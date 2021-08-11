미 20 공군사령관 "러, 중, 북한 등 핵 개발 위협...억제력 위한 무기 현대화 중요"

마이클 루튼 미 공군 지구권 타격사령부 예하 제20공군 사령관은 10일 북한 핵 억제 전략을 묻는 질문에 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 부대를 조직하고 훈련하는 것이 취우선 순위라고 말했습니다.

루튼 사령관은 이날 워싱턴 민간단체인 미쳴항공우주연구소가 주최한 화상 행사가 끝난 뒤 VOA의 서면질의에 이같이 답변했습니다.

[루튼 사령관] As the 20th Air Force commander, my primary responsibility is to organize, train, and equip the intercontinental ballistic missile force to meet the needs of our nation and allies as laid out in the National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, and National Military Strategy. For specific questions on the INDO-PACIFIC region, recommend contacting United States INDO-PACIFIC Command.

국가 안보 전략과 국방 전략, 국가 군사 전략에 명시된 바와 같이 미국과 동맹국의 요구를 충족시킬 수 있도록 ICBM 부대를 조직, 훈련하고 장비를 갖추는 것이 취우선 순위라는 겁니다.

다만 인도태평양 지역에 대한 구체적인 질문을 위해서는 인도태평양 사령부를 접촉하라고 덧붙였습니다.

한편 루튼 사령관은 이날 화상 행사에서 지난 2018년 미 국방부 정보국(DIA)이 핵 개발과 확산에 대해 러시아와 중국, 북한 등을 언급했다고 설명했습니다.

[녹취: 루튼 사령관] there's a great 2018 DIA report that, you know, commend to you and the audience on for nuclear development and proliferation and it primarily called out, Russia, China and North Korea.

당시 DIA는 러시아와 중국, 북한 등이 핵무기 역량을 늘리고 있으며 미국을 위협하고 있다고 지적했습니다.

루튼 사령관은 “중국이 핵미사일 격납고에 적극적으로 투자하고 있으며, 서부 지역에 200여 개가 새롭게 건설되고 있다는 뉴스를 봤다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 루트 사령관] We read the news in China is really investing aggressively with new missile silos and their Western Region counts are upwards over 200 new silos.

미 ‘뉴욕타임스’(NYT)는 지난달 27일 중국이 신장위구르 지역에 대규모로 핵미사일 격납고를 건설중이라고 보도했습니다.

신문은 중국 서부 간쑤성에 등에서 발견된 것까지 포함하면 중국이 새롭게 건설 중인 핵미사일 격납고가 230 개에 달한다고 전했습니다.

루튼 사령관은 또 이날 행사에서 핵 억지력에 무기 현대화가 중요하다는 점을 강조했습니다.

루튼 사령관은 “우리 장비가 낡았기 때문에 현대화를 진행하고 있고, 무기 현대화는 절대적으로 중요하다고 생각한다”고 강조했습니다.

[녹취: 루튼 사령관] We're modernizing because our equipment is old, and I think it's absolutely critical. To do that, to sustain a deterrent force for our nation going into the future.

루트 사령관은 “우리는 3개의 ICBM 기지를 현대화할 것”이라며 “3개 중 하나를 현대화하는 동안 나머지는 미니트맨-3로 믿을 만한 핵 억지력을 제공해야 한다”고 말했습니다.

[녹취: 루튼 사령관] We are going to modernize three intercontinental ballistic missile wings. At the same time, while we're modernizing one of those wings the other two wings, need to provide that credible nuclear deterrent with the Minuteman three.

VOA 뉴스 박동정입니다.