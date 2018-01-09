백악관 “남북대화 이후 다음 단계는 비핵화”

백악관은 북한의 평창 동계올림픽 참석이 미국 측의 참석에 영향을 끼치지 않는다고 밝혔습니다. 미국의 최우선 과제는 한반도 비핵화라는 점도 재차 강조했습니다. 김영남 기자가 보도합니다.

새라 허커비 샌더스 백악관 대변인은 북한의 올림픽 참가는 비핵화를 통해 국제적 고립을 끝내는 것의 가치를 알게 될 기회라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 새라 샌더스 대변인] It doesn’t affect the U.S. participation in the Olympics. The North Korean participation is an opportunity for the regime to see the value of ending its international isolation by denuclearizing. We hope that we can continue to move forward on that front, but certainly doesn’t affect our participation.

샌더스 대변인은 9일 백악관 정례브리핑에서, 그런 방향으로 계속 전진할 수 있기 바라지만, 북한의 평창 올림픽 참가가 미국 선수단의 참가에 영향을 끼치지 않을 것이라고 말했습니다.

이어 분명한 다음 단계는, 최우선 순위이자 우리가 확실히 보기 원하는 비핵화라고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취: 새라 샌더스 대변인] “Certainly the next step would be denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is our number one priority and certainly what we would like to see. We are in very close contacts with our South Korean allies about these conversations, the President spoke with Moon over the weekend, I don’t believe they have spoken since then, but I know officials from our administration have been in touch with officials from South Korea.“

그러면서 미국은 동맹인 한국과 남북대화와 관련해 긴밀히 접촉하고 있다고 말했습니다.

이어 트럼프 대통령이 문재인 대통령과 지난 주말 이후 또 대화를 나눴다고 생각하지는 않는다면서도 미-한 양국 행정부 관계자들이 (남북대화와 관련해) 접촉하고 있는 것으로 안다고 설명했습니다.

샌더스 대변인은 올림픽에 파견될 미국 대표단의 명단을 곧 발표할 예정이라고 말했습니다.

트럼프 대통령의 장녀인 이방카와 재러드 쿠슈너 백악관 선임고문 부부가 대표단 명단에 포함되느냐는 질문에 추후에 명단이 발표될 것이라며 말을 아꼈습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영남입니다.