펜스 부통령 “김여정은 악의 가족 패거리...살인적 독재 정권과 함께 안 해”

마이크 펜스 부통령은 김여정을 ‘악의 가족’ 일원이자 독재 정권의 핵심으로 규정했습니다. 미국은 살인적인 독재정권과 함께 하지 않을 것이라며 북한이 핵.미사일을 포기할 때까지 강력히 맞설 것이라고 강조했습니다. 김영남 기자가 보도합니다.

펜스 부통령은 김여정을 지구상에서 가장 폭압적이고 억압적인 정권의 핵심 인물로 묘사했습니다. 김여정은 2천500만명의 주민들을 잔인하게 탄압하고 굶기며 감금하는 ‘악의 가족 패거리’라는 비판입니다.

[녹취: 펜스 부통령] “The sister of Kim Jong Un is a central pillar of the most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet-an evil family clique that brutalizes, subjugates, starves, and imprisons its 25 million people.”

펜스 부통령은 22일 메릴랜드에서 열린 보수주의정치행동회의(CPAC)에 참석해 모든 언론들이 북한 독재자의 여동생에 아첨하고 있다며 그가 누구이고 무슨 일을 했는지 모든 미국인들이 아는 게 중요하다고 말했습니다.

이어 유엔 조차 이런 유린 행위의 심각성과 규모, 성격은 현시대에 비교할 곳이 없다고 규정했다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 펜스 부통령] “Even the United Nations reported that, in their words, “the gravity, scale, and nature of these violations reveal a state that does not have a parallel in the contemporary world.” That’s why the United States government has sanctioned her for her role in abetting North Korea’s horrendous human rights abuses and crimes against humanity.”

미국 정부가 끔찍한 인권 유린과 반인도주의 범죄를 방조한 혐의로 김여정을 제재한 것은 이런 이유 때문이라는 설명입니다.

또 북한 주민들이 매우 경미한 저항 행위로도 감옥에 갇히고 처형되는 일이 다반사라며, 모든 미국인들은 (북한에 억류됐다 풀려난 뒤 숨진) 오토 웜비어의 가슴 아픈 사연을 기억해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

펜스 부통령은 자신이 북한인들과 함께 서서 응원했어야 한다고 지적한 언론 보도를 언급하며, 미국은 살인적인 독재 정권과 함께 서지 않는다고 밝혔습니다. 살인적 독재 정권에는 대항한다는 겁니다.

[녹취: 펜스 부통령] “So for all those in the media who think I should have stood and cheered with the North Koreans, I say, the United States of America doesn’t stand with murderous dictatorships. We stand up to murderous dictatorships.”

펜스 부통령은 북한이 미국과 동맹국들에 대한 위협을 멈출 때까지, 또 북한이 핵과 탄도미사일을 완전히 포기할 때까지 북한에 계속해서 강력히 맞설 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영남입니다.