 관련해서는, 자신은 이성적인 반면 미국과 미국의 동맹국들이 비이성적이라는 인식을 국제사회에 조성해, 대북 제재를 약화시키기 위한 목적이라고 풀이했습니다.

[녹취: 루비오 의원] “I suspect that, I hope I’m wrong, but I think his intentions are to create an international perception that he is being reasonable and the United States and its allies are being unreasonable in order to undermine international sanctions against him…”

또 미-북 대화 가능성을 낙관하지 않는다면서, 과거에도 같은 게임을 했었다고 말했습니다.

상원 외교위 민주당 간사인 벤 카딘 의원은 북한이 비핵화 대화 용의가 있다는 데 대해 고무적인 신호라고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 카딘 의원] “I thought it was an encouraging sign, obviously we’ve been down this path before without results but I thought it was an encouraging conversation as related to us and about South Koreans…”

카딘 의원은 이날 ‘VOA’에 미국은 과거에도 결과 없이 이런 길을 거치긴 했지만 미국, 한국과 관련해 고무적인 대화였다고 말했습니다.

이어 현 시점에서 미국의 목표는 북한의 긴장을 완화시켜 (핵) 동결에 대한 합의가 이뤄지고, 실제로 동결이 이뤄지면 한반도 비핵화 논의로 이어질 수 있도록 지켜보는 수순을 밟는 것이라고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 카딘 의원] “I think, I will tell you what our objectives should be, and that is to ease the tensions in North Korea to get eyes on the ground to make sure that in fact if there is an agreement on the freeze, the freeze is taking place and then to continues these discussions on the denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. According to the reports, Kim Jong Un is interested in making sure his regime is not in jeopardy that’s not our objectives…”

이어 김정은은 체제 안전보장을 약속 받고 싶어하는 것으로 알려졌지만 이것은 미국의 목표가 아니라고 지적했습니다.

팀 케인 민주당 상원의원은 비현실적인 기대로 시작할 순 없지만 미국이 논의에 참여할 가능성이 있다며 긍정적으로 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 케인 의원]”You can’t go into them with unrealistic expectations but I think the possibility of the discussions that the US can be involved in is very positive…”

또 북한의 의도와 행동이 무엇인지 예측하고 싶진 않다며 이런 논의들은 매우 생산적일 수 있다고 밝혔습니다.

아울러 미-북 대화로 이어질 가능성과 관련해선 북한은 더 이상 내려갈 곳이 없다며 미국은 북한과 대화해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

크리스 머피 민주당 상원의원은 미-북 대화가 시작된다면 북한의 진정한 목표가 무엇인지 더 잘 알 수 있을 것이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 머피 의원] “If the talks happen. I suspect we will get a better indication as to what North Korea’s real objectives are. Obviously, the United States has been clear, we need them to give up their nuclear weapons program…”

이어 미국은 입장을 매우 분명히 해왔다며, 이는 북한이 핵무기 프로그램을 포기하는 것이라고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 이조은입니다.