미 국무 부차관보 "북한과 언제든 만날 준비…아직 실질적 접촉 없어"

미국은 한국전쟁 참전 미군 유해 발굴 문제를 비롯해 북한과 어떤 사안이든 논의할 준비가 돼 있다고, 미 국무부 부차관보가 거듭 강조했습니다. 하지만 북한과의 실질적인 접촉은 아직 없었다며 북한의 긍정적인 반응을 기대한다고 밝혔습니다. 이조은 기자가 보도합니다.

정 박 미 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 부차관보 겸 대북특별부대표는 5일 미국은 북한과 “관계가 어디로 갈 수 있는지 보기 위해 언제 어디서든 전제조건 없이 만날 준비가 돼 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취:박 부차관보] “We made our outreach to North Korea.. An ambassador Sung Kim when we were in Seoul together in June, has said, then and now, that we're ready to meet whenever, wherever, no preconditions to see where we can go in our relationship. But so far, there's been no substantive contact. But I think that, you know, this is something that we're going to be continuing to see and explore where we can connect with the DPRK.”

박 부차관보는 이날 국방부 산하 전쟁포로.실종자확인국(DPAA)이 한국전.냉전 참전 미군 유해 관련 업무 현황을 보고하기 위해 개최한 연례 브리핑에서 이같이 밝혔습니다.

박 부차관보는 지난 6월 성 김 대북특별대표와 한국을 방문했을 당시에도 미국은 이 같은 입장을 밝히며 북한에 손을 내밀었지만 “지금까지 (북한과) 실질적인 접촉은 없었다”고 말했습니다.

그러나 “우리는 북한과 어떻게 연결할 수 있는지 계속 살피고 모색할 것”이라고 강조했습니다.

박 부차관보는 현재 북한은 “부분적으로는 신종 코로나바이러스 상황 때문에 정권이 출입국을 허용하지 않는 상황”이라고 설명했습니다.

[녹취:박 부차관보] “The situation there right now is such that the regime is not letting anyone in or out because, in part because the pandemic situation. But it's, it's, we made it clear from the administration side that we're willing to talk with the North Koreans on remains recovery or whatever that they, …., talk about. There's a whole range of issues that we discussed with the DPRK.”

하지만 바이든 행정부는 “미군 유해 수습 등 모든 문제에 대해 북한과 대화할 의향이 있다는 점을 분명히 했다”고 거듭 강조했습니다.

특히 미국은 “북한 주민들에게 피해를 주지 않는 방식으로 행동하기 위해 노력하고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취:박 부차관보] “We strive to act in a matter manner that does not harm the North Korean people, and continue to support international efforts aimed at the provision of critical humanitarian aid in the hope that the DPRK will accept it. But the DPRK has created significant barriers to the delivery of assistance by closing its borders and rejecting offers of international aid, but also limiting the personnel responsible for implementing and monitoring existing humanitarian projects.”

박 부차관보는 미국은 “중요한 대북 인도지원 제공에 초점을 맞춘 국제적 노력을 계속 지지하고 있다”며 “북한이 이를 수용하기를 기대하고 있다”고 강조했습니다.

그러나 “북한은 국경을 봉쇄하고 국제적 지원 제안을 거부할 뿐 아니라 기존의 인도적 사업을 실행하고 모니터링할 책임이 있는 직원들의 (접근을) 제한함으로써 인도지원 제공에 상당한 장벽을 만들었다”고 지적했습니다.

박 부차관보는 대북 인도지원을 위해 국무부는 “(제재) 면제 신청을 용이하게 하기 위해 노력하고 있고, 또 그렇게 해 왔다”고 밝혔습니다.

[녹취:박 부차관보] “We're trying to facilitate and have been facilitating the exemptions requests, and making sure that humanitarian aid gets into the country, but this is an evolving story, and I hope that they will respond positively to international communities’ offers of aid, and that they'll respond positively to our offers of dialogue.”

박 부차관보는 그러나 “이 문제는 계속 움직임이고 있는 사안”이라며 북한이 “국제사회의 지원 제안과 미국의 대화 제의에 긍정적으로 반응하기를 기대한다”고 강조했습니다.

이날 행사에서 켈리 맥키그 DPAA 국장은 전임 트럼프 행정부 시절 마이크 폼페오 당시 국무장관이 DPAA가 미-북 비핵화 협상과 관계 없이 북한과 직접 미군 유해 관련 협상을 할 수 있도록 허용했지만, 북한은 2019년 3월을 마지막으로 소통을 중단했다고 밝혔습니다.

맥키그 국장은 미국은 미군 유해 문제를 정치와 분리했지만 "북한은 인도적 지원이나 미군 유해 수습과 송환을 정치와 밀접하게 연계시키고 있다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취:맥키그 국장] “But while we de linked it, for the North Koreans it's clearly something that they linked, and almost inextricably linked, I would say, that anything, whether it's humanitarian assistance that Dr Pak talked about or remains recovery repatriation., they clearly link those issues.”

이날 맥키그 국장은 과거 북한과의 협상에서 자신이 북한군에 쓴 편지 내용의 일부를 공개하기도 했습니다.

[녹취:맥키그 국장] “This was a humanitarian effort. And that recovering our missing from the Korean War would engender trust and build confidence between two nations.”

자신은 북한 측에 미군 유해 발굴과 신원확인은 인도적 노력이며, 한국전에서 실종된 미군을 되찾는 것은 미-북 사이 신뢰를 구축할 것이라는 입장을 북한에 반복해서 전했다는 겁니다.

맥키그 국장은 미군 유해 발굴, 신원확인 등과 관련해 “우리는 언제든지 그 기회를 잡을 준비가 돼 있다”며 “연구든 현장 조사 혹은 현장 발굴이든 기회가 생길 때마다 이를 계속 추구하고 있다”고 강조했습니다.

[녹취:맥키그 국장] “We will be at the ready to pursue that opportunity as we have. And whether that's research, whether that's field investigations or field recoveries, it's something that we continue to look for and pursue whenever those opportunities present themselves.”

한편 이날 DPAA는 한국전 참전 미군 전사자 중 신원이 확인된 미군은 현재까지 총 599명이고, 여전히 신원이 확인되지 않은 미군은 7천557명이라고 밝혔습니다.

이어 하와이 호놀룰루 전쟁 기념묘지인 ‘펀치볼’에 묻힌 신원 미상의 한국전 참전 용사 652명의 유해 발굴 작업 3단계를 마무리하고 있으며, 내년 초 4단계에 들어갈 계획이라고 덧붙였습니다.

DPAA는 특히 북한이 2018년 6월 싱가포르 1차 미-북 정상회담 직후 송환한 한국전 참전 용사의 유해가 담긴 55개의 상자에서 현재까지 76명의 미군의 신원을 확인했다고 밝혔습니다.

또한 이 상자에는 약 80구의 한국군을 포함해 총 250구의 한국전 참전 용사의 유해가 담긴 것으로 추정되며, 아직 신원이 확인되지 않은 유해는 97구라고 설명했습니다.

그 밖에 DPAA는 한국 측과 공동으로 비무장지대(DMZ) 인근에서 한국전 참전 유해 발굴 작업 위해 이달 말 미국 팀을 한국에 파견할 계획이라고 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 이조은입니다.