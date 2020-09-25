전 미 사령관 “종전선언 하려면 북한 병력·무기 후방철수해야...억지력 집중할 때”

문재인 한국 대통령이 주장한 ‘종전선언’ 논의를 하려면 한국을 겨냥해 전진배치된 북한 병력과 무기부터 철수해야 한다는 전 주한미군사령관의 지적이 나왔습니다. 전면전 태세에 집중하는 북한이 그런 선언에 관심을 가질 리 없는 만큼, 한국은 종전선언이 아니라 억지력 강화에 초점을 맞출 때라고 강조했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관은 “한국전쟁의 공식적인 종전은 남북한의 모든 사람들에게 최선의 결과이지만, 어떤 방법으로 그렇게 할 것인지가 문제”라고 지적했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “Of course ending the Korean War formally would be the very best outcome for all the Korean people. The question is how to do it? Please know that war can only be ended when both sides fully agree to end the conflict. Additionally, both sides must -- must --demonstrate clear and verifiable terminations of postures and capabilities to continue the conflict.”

버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관.

2006년부터 2008년까지 주한미군사령관과 유엔군사령관, 한미연합사령관을 겸했던 벨 전 사령관은 24일 VOA에 “양측이 충돌을 끝내겠다고 완전히 동의하고, 충돌을 계속할 수 있는 군 태세와 역량을 분명하고 검증 가능하게 철회해야 종전이 가능하다는 사실을 알아야 한다”고 밝혔습니다.

특히 “한국전이 끝났다고 선언하려면 북한의 사전 조치가 필수”라며, 우선 “비무장지대(DMZ) 북쪽에 배치돼 서울과 한국의 다른 북쪽 지역 도시들을 위협하는 북한의 대포와 미사일 역량을 제거해야 한다”고 말했습니다. “대포를 한국에 위협이 되는 사정권 훨씬 바깥쪽에 있는, 미리 정해놓은 선 북쪽으로 후퇴시켜야 한다”는 조건입니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “So, a declaration of the end of the Korean War can only be considered when the north accomplishes the following: Remove the artillery and missile capability which is postured along the north side of the DMZ which threatens Seoul and other northern South Korean cities. This artillery must be carried north to a predetermined line which is well beyond their range to threaten the south.”

또한 “북한은 공세적인 지상 공격 진형을 갖춘 채 전진 배치돼 있는 대규모 병력과 탄약, 연료, 다른 군수품들을 비무장지대 인근에서 훨씬 북쪽에 있는 선 밖으로 철수시켜 한국에 대한 기습 지상 공격이 불가능하도록 조치해야 한다”는 조건을 두 번째로 제시했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “The north must disengage their large forward deployed troop offensive ground war formations and forward positioned ammunition, fuel and other logistics from their positions near the DMZ to a line well north where launching a surprise ground attack against the South would not be possible.”

그러면서 “북한이 이 두가지 조건에 동의한다면 한국전 종전 선언에 대한 진지한 논의가 가능할 수도 있겠지만, 해당 조건이 완전히 이행될 때까지 종전선언을 절대 논하지 말아야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “If the north agreed to these two conditions then serious discussions regarding a declaration to the end of the Korean War could potentially take place. However, no declaration to end the war should be even discussed until these two conditions are fully implemented. Once implemented, talks regarding a peace treaty could begin. Throughout this process, the United States should retain OPCON as long as the north possesses nuclear weapons.”

이어 “만약 그런 조건이 이행된다면 평화조약 관련 대화를 시작할 수 있을 것”이라면서도 “이런 절차가 진행되는 동안에도, 북한이 핵무기를 보유하고 있는 한 전시작전통제권은 미국이 갖고 있어야 한다”고 밝혔습니다.

벨 전 사령관은 “북한은 종전선언에 관심이 없다”며 “그들은 한국에 대한 위협과 도발 역량, 그리고 전면전 수행 태세에만 관심을 쏟고있다”고 지적했습니다. “북한은 자신들의 주도 하에 한반도를 통일할 때까지, 혹은 ‘중국의 상전(Chinese masters)’이 평화를 지시할 때까지 이런 태도를 바꾸지 않을 것”이라는 설명입니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “I do not believe the north cares about declarations. What they care about is capability to intimidate, provoke and their readiness conduct general war against the South. They will not change this posture until they reunify the Korean Peninsula under their terms; or they are directed to make peace by their Chinese masters.”

더 나아가 “실질적인 진전은 중국이 북한의 극도로 공격적인 전쟁 준비태세를 끝내기 원할때 이뤄질 수 있다”고 주장했습니다.

[버웰 벨 전 주한미군사령관] “When the Chinese desire that north Korea's extreme readiness for an offensive war with South Korea is to be terminated, then real progress can be made. Until that day comes, South Korea and its ally the United States must remain committed to deterrence through military strength and readiness. Only deterrence through military strength will deter the north at this point.”.

벨 전 사령관은 “그 때까지 한국과 미국은 군사력과 준비태세를 통한 억지력 유지에 전념해야 한다”며 “현재로선 오직 군사력을 통한 억지력만이 북한을 억제할 것”이라고 강조했습니다.

빅터 차 미 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 한국석좌.

한편, 빅터 차 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 한국석좌는 24일 VOA에 “미국과 중국 정상이 서로 으르렁대고 있는 상황에서 문재인 대통령의 연설이 남북 간 평화에 초점을 맞춘 것은 다소 모순적”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[빅터 차 CSIS 한국석좌 / 전 NSC 아시아 담당 국장] “I think it is mildly ironic that Moon's speech focused on inter-Korean peace while the US and PRC presidents were at each other's throats. How is Korean peace possible without cooperation between the US and China?”

백악관 국가안보회의 아시아 담당 국장을 지낸 빅터 차 석좌는 “미국과 중국 간 협력이 없이 한반도 평화가 어떻게 가능하겠느냐”고 반문했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원 입니다.