노어트 대변인 “북한과 대화 시점 아냐…외교 노력, 군사 대응 뒷받침 돼야”

미 국무부는 아직은 북한과 대화할 시점에 도달하지 않았다는 점을 거듭 확인했습니다. 미-한 연합군사훈련이 재개되지 않을 어떤 이유도 알지 못한다고 강조했습니다. 김영남 기자가 보도합니다.

헤더 노어트 국무부 대변인은 모든 사람들이 북한과의 대화 여부에 대해 이야기하는 데 안달인 것을 알지만 아직은 그 지점에 도달하지 않았다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 노어트 대변인] “I am not going to commit to any kind of framework, which the United States would sit down and have talks. I know everybody is anxious to talk about talks and all that, but we are not there yet.”

노어트 대변인은 20일 정례브리핑에서 최근 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관이 북한과의 협상 시기가 오면 중국이 중요한 역할을 할 것이라는 발언이 6자회담이나 다자회담 가능성을 뜻하느냐는 질문에 미국이 어떤 방식으로 대화할지 약속하지 않겠다며 이같이 답했습니다.

그러면서 중국은 북한의 주요 무역 파트너이기 때문에 북한에 대해 특별한 지렛대를 갖고 있다고 말했습니다.

또한 중국 당국자들과 솔직한 대화를 많이 나눴으며 중국이 최대 대북 압박 캠페인에 협력하는 것을 돕는 데 할 수 있는 게 확실히 더 있다는 점을 말했다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 노어트 대변인] “In terms of China we had many frank conversations with Chinese officials saying that they certainly can do more to help us and to help work with the maximum pressure campaign. They, let me remind you, signed on to four unanimous UNSC resolutions to crack down on the DPRK.”

이어 중국이 북한을 단속하기 위해 만장일치로 통과된 유엔 안보리 결의 4건을 채택했다는 점을 상기시켰습니다.

노어트 대변인은 또 북한이 대화와 전쟁 모두 준비돼 있다는 북한 노동신문 내용과 관련해, 미국의 정책과 크게 다르지 않은 것 같다고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 노어트 대변인] “That doesn’t sound too dissimilar from the United States’ policy. Our preferred approach is diplomacy. That is something that the Secretary, and his interview over the weekend, and many times he has talked about the importance of the diplomacy, and there are so many countries that have signed on or backing our diplomatic approaches as well.”

틸러슨 장관이 지난 주말 여러 차례에 걸쳐 외교의 중요성을 언급한 것과 많은 나라들이 미국의 외교적 접근을 지지한 것과 비슷하다는 겁니다.

이어 미국은 (외교가) 실패하길 당연히 원하지 않지만 실패한다면 그런 방식으로 대응할 준비가 돼 있다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 노어트 대변인] “However, if that should fail, we certainly hope it would not, the United States government is prepared to respond in that type of way. Things like that always have to be backed up by credible military response, if at all necessary, but what we do here in this building is diplomacy.”

아울러 이런 방식이 필요하게 된다면 항상 신뢰할 수 있는 군사적 대응으로 뒷받침 돼야 한다면서도 미 국무부의 역할은 외교라고 덧붙였습니다.

노어트 대변인은 미-한 연합군사훈련 일정을 4월 이전 공동 발표할 것이라는 송영무 한국 국방장관의 발언과 관련해, 훈련들이 재개되지 않을 것으로 볼 어떤 이유도 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 노어트 대변인] “I have no reason there to believe that we wouldn’t restart some of our exercises we do. We have done those for many decades. As you all know, ROK is our strong, staunch ally. But again I would have to have you talk to DoD about it.”

또한 미-한 양국은 이런 훈련을 지난 수십 년간 해왔으며 한국은 미국의 강력하고 견고한 동맹이라고 덧붙였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영남입니다.