미 상원의원들 “중국, 러시아 대북 협력 가속화해야…유류 완전 차단 필요”

미국 상원의원들이 중국과 러시아의 적극적인 대북 제재 이행을 거듭 촉구했습니다. 북 핵 확산 위험이 중국과 러시아의 태도 변화를 유도할 수 있을 것으로 기대했습니다. 이조은 기자가 취재했습니다.

상원 군사위 민주당 간사를 맡고 있는 잭 리드 의원은 중국, 러시아가 대북 압박 협력을 가속화해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취:리드 의원] “We are working with the United Nations on the sanctions policy that’s put in place over the last year. It has put economic pressure on North Korea. We have to do it more, although, I think, both China and Russia can be more faithful in terms of implementing the sanctions. So, there is an example of cooperation but it just has to be accelerated dramatically and quickly.”

리드 의원은 최근 상원 군사위 청문회에 참석한 뒤 ‘VOA’ 기자와 만나 중국과 러시아가 대북 제재를 더 충실히 이행해야 한다면서, 협력 속도를 “극적이고 빠르게” 높여달라고 주문했습니다.

또 미국도 할 일이 더 있는 만큼 이들 나라와 협력할 여지가 남아 있다고 지적했습니다.

특히 북 핵 확산 우려가 이를 위협으로 인식하는 중국, 러시아, 일본, 한국, 미국 등 역내 국가들의 협력을 이끌어낼 수 있다고 내다봤습니다.

[녹취:리드 의원] “Proliferation might be an issue that can pull the regional power together, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, the United States, and the whole world community because that would be a threat to everyone. So that has one aspect of it.”

댄 설리반 공화당 상원의원도 ‘VOA’ 기자와 만나 중국에 더 많은 역할과 행동을 촉구하면서, 중국은 그렇게 할 수 있고 그렇게 해야만 한다고 강조했습니다.

[녹취:설리반 의원] “China can do a lot more. China should do a lot more. They can cut off all the oil, for example. Russia can do more...”

그러면서 유류 등 대북 에너지 공급을 완전히 차단하는 것을 중국이 해야 할 일 중 하나로 꼽았습니다.

특히 중국이 대북 압박을 강화하는 것은 자국의 이익을 위한 것이라고 주장했습니다.

[녹취:설리반 의원] “I think it’s not just leverage with regards to what leverages we have over China. This isn’t China’s interest, clearly…”

미국이 중국의 대북 압박을 유도하기 위해 어떤 영향력을 갖고 있는지의 문제가 아니라 중국 스스로의 이익과 관련된 문제라는 겁니다.

설리반 의원은 트럼프 행정부가 유엔 안보리 대북 제재와 관련해 상당한 진전을 이뤘다고 평가하면서, 제재 이행에는 시간이 걸릴 수 밖에 없다고 말했습니다.

이어 국제사회는 북한 정권을 고립시키기 위한 외교적, 경제적 노력에 박차를 가해 한반도 비핵화라는 공동의 목표를 달성해야 한다고 덧붙였습니다.

[녹취:설리반 의원] “We need to redouble our efforts, diplomatic efforts, economic efforts, to isolate that regime to get the goal that everybody shares. China shares it, Russia shares it, the US shares it, which is the denuclearized Korean peninsula…”

또 이런 목표는 중국과 러시아, 미국 모두 공유하는 것이라고 강조했습니다.

매지 히로노 상원의원은 미국 뿐 아니라 동맹국들도 북한 문제 해결을 위해 외교적 노력을 강화해야 한다고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취:히로노 의원] “What I do support and what the Trump administration should support are really just strengthening the diplomatic efforts that include not just our country, but our allies.”

이어 트럼프 행정부가 북한에 대한 군사 옵션을 매우 심각하게 고려하고 있다는 맥 손베리 하원 군사위원장의 최근 발언에 대해 군사력은 북한의 위협을 억지하기 위해 필요하다고 답했습니다.

[녹취:히로노 의원] “The way it’s articulated is that the military strength should be there but it should be for deterrence and therefore we should see a diplomatic route as the way to stabilize the North Korean peninsula...”

그러면서 한반도 안정화를 위해서는 외교적 경로를 택해야 한다는 입장을 재확인했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 이조은입니다