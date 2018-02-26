백악관 “북한과의 어떤 대화의 결과도 비핵화돼야”

미국 백악관은 북한과의 대화 결과는 비핵화가 돼야 하며 그때까지 북한의 핵과 미사일 프로그램은 막다른 길이라는 점을 명확히 할 것이라고 강조했습니다. 미국은 최대 압박 캠페인을 계속하면서 각국의 대북 제재 이행 여부를 주시할 것이라고도 밝혔습니다. 김영남 기자가 보도합니다.

백악관은 북한이 대화에 나설 의향을 보였지만 북한과의 어떤 대화의 결과도 비핵화가 돼야 한다는 점을 명확히 밝힌다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 샌더스 대변인] “They have expressed their desire to hold talks, but let us be completely clear that denuclearization must be the result of any dialogue with North Korea. Until then the United States and the world must continue to make it note that North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs are a dead end.”

새라 샌더스 백악관 대변인은 26일 정례브리핑에서 평창 동계올림픽은 선수들간의 경쟁에 추가로 외교적인 측면에서도 중요했다며 이같이 말했습니다.

또한 미국과 전세계는 북한의 핵과 미사일 프로그램은 막다른 길이라는 점을 북한이 비핵화에 나설 때까지 계속 상기시켜야 한다고 덧붙였습니다.

샌더스 대변인은 미국이 지난 23일 사상 최대 규모의 대북 제재를 발표했다며, 트럼프 행정부가 한반도의 영구적인 비핵화를 위해 100% 전념하고 있다는 점을 전 세계 국가와 기업들이 알아야 한다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 샌더스 대변인] “Companies and countries around the world should know that the Trump administration is 100 percent committed to permanent denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. And we are watching closely on who joins us in fully enforcing the United States and United Nations sanctions.”

또 미국은 미국과 유엔의 제재들을 완전히 이행하는 데 누가 동참하는지 면밀히 주시하고 있다고 말했습니다.

그러면서 미국은 북한 정권에 대한 최대 압박 캠페인을 계속 이끌 것이라며, 북한에게도 더 밝은 길이 있다고 믿는다고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취: 샌더스 대변인] “We will continue to lead the campaign of maximum pressure on the regime. We also believe that there is brighter path available to North Korea.”

샌더스 대변인은 대화의 전제조건을 묻는 질문에, 대화는 미국이 과거 공개적으로 밝혔던 것과 일맥상통할 것이라며 북한이 한반도 비핵화에 동의하는 데 전적으로 집중될 것이라고 답했습니다.

[녹취: 샌더스 대변인] “As we have said in the past that any conversation that we have would match the comments that we have been making in public, and anything that would be discussed would have to be solely on the focus of them agreeing to denuclearize the peninsula.”

이어 이 점이 미국이 북한과의 대화 여부를 결정할 주된 요인이 될 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

샌더스 대변인은 마이크 펜스 부통령을 비롯한 미 행정부 고위관리들이 평창에서 북한 측과 대화를 하지 못한 것이 기회를 놓친 것인지 보는 질문에 그렇지 않다고 답했습니다.

[녹취: 샌더스 대변인] “I don’t think so. I think that the message that the United States wanted to deliver was the one of the maximum pressure and we continue to do that. I think you certainly saw that in all of the remarks both that publically and those that were private between the U.S. officials and the President Moon and his administration.”

미국이 전달하고자 했던 메시지는 최대 압박이며 미국은 이를 계속 하고 있다는 겁니다.

또 이는 공개 발언이나 미국과 한국 당국자들의 사적인 대화 모두에서 명확히 볼 수 있었다고 지적했습니다.

샌더스 대변인은 북한이 미국과 한국의 관계를 틀어지게 하는데 성공했는지 묻는 질문에도 그렇지 않다고 답하며, 미-한 양국의 동맹은 어느 때보다 강력하다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 샌더스 대변인] “I think our alliance is strong as ever and I think you saw that both with the Vice President’s visit and certainly over the last several days there was great sense of cooperation, and I would say that alliance is very much strong.”

이어 펜스 부통령의 방한과 지난 며칠 동안 양국이 협력하는 모습을 잘 볼 수 있었다고 설명했습니다. 아울러 미국과 한국은 앞으로 어떤 일이 생겨야 하는지에 대해 어떤 이견도 없다고 강조했습니다.

샌더스 대변인은 이날 트럼프 대통령이 러시아가 대북 제재 이행에 비협조적이라는 발언을 한 것과 관련해, 러시아가 어떤 대가를 치르게 될 것이냐는 질문에는 앞서 나가지 않겠다며 말을 아꼈습니다.

[녹취: 샌더스 대변인] “In terms of whether or not there will be any consequence, I am not going to weigh in ahead of time. We certainly have never broadcast what we might do, but it is something that the president does take very seriously.”

샌더스 대변인은 미국은 앞으로 할 일을 절대 미리 광고하지 않는다면서도 이 부분은 트럼프 대통령이 매우 심각하게 받아들이고 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영남입니다.