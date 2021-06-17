입지 좁아진 한국 '줄타기 외교'…"'대 중국 공동전선' 합류해야"

중국 위협에 대한 공동 대처를 약속한 미-한 정상회담과 G7(주요 7개국) 정상회의를 계기로 한국 정부가 어정쩡한 ‘줄타기 외교’를 멈춰야 한다는 목소리가 커지고 있습니다. 법치와 자유민주주의의 편에 서서 국제 질서를 위협하는 권위주의 정권에 맞서기로 약속한 만큼, 미-중 사이에서 전략적 모호성을 유지할 수 없게 됐다는 지적이 많습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

한국이 중요한 국제무대에서 중국의 도전에 공동 대응하기로 약속하면서 워싱턴에서는 향후 문재인 정부의 대미·대중 행보가 주목받고 있습니다.

중국과 지나치게 밀착하고 있다는 비판을 받아온 문재인 정부가 최근 미국과의 정상회담과 G7 정상회의에서 중국이 극도로 예민해 하는 핵심 사안에 대해 서방 국가들과의 공동 대응을 약속했기 때문입니다.

미국의 한반도 전문가들은 미-중 갈등 속에서 애매한 태도를 보여온 한국의 ‘줄타기 외교’가 위태로워졌다며 미국이 주도하는 서방의 대중국 공세에 한국도 합류하지 않을 수 없는 환경이 조성되고 있다고 진단했습니다.

로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원은 “특히 동중국해와 남중국해에서 중국의 호전적 행동에 대한 역내 우려가 날로 커지는 가운데, 한국은 많은 아시아태평양 국가와 마찬가지로 미-중 경쟁과 중국의 경제적 지리적 영향력 속에서 어려운 상황에 처했다”고 지적했습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “South Korea, like much of East Asia and the Pacific is in a difficult position on the US-China rivalry, economics and geography pull the region toward China, even as much of the region is increasingly concerned about Beijing’s aggressive behavior, especially in the East and South China Seas.”

이어 “그동안 한국은 갈수록 불안정해지는 중간 길에 걸쳐 앉아 있었지만, 미-한 정상회담에서 기술 투자와 5G 등 첨단기술 분야 협력을 약속함으로써 지리경제학적으로 미국 쪽으로 기울었다”며 “중국 의존도를 줄이고 경제 관계를 다변화하려는 한국의 시도를 중국은 감수해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “South Korea has been straddling a middle path that is increasingly wobbly. At the Biden-Moon Summit, Seoul tilted geo-economically toward the US with its tech investments and commitment of cooperation on 5G and other emerging tech. China has to live with South Korea diversifying its economic ties away from dependence on China.”

앞서 한국 정부는 신장위구르, 타이완, 남중국해 등 중국에 대한 강도 높은 견제 내용이 포함된 G7 공동성명이 공개되자 “한국은 공동성명에 참여하지 않았다”고 선을 그었습니다. 이어 민주주의와 보편적 인권 등 사실상 중국을 겨냥한 내용들로 채워진 ‘열린사회와 경제’ 공동성명에 한국 정부가 이름을 올린 데 대해서는 “특정 국가를 겨냥한 내용은 없다”고 했습니다.

하지만 워싱턴에서는 대외용과 국내용 발언이 일치하지 않는 듯한 이런 대응이 G7에 초청될 정도로 높아진 한국의 위상을 스스로 훼손하는 것이라는 우려가 나옵니다. 사실상 G8으로 자리매김했다고 자평하며 참가한 중요 회의의 결과와 곧바로 거리를 두려는 행동으로 간주돼 외교 무대에서 한국의 신뢰성을 떨어뜨릴 수 있다는 비판입니다.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 수석부차관보는 “한국이 G7 정상회의에 초청된 것은 한국이 G7에서 다뤄질 모든 사안에 기꺼이 협력하고 지지할 것이라는 주최국과 회원국들의 믿음이 있었기 때문”이라고 지적했습니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “The invitation was certainly extended because of a belief among the host and the other members of the G7 that Korea would be a willing cooperative and supportive participant in terms of all the various issues that were going to be handled at the G7. You wouldn't want to invite a country that was not a member of the like-minded to participate in an event like that. And so I think the operating assumption was certainly that Korea deserved a place at the table because it shared many of the views of the G7 countries.”

특히 중국 문제에 대한 한국과의 공감대는 지난달 열린 미-한 정상회담에서도 확인된 바 있다고 덧붙였습니다.

조 바이든 대통령과 문재인 한국 대통령은 지난달 21일 정상회담 공동성명을 통해 타이완, 남중국해뿐만 아니라 미국·호주·일본·인도의 4국 연합체인 쿼드(Quad), 반도체·배터리 첨단기술 분야 협력 등 중국을 견제하는 내용을 공동성명에 담았습니다.

조 바이든 미국 대통령과 문재인 한국 대통령이 지난달 21일 워싱턴 백악관에서 회담 뒤 공동기자회견을 했다.

데이비드 맥스웰 민주주의수호재단(FDD) 선임연구원은 “초청국은 공동성명에 서명하지 않았다는 한국 정부 관계자의 말은 맞지만, G7 정상회의 참여에 동의한 것은 한국이 국제 정치 영역에서 어디에 서 있는지 보여준다”고 진단했습니다. “한국이 G7 공동성명에 공식 서명하지 않았더라도, 이번 정상회의에 참석한 것은 민주주의 진영의 일원으로서 국제 질서를 위협하는 독재 정권에 기꺼이 도전하겠다는 의지를 암묵적으로 인정한 것”이라는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “He is right that the G7 countries drafted the statement and signed it because it's a G7 statement. However, from a diplomatic perspective, South Korea's participation and agreeing to participate as a guest, and part of the democratic 10 countries, is an indication of where South Korea lies on the international political spectrum. It is a member of the community of democracies and so even though it didn't officially sign the G7 statement, it has to recognize that its participation and presence is at least a tacit recognition that South Korea is a member of the Community of Democracies and has to be willing to challenge authoritarian regimes that threaten the international order.”

전문가들은 한국이 미-중 경쟁 사이에서 모호한 태도를 취해왔지만, 주변국뿐 아니라 전 세계를 상대로 이뤄지는 중국의 강압적인 외교와 중국을 안보 위협으로 규정하는 서방국가들의 연합이 대립하는 현시점에 ‘줄타기 외교’는 더욱 위태로워질 것이라고 내다봤습니다.

워싱턴의 싱크탱크 독일마샬펀드의 보니 글레이저 아시아프로그램 국장은 “중국은 여러 나라가 자국의 이익을 지키기 위해 결집하는 것을 우려하고 반중국 연합이 형성되는 것을 두려워한다”고 지적했습니다.

[보니 글레이저 독일마샬펀드 아시아프로그램 국장] “Beijing is increasingly concerned about the willingness of countries to join together to defend their interests, and they fear the formation of an anti-China coalition.”

따라서 “이는 한국과 같은 나라에 미국의 장단에 맞추지 말라는 경고로 이어지고 있다”며 “한국이 중국, 미국과의 관계에서 균형을 맞추는 것이 더욱 어려워질 것”이라고 전망했습니다.

[보니 글레이저 독일마샬펀드 아시아프로그램 국장] “This is bound to result in warnings to countries like South Korea to not dance to Washington's tune. Seoul is likely to find it more difficult to balance its relationships with China and the United States.”

한국 정부는 그동안 미국의 중국 압박에도 불구하고 미-중 사이에서 이른바 ‘전략적 모호성’을 유지해왔습니다. 미국이 주도하고 있는 ‘쿼드’에는 참여를 주저하면서도 지난 4월 중국이 주도하는 보아오 포럼에는 미국 동맹국 중 유일하게 참석했습니다.

특히 이수혁 주미 대사가 지난해 10월 국정감사에서 “70년 전에 미국을 선택했기 때문에 앞으로도 70년간 미국을 선택해야 하는 것이 아니다”라고 발언하면서 큰 논란을 일으켰습니다. 이 대사는 지난해 6월에도 “한국이 미국과 중국 사이에 끼어서 선택을 강요받는 국가가 아니라 스스로 선택할 수 있는 국가라는 자부심을 갖는다”고 말했습니다.

당시 국무부는 VOA에 “한국은 수십 년 전 권위주의를 버리고 민주주의를 받아들였을 때 이미 어느 편에 설지 선택했다”며 이례적으로 동맹국 대사의 발언을 특정해 구체적인 논평을 전했습니다.

워싱턴의 한반도 전문가들도 한미상호방위조약 체결로 한국은 동맹이자 민주주의 국가인 미국 편에 서기로 오래전 약속했다는 사실을 상기시키면서, 중국이라는 공동의 견제 세력이 부상한 현시점에서 이런 선택은 더욱 자명하다고 지적했습니다.

리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보는 “미-한 정상회담 공동성명을 읽어보면 한국은 이미 미국을 선택했다는 결론을 내릴 수 있다”며 “그것이 미-한 정상회담에서 일어난 일”이라고 말했습니다. “한국이 미국과 같은 방향으로 전략적 조정을 하고 있다는 것은 한국 좌우 진영을 포함한 많은 이들의 정상회담에 대한 결론이고 이는 상당히 명백하다”는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “If I had just arrived from another planet and I had read the joint statement coming out of the US-ROK summit, I would have to conclude that the Republic of Korea has chosen sides —of the side that chose the United States of America. I mean that's my assessment of what happened in that summit, and I'm not the only one who feels that way—a range of people, including people on the left and on the right in Korea have come to the same conclusion that this was a strategic tilt, if you would, back at the direction of the United States. It was fairly clear.”

다만, 맥스웰 연구원은 “한국이 미-중 사이에서 줄타기 외교를 함으로써 중국의 경제 보복을 완화하기 위한 시간을 번 측면도 있다”고 설명했습니다. “중국에 대한 의존도를

줄이고 경제 시스템을 강화할 공간을 확보함으로써 이제는 생각이 같은 민주주의 국가들과 연합할 수 있는 수준에 도달한 것”이라는 분석입니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “I would characterize it as buying time and in some ways it has bought some time. It mitigated the initial economic warfare by China in 2017... I think that balancing act gave some space to South Korea to better strengthen its economic and financial systems, and they've come to the point where the community of democracies is unifying and South Korea is standing with those like-minded democracies.”

하지만 “이제 줄타기 외교는 더 이상 가능하지 않다”며 “한국은 원칙적 입장과 옳다고 믿는 가치가 무엇인지 택해야 한다”고 강조했습니다. “자유 민주주의와 개인의 자유, 자유시장경제, 규칙에 근거한 국제 질서, 인권의 가치를 공유하는 한국이 정말 ‘미들파워(middle power)’가 되고자 한다면 국제무대에서 존재감을 갖는 동시에 이런 가치를 옹호하고 나서야 한다”는 설명입니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “And it's at the point where walking the tightrope is no longer possible. It has to take a principled stand and what are the values that South Korea believes in. Of course from a ROK-US alliance perspective, we have always shared the values of liberal democracy and freedom, individual liberty, of free market economy, of rules-based international order, and, of course, human rights, and we share those values, and of course China does not share those values. And so, South Korea walking a tightrope between the two is probably no longer viable. It is time that, if it really wants to be a great middle power, which I think that's its rightful place, it has to have a presence on the international stage, but it's got to stand up for the values that it believes in.

전문가들은 동시에 미국도 주요 아시아 동맹국에 대한 중국의 경제 보복 등 강압 외교를 좌시하지 말고 단호한 공동 대응 의지를 행동으로 옮겨야 한다고 주문했습니다. 고고도 미사일 방어체계, 사드의 한국 배치 결정에 대한 중국의 보복이 전방위적으로 확산됐을 때 미국이 보인 소극적 태도를 되풀이해선 안 된다는 비판이 섞였습니다.

중국은 한국 롯데그룹이 2017년 2월 성주골프장을 사드 부지로 내주는 계약을 체결하면서 롯데 계열사 중 중국에 가장 많은 점포를 운영 중이던 롯데마트를 표적으로 삼고 보복을 본격화했습니다. 또한 한국 단체관광 제한, 한국 대중문화 금지 조치 등도 잇따라 내린 바 있습니다.

지난 2017년 3월 중국 공안들이 롯데마트 출입구 주변을 지키고 있다.

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 주변국 등을 겨냥한 중국의 이런 공격적 행보가 더욱 강화될 것이라고 내다봤습니다. “중국은 한국뿐 아니라 G7을 포함한 다른 나라들의 입장에 언짢아하고 있으며, 이들 나라의 언행에 일종의 기준을 제시하고 있다”는 진단입니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “Obviously, the Chinese are laying down markers, not only with Korea but with other countries, including the other members of the G7 about some of the things that they have said, and some of the positions that they've taken. Beijing is not happy with those positions.”

이어 “중국이 고고도 미사일 방어체계, 사드의 한반도 배치 당시처럼 긴장을 높이지 않기 바란다”며 “같은 일이 발생할 경우 미국은 한국의 동맹으로서 한국 지원을 위해 할 수 있는 일은 무엇이든 할 것으로 기대한다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “I would hope it would not come to that—that the Chinese would not escalate things to that level again. I thought that was really unfortunate what they did in the aftermath of that. But I think as an ally of the Republic of Korea, the United States wants to stand by its friends and allies, including Korea. So I would certainly expect the United States to do whatever it can to be supportive of the ROK, if things come to that.”

맥스웰 연구원은 “미국이 한국에 대한 중국의 ‘사드 보복’에 대응하지 않은 것은 전략적 실수였다”며 “미국은 향후 민주주의 진영과 함께 한국에 대한 중국의 경제전 여파를 경감시키는 행동을 취할 것”이라고 기대했습니다.

[녹취: 데이비드 맥스웰 FDD 선임연구원] “I think the US will—I think it must stand shoulder to shoulder. I think that the US made a strategic mistake during the THAAD incidents. it really did not did not try to counter the Chinese economic warfare that it practiced against South Korea. I think that what we'll find is that the United States will take actions, and I expect that there will be economic and financial actions that will help to mitigate the effects of Chinese economic warfare against South Korea...not just the United States, but the community of democracies. That's what I think we're seeing coming out of the G7, coming out of the QUAD. The community of democracies, which South Korea is a part, is really beginning to mobilize and unify to stand up to the authoritarian regimes around the world who want to impose their own hegemony over the international community, and do not want to abide by the international rules-based order that works for all of us.”

“특히 이런 기류를 G7과 쿼드 회의 등을 통해 볼 수 있다”며 “한국이 속해있는 민주주의 진영은 국제사회에서 패권을 행사하면서 규칙에 기반한 국제 질서를 준수하지 않으려는 독재 정권에 맞서기 위해 동원되고 결집하기 시작했다”고 밝혔습니다.

하지만 매닝 연구원은 중국에 대한 이런 공동 대응 기류에도 불구하고 인접국인 한국은 미-중 패권 경쟁 속에서 계속 가시밭길을 걷게 될 수 있다고 우려했습니다.

[로버트 매닝 애틀랜틱카운슬 선임연구원] “My guess is, as we saw at the G-7 meeting, Seoul will distance itself from the West calling out China’s trade practices and human rights violations. It will continue to be a difficult path to walk.”

매닝 연구원은 “G7 정상회의에서 봤듯이, 한국은 앞으로도 중국의 무역 관행과 인권 침해에 대한 서방의 비판에서 거리를 둘 것”이라며 “걷기 어려운 길이 계속될 것”이라고 전망했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.