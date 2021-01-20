미 전문가들 "미한훈련은 동맹 핵심…'북한과 협의' 매우 부적절"

전 미군 당국자를 비롯한 전문가들이 북한과 미-한 연합훈련에 대해 협의할 수 있다는 문재인 대통령의 발언을 비판했습니다. 미-한 동맹의 핵심인 연합훈련은 협상의 대상이 아니며, 양국 군의 준비태세에 대해 북한의 의견을 구한다는 것은 매우 부적절하다는 지적입니다. 백성원 기자가 취재했습니다.

미-한 연합 군사훈련이 북한의 군사 공격에 대한 가장 강력한 억지책이자 전투력 향상 수단임을 강조해온 인사들은 최전선에서 훈련을 직접 지휘했던 한미연합사령관들입니다.

제임스 서먼 전 한미연합사령관은 18일 VOA에 ‘남북군사위원회를 통해 북한과 한-미 연합훈련에 대해 협의할 수 있다’는 문재인 대통령의 발언과 관련해 “합동 훈련 프로그램을 협상 카드로 사용해선 안 된다”고 밝혔습니다.

[제임스 서먼 전 한미연합사령관] “I do not think we should use the combined exercise program as a bargaining chip. Until North Korea demonstrates they will denuclearize, the ROK and the US should continue to exercise to maintain fight tonight readiness.”

2011년부터 2013년까지 한국에서 근무한 서먼 전 사령관은 “북한이 비핵화 의지를 증명할 때까지 한국과 미국은 오늘 밤에라도 싸울 수 있는 준비태세를 유지하기 위해 훈련을 계속해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

존 틸럴리 전 한미연합사령관도 19일 VOA에 “훈련은 군사 준비태세의 토대이자 그 자체로서 억제력”이라며 “한국민과 한반도의 안보야말로 가장 중요한 임무라는 것을 기억해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[존 틸럴리 전 한미연합사령관] “I believe training is the foundation of military readiness and in itself is a deterrent. Remember, security of the people of the Republic of Korea and the Peninsula is the most important mission.”

역대 한미연합사령관들은 퇴역 이후에도 워싱턴과 서울을 오가며 한미연합사의 방어태세를 유지하려면 훈련을 계속해야 한다고 촉구하면서, 도널드 트럼프 미국 정부와 문재인 한국 정부의 연합훈련 축소 조치에 우려를 표해왔습니다.

김정은 위원장은 5∼12일 열린 8차 노동당 대회에서 “미국과의 합동 군사연습을 중지해야 한다는 우리의 거듭된 경고를 외면하고 있다”며 한국 정부를 압박했습니다.

그러자 문재인 대통령은 18일 “북한이 한미 연합훈련에 대해 매번 아주 신경을 쓰면서 예민하게 반응을 한다”며 “필요하면 남북군사공동위원회를 통해 북한과 협의할 수 있다”고 밝혀 논란이 일었습니다. 미국과 한국은 3월 연합훈련을 계획 중입니다.

문재인 한국 대통령이 18일 청와대에서 신년기자회견을 했다.

미 전직 관리들은 문 대통령의 발언에 대해 북한의 연합훈련 중단 요구는 어제오늘의 일이 아니며, 미-한 역대 정부 모두 동맹의 핵심인 연합훈련에 대해 북한의 의견을 구하지 않았다고 지적했습니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석 부차관보는 “한국이 북한과 미-한 군사훈련에 대해 북한과 논의해야 한다는 생각을 지지할 수 없다”며 “미국의 동맹으로서 그렇게 한다는 것은 매우 부적절하다”고 평가했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석 부차관보] “Regarding military exercises, I cannot support the idea that South Korea should discuss U.S.-ROK military exercises with North Korea. It is highly inappropriate for a U.S. ally to do this.”

리비어 전 수석 부차관보는 “내가 정부에서 일할 때 북한이 군사 훈련 문제를 제기하면, 그런 훈련은 오로지 미국과 한국의 소관이지 북한과 논의할 문제가 아니라는 게 우리가 규범으로 삼아온 답변이었다”고 설명했습니다. 그러면서 “문재인 대통령은 다른 견해를 갖고 있는 것 같다”고 덧붙였습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석 부차관보] “When I served in government and the North Koreans would raise the issue of military exercises, our standard response was that such exercises were solely the business of the U.S. and the ROK and not a matter for discussion between Washinghton and Pyongyang. Evidently, President Moon has a different view.”

앞서 부승찬 한국 국방부 대변인은 19일 "9.19 군사합의에 남북 군사당국 간 대규모 군사훈련과 무력증강 문제 등을 남북군사공동위에서 협의하기로 명시돼 있다"며 "우리 군은 남북 간 군사적 긴장 완화를 위한 어떠한 문제도 남북군사공동위원회 등 군사회담을 통해 협의해나갈 수 있다는 입장"이라고 밝혔다.

하지만 로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원은 “미군과 한국군, 그리고 두 나라 민간인 지도자들은 준비태세 유지를 위해 군사연습이 필요하다고 생각하면 그대로 밀고 나가야 한다”며 “이를 협상카드로 생각하는 것은 어리석은 짓”이라고 말했습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “Alliances train and exercise together to be able to fight together, otherwise there is no functioning alliance. If both US and ROK militaries and their civilian leaders think there is a need to exercise to maintain readiness, then they should go forward. It is foolish to think it is a bargaining chip.”

“동맹은 함께 싸울 수 있도록 훈련하고 연습하는 것”이라며 “그렇지 않다면 제대로 작동하는 동맹이 아니다”라고 강조했습니다.

브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원은 “현시점에서 바이든 행정부가 문재인 대통령의 제안에 어떤 반응을 보일지 알기 어렵다”면서 “분명한 것은 문 대통령이 한 편으로는 신속한 전시작전통제권 이양을 요구하면서, 다른 한 편으로는 전작권 이양 조건을 충족하는 데 필요한 군사훈련을 중지하고 싶어 한다는 것”이라고 지적했습니다.

[브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원] “At this stage, it is very difficult to know how the Biden administration will respond to President Moon’s suggestions. What is clear is that President Moon is on the one hand demanding rapid transfer of CFC OPCON to a ROK CFC commander while on the other hand arguing that he would like to halt the exercises required to meet the conditions for the transfer.”

베넷 연구원은 “조건에 기초한 전작권 전환에 대해 미-한 간 의견이 일치돼 있고, 그 조건이 무엇인지에 대해서도 이에 못지않게 강력한 합의가 있었다”는 점을 상기시켰습니다. 그러면서 “바이든 행정부에 합류할 것으로 거론되는 많은 관리는 오바마 정부에서 그 조건을 만들던 사람들인 만큼, 문 대통령의 전작권 이양 조건 변경을 허용하지 않을 것”이라고 조심스럽게 내다봤습니다.

[브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원] “There was strong US-ROK consensus of moving to a conditions-based transfer of OPCON, and similarly strong consensus of what those conditions should be. A number of Biden’s proposed officials participated in the Obama government in formulating the conditions. So I doubt that they will allow President Moon to change the conditions for OPCON transfer (but at this stage we do not know).”

전문가들은 특히 2018년 6월 싱가포르 정상회담 이후 주요 연합훈련이 잇달아 축소·연기됐지만, 이후로도 북한의 태도는 전혀 달라지지 않았고 오히려 핵무력 증강을 과시해 왔다고 비판했습니다.

리비어 전 수석 부차관보는 “트럼프 대통령과 문재인 대통령이 각각 이끈 미국과 한국 정부는 양국의 대규모 군사훈련을 일방적으로 취소하고, 북한이 화답하지 않은 또 다른 조치들을 취함으로써 북한에 크게 양보했다”며 “이는 준비태세의 약화를 가져왔을 뿐, 북한은 핵무기 역량과 탄도미사일 전력, 재래식 무기 프로그램을 계속 강화해 왔다”고 지적했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석 부차관보] “The United States during Donald Trump's presidency and the ROK under President Moon have already made major concessions to North Korea by unilaterally cancelling major bilateral military exercises and taking other steps for which North Korea has not reciprocated. This has resulted in a decline in alliance readiness. Meanwhile, North Korea has continued to enhance its nuclear weapons capabilities, its ballistic missile force, and its conventional weapons programs. And in his recent address to the 8th Party Congress, Kim Jong Un laid out in considerable detail North Korea's plan to further enhance its military power in all of these areas.”

아울러 “김정은은 최근 8차 당대회 연설에서 이 모든 부문의 군사력을 더욱 증강하겠다는 계획을 상당히 구체적으로 제시했다”고 말했습니다.

매닝 연구원도 “싱가포르 정상회담 말미에 트럼프 대통령이 일방적으로 주요 군사훈련을 취소했지만, 북한의 행동에 어떤 변화도 가져오지 않았다”면서 “그들은 양보를 가로챈 뒤 더 달라고 요구했다”고 비판했습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “Remember that at the end of the Singapore Summit, Trump unilaterally announced he was cancelling major exercises. It made zero difference in North Korean behavior. They pocketed the concession and asked for more. I think Moon’s suggestion ignores the history of North Korean diplomacy and is a triumph of hope over experience.”

매닝 연구원은 “문 대통령의 제안은 북한의 지난 외교 행태를 무시한 것이고 희망을 경험보다 우위에 둔 것”이라고 지적했습니다.

따라서 전문가들은 축소·연기됐던 연합훈련을 모두 복원함으로써 약화한 전력과 준비태세를 북한의 증강된 군사력에 맞춰 재강화해야 한다고 강조했습니다.

베넷 연구원은 ‘김씨 일가가 대를 이어 주한미군 철수를 북한 주도 한반도 통일의 필수 불가결한 요소로 인식하고 있다’는 역사적 기록을 소개하면서 “미-한 동맹을 훼손하는 데 연합훈련 중단보다 더 나은 수단이 또 어디 있겠느냐”고 반문했습니다. 그러면서 “김정은이 약속과 반대로 행동하는 상황에서 훈련 중단은 타당한 양보가 아니다”라고 밝혔습니다.

[브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원] “What better way to undermine the ROK/US alliance than to stop combined training, something Kim Jong-un has insisted happen in various of his New Year’s Addresses? I don’t know if President-elect Biden will understand this and act to prevent it. But halting exercises is not an appropriate concession to offer Kim Jong-un, especially when he is doing to opposite of what he has promised to do.”

다만 “한-미 양국은 북한 핵무기 비축량에 비례해 훈련을 계획할 수 있다”고 제안했습니다. “김정은이 핵무기 수를 늘리면 연합훈련을 확대하고, 핵무기 수를 줄이면 연합훈련도 축소하는 방안을 고려하자”는 설명입니다.

[브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원] “Perhaps the ROK/US should plan exercises consistent with the size of the North Korean nuclear weapon inventory. If Kim increases his nuclear weapons, the ROK/US will increase their exercises. If Kim decreases his nuclear weapons, the ROK/US will decrease their exercises.”

로렌스 코브 전 국방부 차관보는 더 나아가 “만약 한국이 북한과 미-한 연합훈련에 대해 대화할 기회가 있다면 김정은의 요구에 상응해 북한에도 핵무기 사찰과 실험 중단 등을 요구해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[로렌스 코브 전 국방부 차관보] “You can say, ‘OK, I’d like you to allow more inspections of some of your nuclear stuff or stop doing nuclear tests or something like that...And remember we’re in South Korea because they want us there...if they feel that they don’t need to do these exercises much, they’re the ones who have to live with it, not us.”

코브 전 차관보는 “미군이 한국에 주둔하는 것은 한국의 요청인 만큼, 만약 한국이 연합훈련을 원하지 않는다면 그 결과를 받아들이고 사는 것도 한국이지 미국이 아니다”라며 한국이 원하는 대로 하자고 제안했습니다.

베넷 연구원은 “평화를 원하거든 전쟁을 준비하라”는 고대 로마의 금언을 상기시키면서 “김정은이 전문가들의 분석처럼 이미 수십 개의 핵무기를 갖고 있다면, 한-미 양국은 두 나라의 방어력을 실질적으로 강화해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[브루스 베넷 랜드연구소 선임연구원] “If Kim really does have dozens of nuclear weapons already, as some experts believe, then the ROK/US should actually be strengthening ROK/US defenses. The ancient Roman general Vegetius wrote: “If you want peace, prepare for war.” Which is to say that if the ROK/US want peace with North Korea, they have to convince the North that even using nuclear weapons, the North cannot defeat the ROK/US. The ROK/US should be working together to enhance deterrence of North Korean nuclear weapon use by better protecting the ROK/US and by better positioning themselves to defeat any North Korean use of nuclear weapons.”

베넷 연구원은 “북한과 평화를 원하면, 핵무기를 사용한다 해도 한-미 양국을 이길 수 없다는 것을 북한에 납득시켜야 하고, 북한의 핵무기 사용에 대한 억제력을 강화하기 위해 두 동맹은 협력해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.