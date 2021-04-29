국무부 '북한자유주간' 성명 "북한 주민들과 함께할 것…책임 추궁위해 유엔·동맹과 협력"

미 국무부가 민간단체들이 이번 주 ‘북한자유주간’ 행사를 개최하는 것과 관련해 성명을 발표했습니다. 국무부는 미국이 북한 주민들과 함께 하고 북한의 지독한 인권 유린 상황에 관한 인식을 계속 높여갈 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.



네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 28일 ‘북한자유주간을 맞이하여’라는 제목의 성명에서 “우리는 세계에서 가장 억압적이고 전체주의적인 국가 중 하나로부터 존엄성과 인권을 침해당하는 수백만 명의 북한 주민들과 함께 한다”고 밝혔습니다.

[프라이스 대변인] “On this occasion of North Korea Freedom Week, we stand with the millions of North Koreans who continue to have their dignity and human rights violated by one of the most repressive and totalitarian states in the world, including the more than 100,000 individuals who suffer unspeakable abuses in the regime’s political prison camps.”

여기에는 북한 정권의 정치범수용소에서 이루 말할 수 없는 학대를 당하는 10만 명 넘는 개인들도 포함된다고 덧붙였습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 또 “신종 코로나바이러스에 맞선다는 구실로 주민들에 대한 통제를 강화하기 위해 북중 국경 지역에서 내린 사살 명령 등 북한 정권이 취하는 점점 더 가혹한 조치들에 대해 우리는 경악하고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[프라이스 대변인] “We are appalled by the increasingly draconian measures the regime has taken, including shoot-to-kill orders at the North Korea-China border, to tighten control of its people under the guise of fighting COVID-19. The civilized world has no place for such brutality, and the international community must continue to speak out.”

프라이스 대변인은 “미국은 계속 북한의 지독한 인권 상황에 대한 인식을 높이고 (인권) 유린과 침해를 조사하며, 북한 주민들의 독립적인 정보에 대한 접근을 지원하고 김정은 정권에 대한 책임 추궁을 촉진하기 위해 유엔, 같은 생각을 가진 동맹들과 협력할 것”이라고 말했습니다.

[프라이스 대변인] “The United States will continue to raise awareness of North Korea’s egregious human rights situation, investigate abuses and violations, support access to independent information for the North Korean people, and work with the United Nations and likeminded allies to promote accountability for the Kim regime.”

프라이스 대변인은 “우리는 또 탈북민들과 인권 공동체의 용기를 존경하며, 이러한 심각한 불의를 조명하기 위한 그들의 노력을 언제나 지지할 것”이라고 강조했습니다.



[프라이스 대변인] “We also honor the courage of the North Korean defector and human rights community and will always support their efforts to shine a spotlight on these grave injustices.”

올해 18번째를 맞는 북한자유주간 행사는 ‘개방! 북한(Open! North Korea)’이라는 주제 아래 지난 24일 시작돼 오는 30일까지 진행됩니다.

신종 코로나바이러스 감염증 여파로 지난해에 이어 2년 연속 대부분 행사가 화상으로 열리고 있습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.