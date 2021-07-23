미 국무부, 북한 인도주의 상황 관련 "대북 접근서 인권 우선"

미 국무부는 22일 미국 외교 정책의 중심에 인권을 놓고 있으며 여기에는 북한도 포함된다고 밝혔습니다.

국무부 대변인실 관계자는 현재 북한 내부 인도주의 상황에 대한 국무부의 평가와 지원 가능성에 대한 VOA의 질문에 이같이 대답했습니다.

앞서 전날 네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 “북한에서 인도주의적 재앙이 발생할 가능성을 보는 것이 누구에게도 득이 되지 않는다”고 말했었습니다.

[대변인실 관계자] “Our general policy on the humanitarian situation in NK- The United States is committed to placing human rights at the center of our foreign policy, including in the DPRK. We will continue to prioritize human rights in our overall approach towards the DPRK. Even where we disagree with a regime like the DPRK, we must work to the best of our ability to alleviate the suffering of its people.”

대변인실 관계자는 “우리는 전반적인 대북 접근에서 인권을 계속 우선시 할 것”이라며 “북한과 같은 정권에 동의하지 않는 상황 속에서도 우리는 북한 주민들의 고통을 줄이기 위해 우리의 역량에서 최선을 다해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

대북 인도적 지원과 관련한 내용도 언급했습니다.

[대변인실 관계자] “We strive to act in a manner that does not harm the North Korean people and continue to support international efforts aimed at the provision of critical humanitarian aid in the hope the DPRK will accept it.”

대변인실 관계자는 미국은 북한 주민들에게 해를 끼치지 않는 방식으로 행동하기 위해 분투하고 있으며, 북한이 받아들일 것이라는 기대 속에 중요한 인도적 지원 제공을 목표로 한 국제적인 노력을 계속 지원한다고 밝혔습니다.

한편 프라이스 대변인은 22일 정례브리핑에서 “현재 북한에 백신을 나눠줄 계획이 없다”며, “북한 내 인권 상황과 인도주의적 상황에 대해 계속 우려하고 있다”고 밝혔습니다.

[프라이스 대변인] “We do not currently have plans to share vaccines with the DPRK. We very much remain concerned about the human rights situation in the DPRK, about the humanitarian situation in the DPRK. And ultimately, a policy goal of our DPRK policy review is to not only seek to secure our interests but also to uphold our values, and that is, ultimately part and parcel of the reason why we seek to improve the humanitarian conditions for the people in N Korea. We’ll continue to look at ways to do that consistent with what we’re able to do and what’s appropriate.”

프라이스 대변인은 또 “대북정책 검토의 목표는 미국의 이익을 추구하는 것 뿐 아니라 미국의 가치를 지키는 것”이라며 “이것이 궁극적으로 북한 주민들의 인도주의 상황을 개선하기 위해 미국이 노력하는 이유”라고 말했습니다.

프라이스 대변인은 가능하고 적절한 방법으로 북한 주민들의 인도주의적 상황 개선을 계속 모색할 것이라고 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 조은정입니다.