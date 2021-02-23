미 국방부 "미한 연합훈련 한국과 조율 중"…브룩스 전 사령관 "훈련 조용히 실시해야"

미 국방부는 다음달 중 실시가 예정된 연례 미-한 연합군사훈련과 관련해 한국 측과 준비태세 보존 방안을 조율하고 있다고 밝혔습니다. 브룩스 전 한미연합사령관은 훈련의 가시성을 최소화하는 것이 중요하다고 말했습니다. 김동현 기자가 취재했습니다.

존 커비 미 국방부 대변인은 22일 “미국은 역내 핵심축인 한국과의 안보 동맹관계와 헌신에 대해 매우 진지하게 임하고 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

커비 대변인은 이날 브리핑에서 다음달 실시가 예상되는 연례 미-한 연합훈련에 대한 질문에, 로이드 오스틴 국방장관은 로버트 에이브럼스 한미연합사령관이 한국과 공조해 준비태세가 가능한 최대 수준으로 유지될 수 있도록 모든 적절한 조치를 취하고 있는 점을 신뢰하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 커비 대변인] “We're confident that general Abrams understands those responsibilities and is working in lockstep with his counterparts in South Korea to make sure that that readiness is preserved and training is conducted and that the Alliance is as strong as ever.”

커비 대변인은 또 미 국방부도 에이브럼스 사령관이 관련 책임을 잘 이해하고 있는 것으로 믿는다며, 준비태세를 보존하고 훈련을 실시해 동맹이 어느 때보다 강한 상태에 놓일 수 있도록 한국 측과 보조를 맞추기 위해 노력하고 있다고 밝혔습니다.

다음달 초로 예정된 올해 미-한 연합훈련은 지휘소훈련(CPX)만 실시될 것이라는 관측이 나오고 있습니다.

"미한 연합훈련 3월 둘째주 실시 가닥...지휘훈련소 방식" 미국과 한국 군 당국이 올해 상반기 연합훈련을 다음달 둘째주에 시작하는 방안을 놓고 최종 조율 중인 것으로 전해졌습니다. 컴퓨터 시뮬레이션 방식의 지휘소훈련으로만 진행되지만 북한이 어떤 반응을 보이느냐에 따라 향후 한반도 정세에 적지 않은 영향을 미칠 수 있다는 관측입니다.

브룩스 전 사령관 “한반도 정세 고려해 가시성 최소화해야”

한미연합사령관을 지낸 빈센트 브룩스 주한미군전우회(KDVA)회장은 22일 VOA에 “대중들과 정치 지도자들은 미-한 연합훈련이 평양의 열병식과는 달리 공연(Show)이 아니라는 점을 주지하는 것이 중요하다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “I think it is important for the public and political leadership to keep in mind that the exercises for the ROK-US Alliance, unlike the parades in Pyongyang, are not a show. They are not for show. Readiness can be gained without commentary. And while I know there's a lot of curiosity in the public and a lot of pressure for people to talk about the exercise, my advice, as it was when I was leaving command, is that in the current situation in North-South and North Korea-US relations, it is wiser to be silent about the exercises. To turn off the communication volume or turn it very low. And so I'm concerned about how much chatter there is already about an exercise that should be quiet.”

브룩스 전 사령관은 이 훈련에 대한 대중의 관심을 잘 알고 있다며, 그러나 준비태세는 특별한 언급 없이도 얻어질 수 있다고 말했습니다.

그러면서, 자신은 현재 남북관계, 미북 관계를 고려할 때 훈련에 대해 침묵하는 것이 현명하다고 조언하겠다고 말했습니다.

“북한의 목적은 미-한 동맹 압박…구실 주지 말아야”

브룩스 전 사령관은 야외기동훈련(FTX) 요소가 훈련에서 제외되는 상황에서 북한은 훈련 자체에는 큰 관심을 갖지 않는 것으로 판단된다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 브룩스 전 사령관] “It's not impossible to be quiet about the exercise. North Korea, in my opinion, does not care very much about the exercises, especially when there's not a field training exercise component, as there is not in this case…And so North Korea cares about the exercises only for the purpose of putting pressure on the ROK-US Alliance and I don't think that the Alliance should give them that satisfaction. So silent exercise with the purpose of readiness is what I believe needs to happen here.”

북한은 미-한 동맹에 압박을 가하려는 목적에서 연합훈련에 관심을 갖고 있는 만큼 굳이 훈련을 소리나게 해 북한에 빌미를 제공할 필요가 없다는 설명입니다.

빈센트 브룩스 한미연합사령관 겸 주한미군사령관이 지난 2016년 5월 서울에서 열린 취임식에서 이순진 한국군 합참의장과 전통의장대를 사열하고 있다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 전작권 전환과 연계된 완전운용능력평가(FOC) 실시 여부는 동맹 지도부가 매우 종합적이고 신중하게 다뤄야 할 문제라고 강조했습니다.

브룩스 전 사령관은 미국은 모든 훈련을 전작권 전환을 위한 준비태세 검증단계로 인지하고 있다며, 연합훈련을 전작권 전환의 최종지점(Final Point)이 아닌 단계적 초석(Stepping Stone)으로 이해하는 것이 중요하다고 강조했습니다.

데이비드 맥스웰 “CPX 훈련 준비태세 유지 핵심”

한미연합사 작전참모 출신인 데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단 선임연구원은 지휘소훈련(CPX)은 야전 단위에서 평시에 실시하는 전술훈련보다 더 중요하며, 전체적인 준비태세를 유지하기 위한 핵심 기능이라고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 선임연구원] “It is the most important readiness function because our tactical forces remain well trained for the most part, but this is the PhD level of war. That is executing a campaign plan. That is an extremely complex defense of South Korea based on North Korea's Attack of the South. So I want to emphasize this is a defensive, computer driven command post training exercise that is designed to prepare the senior leaders in the components of the Combined Forces Command to defend South Korea…”

맥스웰 선임연구원은 CPX훈련은 실제 부대를 동원하지 않지만 연합사와 산하 구성사령부들이 복잡한 한반도 방위전략을 어떻게 시행할지에 방점을 둔다며, 전쟁수행과 관련해서는 박사 과정에 준한다고 비유했습니다.

맥스웰 선임연구원은 최근 한국 국방장관이 미-한 연합훈련 재개 문제를 북한과 협의할 수 있다고 말한 것은 매우 잘못되고 무책임하다며, 북한은 연합훈련 실시 여부와 관계없이 자신들이 유리한 대로 반응할 것이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 맥스웰 선임연구원] “By not conducting exercises is not going to change their behavior. It only reinforces their belief that their strategy is being successful. That's why we must conduct exercises and not be afraid to do so. Because by not conducting the exercises, we are appeasing North Korea and they will double down on their blackmail diplomacy and provocation strategies.”

연합훈련을 실시하지 말라는 요구를 받아들일 경우 북한은 자신들의 전략이 성공했다고 판단해 더욱 더 협박에 기초한 외교와 도발 전략을 늘릴 것이라는 주장입니다.

그렉슨 전 차관보 “CPX훈련, 바이러스 위험 논리 성립 어려워”

월러스 그렉슨 전 국방부 아시아태평양 담당 차관보는 연합훈련이 북한에 도발적이라고 보는 태도를 극복해야 한다며, 순수 방어훈련에 대해 침략으로 규정하는 북한의 주장은 설득력이 없다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 그렉슨 전 차관보] “We have to get past our worries about this being somehow provocative to North Korea. It's like saying having fire departments in downtown Seoul is somehow provocative to fire. The North Korea, should be given no credibility complaining about any exercises we do that are thoroughly defensive in nature...Well, obviously, that can be a very convenient political cover for not doing the exercise that we're worried about the virus. But we're talking about a command post exercise and we've got precautions in place to protect service members”

그렉슨 전 차관보는 신종 코로나바이러스 여파로 훈련 실시가 어려울 수 있다는 일각의 견해는 정치적 편의에 기반한 주장일 수 있다며, 지휘소훈련은 병력을 보호하면서 실시할 수 있는 방안이 얼마든지 있다고 말했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.