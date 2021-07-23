정치·안보

미 국무부, 북한 인도주의 상황 관련 "대북 접근서 인권 우선"

기자 조은정
2021.7.23 4:00 오전
미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.
미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.

미 국무부는 22일 미국 외교 정책의 중심에 인권을 놓고 있으며 여기에는 북한도 포함된다고 밝혔습니다. 

국무부 대변인실 관계자는 현재 북한 내부 인도주의 상황에 대한 국무부의 평가와 지원 가능성에 대한 VOA의 질문에 이같이 대답했습니다. 

앞서 전날 네드 프라이스 국무부 대변인은 “북한에서 인도주의적 재앙이 발생할 가능성을 보는 것이 누구에게도 득이 되지 않는다”고 말했었습니다.  

[대변인실 관계자] “Our general policy on the humanitarian situation in NK- The United States is committed to placing human rights at the center of our foreign policy, including in the DPRK. We will continue to prioritize human rights in our overall approach towards the DPRK. Even where we disagree with a regime like the DPRK, we must work to the best of our ability to alleviate the suffering of its people.”

대변인실 관계자는 “우리는 전반적인 대북 접근에서 인권을 계속 우선시 할 것”이라며 “북한과 같은 정권에 동의하지 않는 상황 속에서도 우리는 북한 주민들의 고통을 줄이기 위해 우리의 역량에서 최선을 다해야 한다”고 강조했습니다. 

대북 인도적 지원과 관련한 내용도 언급했습니다. 

[대변인실 관계자] “We strive to act in a manner that does not harm the North Korean people and continue to support international efforts aimed at the provision of critical humanitarian aid in the hope the DPRK will accept it.”

대변인실 관계자는 미국은 북한 주민들에게 해를 끼치지 않는 방식으로 행동하기 위해 분투하고 있으며, 북한이 받아들일 것이라는 기대 속에 중요한 인도적 지원 제공을 목표로 한 국제적인 노력을 계속 지원한다고 밝혔습니다. 

한편 프라이스 대변인은 22일 정례브리핑에서 “현재 북한에 백신을 나눠줄 계획이 없다”며, “북한 내 인권 상황과 인도주의적 상황에 대해 계속 우려하고 있다”고 밝혔습니다. 

[프라이스 대변인] “We do not currently have plans to share vaccines with the DPRK. We very much remain concerned about the human rights situation in the DPRK, about the humanitarian situation in the DPRK. And ultimately, a policy goal of our DPRK policy review is to not only seek to secure our interests but also to uphold our values, and that is, ultimately part and parcel of the reason why we seek to improve the humanitarian conditions for the people in N Korea. We’ll continue to look at ways to do that consistent with what we’re able to do and what’s appropriate.”

프라이스 대변인은 또 “대북정책 검토의 목표는 미국의 이익을 추구하는 것 뿐 아니라 미국의 가치를 지키는 것”이라며 “이것이 궁극적으로 북한 주민들의 인도주의 상황을 개선하기 위해 미국이 노력하는 이유”라고 말했습니다. 

프라이스 대변인은 가능하고 적절한 방법으로 북한 주민들의 인도주의적 상황 개선을 계속 모색할 것이라고 밝혔습니다. 

VOA 뉴스 조은정입니다.

관련 기사

방한 중인 웬디 셔먼 미국 국무부 부장관이 22일 청와대에서 문재인 한국 대통령을 예방했다.
정치·안보
셔먼 부장관 "대화 제안에 북한 조속 호응을"…문 대통령 "미북 대화재개 노력"
한국을 방문 중인 웬디 셔먼 미국 국무부 부장관은 오늘(22일) 문재인 대통령을 예방한 자리에서 북한이 미국의 대화 제의에 빨리 호응할 것을 촉구했습니다. 문 대통령은 셔먼 부장관에게 미-북 대화 재개를 위한 노력을 당부했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 김환용
2021.7.22 8:18 오후
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report at the…
사회·인권
주목받는 블링컨 장관 인권 지침…"'대북전단 통제'에도 영향 미칠 것"
인권과 민주주의의 중요성을 강조한 토니 블링컨 미국 국무장관의 외교전문이 한국과 북한의 인권 현안에 모두 영향을 미칠 것이라는 진단이 나왔습니다. 한국 정부에는 대북 정보 유입을 통제하지 말라는 신호를 보내고, 북한과의 관계에서 인권이 핵심 변수가 될 것을 예고했다는 분석입니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 백성원
2021.7.21 6:23 오전
미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.
사회·인권
미 국무부 "대북 접근서 인권 우선시"…북 핵 논의 인권 역할 주목
미국 정부가 대북정책의 중심에 인권 문제가 자리하고 있다는 점을 확인했습니다. 취임 후 줄곧 인권과 민주주의 회복을 강조하고 있는 바이든 행정부가 북한의 핵 문제와 함께 인권 문제를 어떻게 다룰지 주목됩니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.7.20 5:53 오전
아프리카 세네갈의 식품회사 '파티센' 공장 건설 현장에서 북한 노동자들이 일하고 있다.
정치·안보
미 국무부 "19개 나라에 북한 노동자…인신매매 피해"
미국 국무부가 최근 발표한 ‘인신매매 실태 보고서’에 19개 나라가 북한 해외 노동자 문제로 이름을 올린 것으로 나타났습니다. 국무부는 해외에서 활동하는 북한 노동자들을 사실상 인신매매 피해자로 규정했습니다.
함지하
기자 함지하
2021.7.13 1:28 오전
미국 워싱턴의 재무부 건물
사회·인권
미국, 김정은 인권 제재 5주년..."인권 개선 압박 효과적"
미국 정부가 지난 2016년 심각한 인권 유린 혐의로 김정은 북한 국무위원장에게 인권 제재를 부과한 지 5년이 됐습니다. 미국의 전직 관리들과 인권단체들은 인권 제재가 김 위원장에게 자국민 탄압은 반드시 대가를 치를 것이란 경고와 개선 압박을 위해 매우 중요한 역할을 하고 있다고 평가했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 김영권
2021.7.6 4:00 오전
조은정 기자
기자
조은정