벨 전 사령관 "미·한, 공동성명 통해 북한 도발 응징 경고해야"

버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관 성명 전문 (영어 원문) While Combined Exercises are crucial to readiness, changes to Alliance exercises over the last two years have had the very positive effect of restraining north Korea from any further testing of nuclear weapons or intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) delivery systems. This has reduced tensions on the Korean Peninsula and given world leaders an opportunity to seek a path to the future. However, with the arrival of a new administration in the United States, an opportunity is presented for both north Korea and China to test South Korea's and America's will to continue to maintain a strong and resolute military alliance. Indeed, there is a real possibility that a new provocation by the north Koreans could occur in the very near term to further test the strength of the Alliance. Therefore, the best way ahead for the two allies follows: It is important that both north Korea and China quickly understand where South Korea and the United States stand regarding maintaining the strength of the Alliance now that a new administration has come to power in the United States. As such, the Presidents of South Korea and the United States should immediately issue a joint communique reasserting the strength of the Alliance while informing potential belligerents that the Alliance is strong and resolute in its commitment to deter aggression and to respond to any provocation or general war threat. The Alliance should also warn north Korea not to reinitiate testing of nuclear weapons or ICBMs, and reassert that the Alliance will respond to any renewed testing of these capabilities in a way to fully protect the security interests of both nations. The communique should also state that South Korea and the United States seek peace and prosperity for all Koreans on the Peninsula and that both nations desire to work and negotiate with north Korea and China to find a peaceful path to resolving the continued and long painful division of the Korean peoples. Finally, the communique should make it clear that the Alliance will continue to exercise appropriate military capabilities to ensure a strong deterrence and defensive posture. Last and given that there is a new administration in the United States, the military leaders of both the United States and South Korea, as well as the Combined Forces Command (CFC) Commander, should put forth to their nations' political leadership the appropriate combined exercise requirements in order to maintain readiness to deter and defend. Both national leaders must approve the approach before proceeding with the springtime exercises.