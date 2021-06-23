인권 전문가들 "'오토 웜비어 길' 명명, 전 세계 확대해야"

워싱턴의 인권 전문가들이 뉴욕의 북한 외교 공관 앞길에 북한에 억류됐다가 의식불명 상태로 석방된 미 대학생 오토 웜비어의 이름을 붙이는 방안을 적극 지지한다고 밝혔습니다. 북한 외교관이 상주하는 모든 나라에서 같은 캠페인을 벌여 잔혹한 인권 유린을 고발해야 한다는 주장도 나왔습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.

유엔 주재 북한대표부가 있는 뉴욕 맨해튼 거리의 이름을 ‘오토 웜비어 길(Otto Warmbier Way)’로 바꾸는 작업이 탄력을 받고 있는 가운데 워싱턴에서도 이 방안에 대한 긍정적인 평가가 이어졌습니다.

북한 대표부가 입주해 있는 뉴욕시 ‘820 세컨드 애비뉴’ 건물 바로 앞에 ‘웜비어 길’을 조성함으로써 이곳을 매일 지나는 북한 외교관들은 물론 유엔 회원국들에 북한 정권의 잔혹성을 물리적으로 상기시킬 수 있다는 기대가 나옵니다.

로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보는 22일 VOA에 “오토 웜비어를 추모하기 위해 주유엔 북한대표부 앞길 이름을 바꾸는 것을 지지한다”며 “북한이 미국 정부에 사과하고 (웜비어 사망에 대한) 정확한 경위를 설명하며 젊은 미 대학생을 잔혹하게 다룬 데 대해 웜비어 가족에게도 보상해야 한다는 것을 북한 정부, 그리고 유엔 방향으로 길을 건너는 모든 북한 관리들에게 매일 알려주게 될 것”이라고 밝혔습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보] “I certainly support renaming the street in front of North Korea's UN mission in honor of Otto Warmbier. Renaming the street would be a daily reminder to the North Korean government and to every North Korean official who crosses over to the United Nations that North Korea owes an apology and an honest accounting to the United States government as well as compensation for the Warmbier family for the brutal treatment it meted out to a young American student.”

또한 “거리 이름을 바꾸는 것은 억류 외국인들에 대한 영사접견과 가족과의 연락 허용 등 기본적 보호를 촉구한 유엔 총회 북한인권결의안을 북한이 심각하게 무시해왔다는 것을 유엔 회원국들에도 일깨워 줄 것”이라고 평가했습니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보] “Second, the renaming of the street would be a reminder to member states at the United Nations that North Korea is and has been seriously ignoring UN General Assembly resolutions that call upon its government to provide foreign citizens detained in the DPRK with protections, including access to consular officials and their families.”

아울러 ‘오토 웜비어 길’ 조성 추진은 “북한과의 관여를 위해 북한 여행 금지 조치를 중지하자는 일각의 요구에도 불구하고, 북한은 미국인 여행자들의 안전 보장에 대해 미국과 협상해야 한다는 것을 상기시킨다”는 의미를 부여했습니다. “북한 내 외국인에 대한 처우야말로 북한과의 관계 정상화에 핵심이 돼야 한다”는 설명입니다.

[로버타 코헨 전 국무부 인권 담당 부차관보] “Further, it would be a reminder to all Americans that despite recent appeals for calling off travel bans to North Korea in the interests of engagement, assurances must be negotiated with the United States government to provide safety for Americans who travel to North Korea. How foreigners are treated in North Korea must be essential to normalization of relations.”

앞서 뉴욕시의 조 보렐리 공화당 시의원은 지난 2019년 1월 유엔주재 북한대표부 건물 앞 거리 이름을 ‘오토 웜비어 길’로 바꾸는 조례안을 발의했습니다. 표지판을 세우려는 지점은 뉴욕시 맨해튼 44가와 43가 사이 북한대표부 사무실 바로 앞으로, 뉴욕 유엔본부와는 한 블록 떨어진 곳입니다.

개명안이 통과될 경우 북한 대표부가 13층에 입주해 있는 ‘820 세컨드 애비뉴’ 건물은 ‘820 오토 웜비어 웨이’로 주소가 변경될 수 있습니다.

로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사는 “오토 웜비어의 사망은 매우 슬프고 불운한 일이었다”며 “주유엔 북한 대표부가 위치한 거리 이름 변경을 통해 웜비어가 뛰어난 젊은이였다는 사실과 그를 죽음에 이르게 한 북한 정권의 속성을 상기시킬 것”이라고 지적했습니다.

[로버트 킹 전 국무부 북한인권특사] “The death of Otto Warmbier was very sad and unfortunate. I am particularly sorry for his parents, because he had great promise. Renaming the street where the DPRK UN office is located will remind people of what an outstanding young man he was, and it will also remind people of the nature of the government whose actions resulted in his death.

미국 인권단체 북한인권위원회(HRNK) 그레그 스칼라튜 사무총장도 “주유엔 북한 대표부 앞길 이름을 ‘오토 웜비어 길’로 바꾸는 것은 훌륭한 생각”이라며 “뉴욕시의 북한 대표부를 방문하는 외교관이나 관리 누구든 오토 웜비어의 이름을 올려다보게 될 굉장한 상징적 제스처”라고 평가했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “Changing the name of the street to Otto Warmbier Way would be a terrific idea. Every time a diplomat, an official or anyone visiting the DPRK permanent mission in New York City has to look it up, they would have to look up Otto Warmbier, his name. So that would be a tremendous symbolic gesture.”

더 나아가 “이번 방안이 전 세계의 북한 대사관이나 대표부 앞길에 모두 오토 웜비어의 이름을 붙이는 국제 비정부기구(NGO)들의 조율된 노력에 동시다발적 포문을 여는 계기가 돼야 한다”며 “북한 외교 공관이 있는 부쿠레슈티에서 마드리드까지, 스톡홀름에서 쿠웨이트시티까지 모든 곳에서 같은 캠페인을 벌여야 한다”고 제안했습니다.

[녹취: 그레그 스칼라튜 HRNK 사무총장] “I would argue that this should be the opening salvo in a coordinated effort by international NGOs to have each and every streets where there is a North Korean embassy or consulate missions all over the world, we name Otto Warmbier from Bucharest to Madrid, and from Stockholm to Kuwait City—everywhere. I think this would be an extraordinarily important symbolic gesture to show the North Korean regime that the world knows and the world cares, and they cannot get away with murder.”

“이는 전 세계가 웜비어의 죽음에 대해 알고 있고, 관심을 두고 있으며, 살인을 하고 그냥 넘어갈 수 없다는 것을 북한 정권에 보여주는 엄청나게 중요한 상징적 제스처가 될 것”이라는 설명입니다.

현재 소관 상임위에 계류 중인 이 조례안은 최근 빌 드블라지오 뉴욕시장의 지지 입장 발표에 앞서 이미 존 케리 전 국무장관, 마이크 폼페오 전 국무장관, 빌 리처드슨 전 유엔주재 미국대사, 존 볼튼 전 백악관 국가안보보좌관 등 거물급 인사들의 지지를 확보했습니다. 또한 팀 케인, 크리스 반 홀렌, 롭 포트만 상원의원 등 민주·공화당 중진 의원들도 대거 지지 입장을 표명했습니다.

수잔 숄티 미국 북한자유연합 대표는 “조 보렐리 뉴욕 시의원이 2년 전 해당 조례안을 처음 발의했을 때 그와 접촉했다”며 “이후 북한자유연합은 계속해서 거리 이름 변경을 적극 지지해왔다”고 밝혔습니다.

[수잔 숄티 북한자유연합 대표] “We were enthusiastically supportive of it. We actually reached out to the council member in New York Borelli when he introduced the resolution two years ago. I think it's really important because we can never forget what happened to this young man. He is the face of the cruelty of this regime. So we, North Korea Freedom Coalition, enthusiastically endorsed this back when it was first proposed…We can't forget that this is how this regime treats people, and this is how they treat their own citizens as well.”

숄티 대표는 “우리는 이 젊은이에게 벌어진 일을 절대 잊지 못하며, 그는 북한 정권의 잔혹함을 보여주는 표상이 됐다”면서 “북한 정권이 자국민들도 같은 방식으로 다룬다는 사실 역시 잊지 말아야 한다”고 강조했습니다.

대북 제재와 인권 전문가인 조슈아 스탠튼 변호사는 “북한 정권의 사악한 행위에 대한 책임을 묻고 이를 상기시킬 메시지를 보내는 어떤 행동도 북한이 남을 해치는 것을 재고하게 만드는 데 도움이 된다”고 설명했습니다.

[조슈아 스탠튼 변호사] “Any action that sends a message of accountability and remembrance to Pyongyang for the evil that it does is helpful in making Pyongyang think twice about harming others. What would be even better? Requiring Pyongyang to fully account for what happened to Otto as a legal precondition to the lifting of sanctions.”

스탠튼 변호사는 “더 나은 방법이 있다”며 “북한이 오토 웜비어에게 벌어진 일에 대해 완전히 책임을 지는 것을 제재 해제의 법적 전제 조건으로 삼는 것”이라고 제안했습니다.

VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.