미 국무부 인권보고서, 한국 공직자 부패·성추행 명시…조국·박원순·오거돈 사건 나열

기자 백성원
2021.3.20 5:45 오전

미국 국무부가 ‘2020 국가별 인권보고서’에서 이례적으로 한국의 공직자 부패와 성추행 사례를 구체적으로 명시해 주목됩니다. ‘부패’ 항목에서 조국 전 법무장관과 김홍걸 국회의원을 거론하고 ‘성추행’ 항목에서 박원순 전 서울시장과 오거돈 전 부산시장의 혐의를 조목조목 나열했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

국무부 인권보고서는 한국 편 ‘부패와 정부 투명성 부재’ 항목의 ‘부패’ 부문에서 조국 전 법무장관의 부패 혐의를 2년 연속 명시했습니다.

“2020년 10월 현재 조 전 장관과 부인 정경심 씨, 그리고 조 전 장관 가족과 연계된 다른 이들에 대한 조사가 계속되고 있다”며 “조 전 장관은 2019년 12월 뇌물 수수, 직권 남용, 공직자윤리법위반 등의 혐의로 기소됐고 조 전 장관의 조카(조범동)는 금융 범죄와 증거인멸 등의 혐의로 징역 4년 형을 선고받았다”는 사실을 구체적으로 나열했습니다.

[2020 국무부 국가별 인권보고서] “As of October the investigation into alleged corruption by former justice minister Cho Kuk, his wife Chung Kyung-sim, and others connected to his family continued. In December 2019 prosecutors indicted Cho on charges of receiving bribes, graft, abuse of power, violating the ethics code of public servants, and other crimes. In June a Seoul court sentenced the son of Cho’s cousin to four years’ imprisonment for financial crimes and for concealing and destroying company documents detrimental to Cho’s family.”

또한 2020년 9월 윤미향 더불어민주당 의원이 “사기, 업무상 횡령, 직무 유기 등의 혐의로 기소됐다”며 “일본군성노예제문제 해결을 위한 정의기억연대(정의연) 이사장 재직 시 자금 유용과 관련된 혐의”라고 소개했습니다.

[2020 국무부 국가별 인권보고서] “In September the Seoul prosecutor’s office indicted first-term National Assembly lawmaker Yoon Mi-hyang on charges of fraud, embezzlement, dereliction of duty, and other charges relating to the misuse of funds during her tenure as the former head of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, an NGO dedicated to supporting former comfort women. As of September the investigation continued.”

아울러 김대중 전 대통령의 3남 김홍걸 국회의원을 거론하며, “후보자 등록을 하면서 재산을 축소 신고한 혐의를 받는 김홍걸 의원을 (더불어민주)당이 9월 18일 제명했다”고 밝혔습니다.

[2020 국무부 국가별 인권보고서] “On September 18, the party expelled first-term lawmaker Kim Hong-gul, son of former president Kim Dae-jung, over allegations that he had failed to report all of his real estate assets before taking office.”

보고서는 또 ‘차별, 사회적 학대, 인신매매’ 항목의 ‘성추행’ 부문에서 “지난해 내내 성추행이 심각한 사회 문제가 돼 왔고, 공직자들이 연루돼 세간의 시선을 끈 사건을 포함해 수많은 성추행 혐의가 보도됐다”며 박원순 전 서울시장과 오거돈 전 부산시장을 나란히 거론했습니다.

[2020 국무부 국가별 인권보고서] “Sexual harassment was a significant social problem, and there were numerous allegations of sexual harassment, including high-profile cases involving public officials, reported in media throughout the year.”

박원순 전 시장과 관련해서는 그가 “전 비서의 성추행 신고가 경찰에 접수된 다음 날인 7월 9일 자살했다”며 “고소장에 따르면, 박 전 시장은 2017년부터 여비서에게 동의 없이 반복적으로 신체 접촉을 하고 부적절한 메시지와 사진을 보냈으며, 이런 성추행은 여비서의 근무지 이동 후에도 계속됐다”고 적시했습니다.

[2020 국무부 국가별 인권보고서] “Seoul mayor Park Won-soon died by suicide July 9, the day after his former secretary filed a complaint to the police alleging that Park had sexually harassed her. According to the complaint, from 2017 onward Park had repeatedly touched the woman without her consent and sent her inappropriate messages and photos, with the harassment continuing even after she transferred offices. In a statement made after Park’s death, the secretary said that Park had sent her photos of him wearing only underwear and called her into a bedroom attached to his office, asking her to embrace him.”

특히, 박 전 시장 사망 후 나온 전 여비서의 증언을 인용해 “박 전 시장이 여비서에게 속옷 차림 사진을 보냈고 그녀를 집무실과 연결된 침실로 불러 안아달라고 요구했다”며 성추행 혐의를 구체적으로 나열했습니다.

이어 “해당 사건은 법에 따라 박 전 시장의 사망으로 종결됐지만, 여성인권 운동가들과 원고 측 변호인은 철저한 수사를 계속 요구하고 있다”는 상황을 전하면서 “박 전 시장이 여성 권리의 대변자로 유명했고, 1993년 성추행 사건 피해자를 성공적으로 대리해 높은 평가를 받았다”는 사실을 명시했습니다.

[2020 국무부 국가별 인권보고서] “By law the case terminated after Park’s death. Women’s rights advocates and the complainant’s lawyer, however, continued to press for a complete investigation. Park was known as a champion for women’s rights and was highly regarded for his successful representation in 1993 of the victim in what is seen as the country’s first sexual harassment case.”

국무부는 그동안 한국 인권 상황과 관련해 주로 국가보안법, 양심적 병역거부 등의 문제를 제기해 오다가 ‘2016년 국가별 인권보고서’에 “박근혜 대통령의 오랜 친구이자 측근인 최순실씨가 사기와 협박, 권력남용 혐의로 구속 기소됐다”며 부패 문제를 지적한 바 있습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.

백성원