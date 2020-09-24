미 전 고위관리들 “종전선언은 환상...미한동맹 폐기 구실 줄 것”

미 행정부에서 한반도 문제를 다뤘던 전 고위 관리들은 문재인 한국 대통령이 유엔총회 기조연설에서 종전선언의 필요성을 호소한 것과 관련해, 북한의 비핵화나 한반도 평화와 아무 관련 없는 공허한 조치가 될 것이라고 평가했습니다. 북한과 중국의 미-한 동맹 폐기 주장에 힘을 실어줄 것이라며, 평화체제로 가기 위해선 훨씬 복잡한 조건과 절차가 따른다고 지적했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

마이클 그린 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 선임부소장은 “한국전쟁 종전을 선언하는 것이 완전한 비핵화의 길을 열어주지 못한다”고 지적했습니다.

[마이클 그린 CSIS 선임부소장 / 전 백악관 선임보좌관] “Declaring and end to the Korean War would not pave the way for complete denuclearization. It would only give China, Russia and North Korea an excuse to argue for dismantlement of the UN Command, the Combined Forces Command and US-ROK exercises –all of which are critical for deterrence.”

마이클 그린 미 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 선임부소장.

백악관 국가안보회의(NSC) 아시아담당 선임보좌관을 지낸 그린 부소장은 23일 VOA에 종전선언은 “중국, 러시아, 북한이 유엔군사령부와 한미연합사령부, 미-한 연합군사훈련을 폐기해야 한다고 주장할 수 있는 구실만 줄 뿐”이라고 주장했습니다.

이어 “한국 대통령이 유엔에서 미국 의회, 행정부의 입장과 이렇게 일치하지 않는 연설을 하는 것을 본 적이 거의 없다”고 밝혔습니다.

[마이클 그린 CSIS 선임부소장 / 전 백악관 선임보좌관] “I have also rarely seen a Korean President deliver a speech in the United Nations more out of synch with where the U.S. Congress and U.S. administration are. Calling for a Peace Treaty as one stop on the way to peace and unification would have been fine –but it is an illusion to think that declaring peace makes it so, I’m afraid.”

그러면서 “평화와 통일로 향하는 한 단계로서 평화조약 체결을 촉구했다면 괜찮았겠지만, 평화를 선포함으로써 그렇게 할 수 있다고 생각하는 것은 환상”이라고 말했습니다.

그린 부소장은 “1928년 파리에서 프랭크 켈로그 미 국무장관과 아리스티드 브리앙 프랑스 외무장관이 국가의 정책수단으로 전쟁 포기를 선언하는 조약(‘켈로그-브리앙 조약’) 체결을 주도했지만, 미국과 유럽이 일본과 독일의 확장을 거의 저지하지 않는 바람에 일본이 중국을 침공했고 10년 뒤 역사상 가장 파괴적인 세계 대전 발발로 이어졌다”는 예를 들었습니다.



[마이클 그린 CSIS 선임부소장 / 전 백악관 선임보좌관] “In 1928 Secretary of State Kellogg and Foreign Minister Briand brokered an international treaty in Paris outlawing war. A decade later the most destructive world war in history began with Japan’s attack on China because the United States and Europe did little to stop Japan and Germany from expanding.”

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 수석부차관보.

에반스 리비어 전 국무부 동아시아태평양 담당 수석부차관보는 “문재인 대통령이 거꾸로 알고 있는 것 같다”며 “한국전 종전 선언이 한반도에서 비핵화와 항구적 평화를 정착시키는 열쇠가 아니라, 북한 비핵화를 달성하고 지속 가능한 평화를 정착시키는 것이 한국전쟁을 영구히 종식시키기 위한 필요조건”이라고 말했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “With all respect, I think President Moon has it backwards: Declaring an end to the Korea War is not the key to achieving denuclearization and the establishment of a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula. Achieving the denuclearization of North Korea and establishing a viable peace are the necessary conditions for permanently ending the Korean War.”

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 “북한이 남북한 국민을 자국 주도하에 통합하고 한국을 제거하려는 것이 남북 간 적대감을 일으키는 토대”라며 “단지 종전 선언을 한다고 해서 이런 근본적 토대가 존재한다는 사실을 지워버릴 수는 없다”고 지적했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “Simply declaring that the war has ended does not eliminate the fact that the basis for hostility between the two Koreas -- i.e., Pyongyang's determination to unify the Korean people under its flag and eliminate the Republic of Korea -- still exists.”

“북한의 핵무기 보유와 사실상의 핵무장국 지위는 적대적 분위기와 충돌 가능성을 앞으로도 오랫동안 지속시킬 것이며, 이 핵무기는 북한의 통일 목표에 따라 한국을 위협하고 압박하는 수단으로 기능할 것”이라는 설명입니다.

게다가 “미국은 한국전이 끝났다고 그저 ‘선언’할 수 없다”며, “그런 선언은 다른 조치들이 따르지 않는 한 진정한 의미가 없다”고 강조했습니다. 구체적으로는, “미국은 교전국 중 한 나라인 만큼, 모든 전쟁 당사국들이 현재의 정전협정을 대체할 평화조약 체결 등 공식 종전 방안에 합의해야 한다”는 조건을 들었습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “The United States cannot simply "declare" that the Korean War has ended. Such a declaration would be devoid of real meaning unless other steps were taken. The U.S. was only one of several combatants in the war, and it would be necessary for all the combatants to reach an agreement on how to formally end the conflict, including by signing a peace treaty that would replace the current armistice agreement. It is impossible for me to believe that the United States would be prepared to conclude such a "peace" while North Korea remains a de facto nuclear weapons state, threatening not only the ROK, but also the East Asia region and the United States itself.”

그러면서 “북한이 사실상의 핵보유국으로 남아서 한국 뿐 아니라 동아시아 지역과 미국을 위협하는 상황에서 미국이 그런 종류의 ‘평화’에 합의할 준비가 돼 있다고 믿지 않는다”고 말했습니다.

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 “북한이 이따금 종전선언에 대한 관심을 암시해왔지만, 미-한 동맹과 주한미군, 그리고 충돌 시 북한을 겨냥할 미국의 전술·전략 무기의 존재라는 북한의 실질적 우려를 해소해주지 않는 한 그런 선언은 공허한 성명에 불과하다는 사실을 북한도 이해하고 있다”고 설명했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “Although Pyongyang has occasionally hinted at interest in an end-of-war declaration, this interest has largely evaporated. The DPRK understands that such a declaration would be a largely empty statement unless it addressed North Korea's real concern, i.e., the existence of the U.S.-ROK alliance, the presence of U.S. troops in the ROK, and the U.S. tactical and strategic weapons that could be brought to bear against the North in the event of a conflict.”

리비어 전 수석부차관보는 “북한의 목표는 전쟁을 ‘종식’하는 것이 아니라, 미-한 동맹을 종식하고 북한에 대한 미국의 무력 사용 가능성을 제거하는 것”이라고 강조했습니다.

[에반스 리비어 전 국무부 수석부차관보] “Pyongyang's goal is not the "end" of the war; it wants to end the U.S.-ROK alliance and remove the possibility that the United States could use force against the DPRK.”

로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북 핵 특사.

로버트 갈루치 전 미국 국무부 북핵 특사는 “한국-북한-미국 간 한국전 공식 종전 합의는 남북한과 미북 관계 정상화 절차의 중요한 부분이며, 관계 정상화를 위해선 북한이 핵무기 프로그램을 폐기하고 핵확산금지조약(NPT)으로 복귀하는 것이 필요하다”고 지적했습니다.

[로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북핵 특사] “I think that an ROK-DPRK-US agreement to formally end the Korean War would be an important part of the process of normalizing relations between North and South Korea and between the North and the US. And I think normalization requires an end to the DPRK's nuclear weapons program and its return to the NPT. A permanent peace regime would mean all this and more -- trade, free movement of people and goods, economic investment and all the other interconnections we expect among nations in a globalized world.”

또한 “항구적 평화체제란 이 모든 것들과 함께 더 많은 것들을 의미한다”며, “무역, 사람과 물자의 자유로운 이동, 경제적 투자, 그리고 세계화된 세상의 국가 간 예상되는 다른 상호 연결 등이 포함된다”고 말했습니다.

1994년 제네바 합의 때 미국 측 회담 대표였던 갈루치 전 특사는 그러나 “순서가 문제”라고 지적했습니다. “한국전 종전 논의를 시작하는 순간, 대북제재와 핵무기 프로그램 해체, 그리고 인권 우려 해소 절차까지 묻게 될 것”이라는 설명입니다.

[로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북핵 특사] “The challenge, of course, is sequencing. As soon as we start to talk about formally ending the Korean War, we ask about the sanctions on North Korea, and then we ask about the process of disbanding its nuclear weapons program and maybe steps to address human rights concerns. All this suggests to some of us that the best way forward is step by step, rather than waiting to make some grand bargain.”

갈루치 전 특사는 “이 모든 것들을 고려할 때, 한 번에 모든 문제를 해결하는 ‘그랜드바겐’ 보다 단계적 접근이 최선의 진전 방안”이라고 제안했습니다.

“따라서 문재인 대통령의 종전선언 제안은 좋은 것이지만, 이는 핵무기 관련 사안 등 현재의 충돌 상황에 대한 해법을 향한 다른 움직임과 연계해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[로버트 갈루치 전 국무부 북핵 특사] “So, President Moon's suggestion is a good one -- let's agree to formally end the korean war -- but let's connect it to other moves towards resolution of the existing situation of conflict, presumably one in the area of nuclear weapons. If the formal step to end the war is taken alone, I would be concerned that the importance of the move would be lost.”

갈루치 전 특사는 “전쟁을 종식하기 위한 공식적 단계만 단독으로 취해진다면, 그런 움직임의 중요성이 희석될 것으로 우려된다”고 밝혔습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.