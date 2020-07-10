정치·안보

폼페오 “북한과의 대화 이어갈 수 있다는 데 매우 희망적”

기자 김영교
2020.7.10 2:41 오전
마이크 폼페오 미국 국무장관.
마이크 폼페오 미 국무장관은 북한과의 대화를 이어갈 수 있다는 데 희망적이라고 말했습니다. 하지만 미국 대선 전 3차 정상회담 가능성에 대해서는 언급을 피했습니다. 김영교 기자가 보도합니다.

폼페오 국무장관은 9일 외신 기자들과의 전화 간담회에서, 북한과의 대화를 이어갈 수 있다는 데 희망적이라고 밝혔습니다.

폼페오 장관은 미국 대선 전 도널드 트럼프 대통령과 김정은 북한 국무위원장이 3차 정상회담을 할 가능성이 있느냐는 질문에, “상대국과 현재 진행 중인 대화에 대해서는 답하지 않겠다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 폼페오 장관] “I don't want to comment on the ongoing conversations that we are having with our counterparty.”

폼페오 장관은 정상급보다 아래가 됐든 혹은 적절하다면 정상급이 됐든, 이 대화를 이어갈 수 있다는데 매우 희망적이라고 말혔습니다.

[녹취: 폼페오 장관] “We're very hopeful that we can continue to have this conversation whether that's at a level beneath the summit or if it's appropriate. There is a useful activity to take place, to have senior leaders get back together as well. As for who and how and timing, I just don't want to talk about that today.”

그러면서 양국의 고위급 지도자들이 함께 모이기 위한 유용한 활동도 일어날 것이라고 말했습니다.

폼페오 장관은 그러나 누구와 어떤 방식으로, 언제 할 지에 대해서는 오늘은 밝히지 않겠다고 덧붙였습니다.

폼페오 장관은 또 북한과 관련된 사안에 있어서 트럼프 행정부는 북한이 한국과 중국과 같은 가까운 이웃나라에 대해서 뿐 아니라, 그 보다 더 넓게 지역 전반에서 제기하고 있는 전략적인 위협에 대해 진지한 대화를 하기 위한 관여 접근법을 택해 왔다고 말했습니다.

 [녹취: 폼페오 장관] “I think it's worth noting with respect to North Korea, the Trump administration has taken an approach of engagement to have serious conversations about the strategic threat that North Korea presents, not only its near neighbors, like South Korea and China, but more broadly than that, certainly throughout the region.”

그러면서 미국은 핵 확산을 줄이고 북한이 근본적인 전환을 할 수 있도록 설득하는 이 임무를 진지하게 수행해 왔다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 폼페오 장관] “So we took seriously this obligation to reduce proliferation and to convince the North Koreans to make the fundamental shift, that says that those weapon systems, actually create risk for it, rather than creating the security blanket that they have historically believe that it did.”

북한이 이런 핵 무기 체계를 갖추는 것이 그들이 역사적으로 믿어왔던 것처럼 안전 보장을 해 주는 것이 아니라 사실은 북한에 위험으로 작용한다는 것을 설득해 왔다는 겁니다.

폼페오 장관은 미국은 대화를 만들어가기 위해, 또 한반도의 평화와 안정이라는 좋은 결과를 가져오기 위한 실질적인 대화를 하기 위해 지속적으로 노력하고 있다고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 폼페오 장관] “We continue to work to establish dialogue and have substantive conversations about how we might deliver this really good outcome, this outcome of delivering peace and stability to the entire Peninsula. We laid it out in Singapore there were four major elements of this.”

폼페오 장관은 그러면서 미국은 이에 대한 네 가지 요소를 이미 2018년도 6월 싱가포르 정상회담에서 북한에 제시한 바 있다고 강조했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김영교입니다.

기자 지다겸
안소영
기자 박형주
