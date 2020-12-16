미 전문가들 "대북전단금지법, 민주주의·미한동맹 훼손 우려"

한국의 집권 여당이 국회 본회의에서 통과시킨 이른바 대북전단살포 금지법은 미-한 동맹이 공유하는 자유민주주의 가치를 훼손할 수 있다고 미 전문가들이 우려를 나타냈습니다. 국민의 눈과 귀를 막아 정권을 유지하는 북한을 향해 자유와 민주주의 가치를 전파해야 할 한국 정부가 오히려 북한 당국의 검열을 지원하고 있다는 지적도 나왔습니다. 김영권 기자가 보도합니다.

미국 내 한반도 전문가들은 한국 정부와 집권 여당이 북한에 전단과 USB 등 물품을 보내는 것을 금지한 법안을 국회에서 통과시키자 ‘트위터’ 등을 통해 비판과 우려를 나타냈습니다.

시나 그리튼스 텍사스대 정치학 교수는 “한국이 어렵게 이룬, 최대의 국제 자산인 민주주의를 이번 조치가 얼마나 훼손하는지 문재인 정부가 제대로 이해하는지 모르겠다”고 말했습니다.

[그리튼스 교수] “I am not sure whether the Moon admin fully understands how much this degrades South Korea’s biggest global asset - its hard-won democracy.”

I am not sure whether the Moon admin fully understands how much this degrades South Korea’s biggest global asset - its hard-won democracy.

And practically, it is likely to compromise ROK’s ability to pursue broader values-based partnership with the US under a Biden admin. https://t.co/5MNlUIJvsg — Sheena Greitens (@SheenaGreitens) December 14, 2020

워싱턴의 민간연구단체인 브루킹스연구소 선임연구원과 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 한국 담당 객원연구원 등을 겸임하고 있는 그리튼스 교수는 이런 대북 정보 금지법이 미-한 동맹의 가치도 손상시킬 수 있다고 지적했습니다.

이 법은 “실질적으로 바이든 차기 행정부와 가치에 기반한 보다 광범위한 파트너십을 추구하는 한국 정부의 역량을 손상시킬 가능성이 있다”는 겁니다.

주한미군 특전사 대령 출신인 데이비드 맥스웰 미국민주주의수호재단 선임연구원도 미-한 동맹의 핵심 가치 손상에 우려를 나타냈습니다.

[맥스웰 선임연구원] “The first crisis for the Biden administration in Korea may have to do with values and human rights differences between South Korea and the US.

이 법의 강행으로 “바이든 차기 행정부가 직면한 한국 내 첫 위기는 한미 간 가치와 인권의 차이가 될 수 있다”는 지적입니다.

맥스웰 선임연구원은 자신이 운영하는 온라인 서신에서, 대북전단살포 금지법은 미국과 한국이 공유하는 자유 가치와, 자유민주주의, 자유시장 경제, 법치주의, 인권 가치에 위배된다면서 이는 중대한 실수로 문재인 정부에 돌이킬 수 없는 손상을 줄 수 있다고 지적했습니다.

이어 북한 정권을 달래는 것은 효과가 없고, 과거에도 그랬다며, “한국 정부는 이것이 자국민과 외부세계에 어떻게 보일지 알지 못하겠냐”고 반문했습니다.

마크 피츠패트릭 전 국무부 비확산 담당 부차관보는 대북전단살포 금지법이 “부도덕”하다고 비판한 천영우 전 한국 청와대 외교안보 수석의 ‘워싱턴포스트’ 신문 보도를 ‘트위터’에 옮기면서 이에 “동의한다”고 밝혔습니다.

I agree. Chun Yung-woo called the leaflet ban “unscrupulous.”⁰“The ultimate goal of engaging #NorthKorea is to lead the country to open up...,” he said. “Is the Seoul government trying to deny the North Koreans the right to information...?” https://t.co/wItbTiqfDX — Mark Fitzpatrick (@MarkTFitz) December 11, 2020

이 보도에 따르면, 천 전 수석은 “북한에 관여하는 궁극적인 목적은 북한을 개방과 긍정적 개혁으로 이끄는 것”이라며 “한국 정부는 북한 주민들의 정보 권리를 부정하고 압제 정권을 지지하는 것이냐”고 반문했습니다.

벤자민 실버스타인 미 외교정책연구소(FPRI) 연구원은 북한 당국이 사회 통제 유지를 위해 외부 세력으로부터 지원을 받은 사례는 중국의 감시카메라 시스템 판매와 국경 통제 외에 딱히 생각나지 않는다며 이는 “한국 정부의 수치스러운 법”이라고 비판했습니다.

[실버스타인 연구원] “Aside from CCTV systems sales and border control by China, I can scarcely think of another time when the North Korean state has received such assistance from an outside actor to maintain its grip on society. This is a shameful act by the South Korean government,”

Aside from CCTV systems sales and border control by China, I can scarcely think of another time when the North Korean state has received such assistance from an outside actor to maintain its grip on society. This is a shameful act by the South Korean government. Read this thread. https://t.co/qm8wBi2K2Y — Benjamin Silberstein 벤자민 실버스타인 (@benjaminkatzeff) December 15, 2020

워싱턴의 민간연구단체인 헤리티지 재단의 올리비아 이노스 선임정책분석관은 한국의 새 금지법이 전단에 국한된 게 아니라 북한에 정보를 촉진하는 다른 노력까지 금지한다며 우려를 나타냈습니다.

그러면서 이런 금지법은 “문재인 한국 정부에서 유일한 사건이 아닌 하나의 패턴”이라며, “북한인권법에 따라 배정된 기금을 삭감하고, 한국 내 북한 인권단체들을 노골적으로 탄압하며, 앞서 (북한 군인들에게 보내던) 대북 확성기 방송도 중단했다”고 지적했습니다.

[이노스 선임분석관] “This is a pattern, not an isolated incident, under Moon admin. Cutting of funding allocated under North Korean Human Rights Act, blatant attacks on South Korean NGOs promoting human rights in North Korea, and earlier attempts to shutdown loudspeakers at border etc.”

This is a pattern, not an isolated incident, under Moon admin. Cutting of funding allocated under North Korean Human Rights Act, blatant attacks on South Korean NGOs promoting human rights in North Korea, and earlier attempts to shutdown loudspeakers at border etc. — Olivia Enos (@OliviaEnos) December 14, 2020

동북아 전문가인 고든 창 변호사는 대북전단살포 금지법 소식을 리트윗하며 “우리가 더이상 한국을 민주주의 국가로 불러야 할지 확신할 수 없다”고 말했습니다.

[고든 창 변호사 “I’m not sure we should call South Korea a democracy anymore.”

대북 제재 전문가인 조슈아 스탠튼 변호사는 바이든 행정부가 조용하면서도 단호하게 북한 주민들에게 자유 정보를 전파하는 한국인들을 지지해 북한 정권의 검열을 따라가는 청와대에 대항해야 한다고 주장했습니다.

그러면서 미 정부는 북한에 외부 정보를 보내는 사람들에 대한 한국 정부의 “기소가 미-한 동맹에 공적 위기를 의미할 것이라고 경고해야 한다”고 덧붙였습니다.

The Biden admin should quietly, yet firmly, defy @TheBlueHouseENG's submission to Pyongyang's censors by supporting the dissemination of free information to N Koreans by S Korean citizens, while warning @moonriver365 that prosecution will mean a public crisis in the alliance. — Joshua Stanton (@freekorea_us) December 15, 2020

하지만 소수 전문가들은 한국 정부와 집권당의 조치를 지지했습니다.

해리 카지아니스 미 국익연구소 한국담당 국장은 “청와대가 대북 전단 금지에 대해 옳은 일을 했다고 생각한다”며 북한 정권은 인지한 압력을 더 큰 압박으로 대응한다는 것을 기억해야 한다고 말했습니다.

[카지아니스 국장] “I think the Blue House did the right thing on the leaflet ban. We should remember that Pyongyang responds with perceived pressure by more pressure. Is a war worth a leaflet?

I think the @TheBlueHouseENG did the right thing on the leaflet ban. We should remember that Pyongyang responds with perceived pressure by more pressure. Is a war worth a leaflet?#NorthKorea blows up liaison office in row over defectors' leaflet campaign https://t.co/aw7X9y0gCM — Harry Kazianis (@GrecianFormula) December 14, 2020

그러면서 북한이 탈북민들의 전단 캠페인 때문에 개성의 남북공동연락사무소를 폭파했다는 주장을 펼쳤습니다.

조지워싱턴대의 그레그 브레진스키 교수도 한국의 대북전단살포 금지법은 위험하고 인명 피해를 유발할 수 있는, 불필요한 도발에 개입하는 비주류 단체들을 막는 것이라며 긍정적 반응을 보였습니다.

VOA 뉴스 김영권입니다.