벨 전 사령관 "미·한, 공동성명 통해 북한 도발 응징 경고해야"

버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관이 성명을 통해, 미국 새 행정부 출범에 맞춰 미-한 군사동맹을 시험해 보려는 북한과 중국의 의지를 꺾어야 한다고 촉구했습니다. 미-한 정상이 동맹의 굳건함과 대북 방어태세를 재확인하고 북한의 무기 시험에 대응하겠다고 경고하는 공동성명을 발표하는 것이 최선책이라고 제안했습니다. 백성원 기자가 보도합니다.
버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관은 “미국에 새 행정부가 들어서면서 북한과 중국에 한-미 양국의 강력하고 단호한 군사 동맹 유지 의지를 시험할 기회가 주어지고 있다”며 “북한은 미-한 동맹의 힘을 좀 더 시험해 볼 목적으로 아주 가까운 시일 내에 새로운 도발을 저지를 현실적 가능성이 있다”고 내다봤습니다.
2006년부터 2008년까지 주한미군사령관과 유엔군사령관, 한미연합사령관을 역임한 벨 전 사령관은 VOA에 보낸 성명에서 “합동군사훈련은 준비태세에 대단히 중요하지만, 지난 2년 동안 미-한 동맹의 군사훈련에 변화를 준 것은 북한의 핵무기와 운반 수단인 탄도미사일(대륙간탄도미사일) 추가 시험을 억제하는 데 매우 긍정적인 영향을 미쳤다”고 진단한 뒤 이같이 밝혔습니다.
군사훈련의 변화로 한반도의 긴장을 완화하고 세계 지도자들이 미래를 향한 길을 모색할 기회를 얻은 것도 사실이지만, 바이든 행정부 출범에 따라 “동맹의 힘을 유지하는 것과 관련해 한국과 미국이 어떤 입장인지 북한과 중국 모두 신속히 이해하는 것이 중요하다”는 설명입니다.
구체적인 수단으로는 “한-미 대통령이 (북한의) 적대 행위 가능성을 알리는 한편 동맹의 힘을 거듭 분명히 하는 공동성명을 즉시 발표해야 한다”고 주장했습니다. 그러면서 “동맹은 강력하고, 침략을 억지하려는 의지와 모든 도발·전면적 위협에 대응하겠다는 의지가 확고하다는 내용이 돼야 할 것”이라고 제안했습니다.
또한, “동맹은 북한에 핵무기나 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험을 재개해선 안 된다고 경고하고, 두 나라의 안보 이익을 온전히 보호하기 위한 방안으로 이러한 역량 시험 재개에 대응할 것이라는 점을 거듭 분명히 해야 한다”고 강조했습니다.
아울러 “한국과 미국은 한반도의 모든 남북한인의 평화와 번영을 모색하고, 한국민에게 오랫동안 고통스럽게 지속된 분단 문제에 대한 평화적 해법을 찾기 위해 북한, 중국과 일하고 협상하기를 원한다는 점도 공동성명에 명시해야 한다”고 덧붙였습니다.
특히 “공동성명은 두 동맹이 강력한 억지력과 방어태세를 보장하기 위해 적절한 군사력을 계속 훈련할 것이라는 점을 명확히 밝혀야 한다”고 제안했습니다.
벨 전 사령관은 “미국에 새 행정부가 들어선 것을 고려할 때, 한미연합사령관뿐 아니라 미국과 한국의 군사 지도자들은 억지와 방어 준비태세를 유지하기 위해 적절한 합동군사훈련 요건을 자국의 정치 지도부에 제안해야 한다”며 “양국 지도자들 모두 올봄 미-한 연합훈련을 진행하기에 앞서 이런 접근법을 승인해야 한다.”고 밝혔습니다.
VOA 뉴스 백성원입니다.
|
버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관 성명 전문 (영어 원문)
While Combined Exercises are crucial to readiness, changes to Alliance exercises over the last two years have had the very positive effect of restraining north Korea from any further testing of nuclear weapons or intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) delivery systems. This has reduced tensions on the Korean Peninsula and given world leaders an opportunity to seek a path to the future.
However, with the arrival of a new administration in the United States, an opportunity is presented for both north Korea and China to test South Korea's and America's will to continue to maintain a strong and resolute military alliance. Indeed, there is a real possibility that a new provocation by the north Koreans could occur in the very near term to further test the strength of the Alliance. Therefore, the best way ahead for the two allies follows:
It is important that both north Korea and China quickly understand where South Korea and the United States stand regarding maintaining the strength of the Alliance now that a new administration has come to power in the United States. As such, the Presidents of South Korea and the United States should immediately issue a joint communique reasserting the strength of the Alliance while informing potential belligerents that the Alliance is strong and resolute in its commitment to deter aggression and to respond to any provocation or general war threat.
The Alliance should also warn north Korea not to reinitiate testing of nuclear weapons or ICBMs, and reassert that the Alliance will respond to any renewed testing of these capabilities in a way to fully protect the security interests of both nations.
The communique should also state that South Korea and the United States seek peace and prosperity for all Koreans on the Peninsula and that both nations desire to work and negotiate with north Korea and China to find a peaceful path to resolving the continued and long painful division of the Korean peoples.
Finally, the communique should make it clear that the Alliance will continue to exercise appropriate military capabilities to ensure a strong deterrence and defensive posture.
Last and given that there is a new administration in the United States, the military leaders of both the United States and South Korea, as well as the Combined Forces Command (CFC) Commander, should put forth to their nations' political leadership the appropriate combined exercise requirements in order to maintain readiness to deter and defend. Both national leaders must approve the approach before proceeding with the springtime exercises.
|
버웰 벨 전 한미연합사령관 성명 전문 (한글 번역)
합동군사훈련은 준비태세에 대단히 중요하지만, 지난 2년 동안 미-한 동맹의 군사훈련에 변화를 준 것은 북한의 핵무기와 운반 수단인 탄도미사일(대륙간탄도미사일) 추가 시험을 억제하는 데 매우 긍정적인 영향을 미쳤다.
이는 한반도의 긴장을 완화하고 세계 지도자들이 미래를 향한 길을 모색할 기회를 제공하기도 했다.
하지만, 미국에 새 행정부가 들어서면서 북한과 중국 모두에 한국과 미국의 강력하고 단호한 군사 동맹 유지 의지를 시험할 기회가 주어지고 있다. 실제로, 북한은 미-한 동맹의 힘을 좀 더 시험해 볼 목적으로 아주 가까운 시일 내에 새로운 도발을 저지를 현실적 가능성이 있다. 따라서 두 동맹국을 위한 최선책은 다음과 같다.
미국에 새 정권이 들어선 만큼, 동맹의 힘을 유지하는 것과 관련해 한국과 미국이 어떤 입장인지 북한과 중국 모두 신속히 이해하는 것이 중요하다. 따라서 한-미 대통령은 (북한의) 적대 행위 가능성을 알리는 한편 동맹의 힘을 거듭 분명히 하는 공동성명을 즉시 발표해야 한다. 동맹은 강력하며, 침략을 억지하려는 의지와 모든 도발·전면적 위협에 대응하겠다는 의지가 확고하다는 내용이 돼야 할 것이다.
또한, 동맹은 북한에 핵무기나 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험을 재개해선 안 된다고 경고하고, 두 나라의 안보 이익을 온전히 보호하기 위한 방안으로 이러한 역량 시험 재개에 대응할 것이라는 점을 거듭 분명히 해야 한다.
공동성명은 한국과 미국이 한반도의 모든 남북한인의 평화와 번영을 모색하고, 한국민에게 오랫동안 고통스럽게 지속된 분단 문제에 대한 평화적 해법을 찾기 위해 북한, 중국과 일하고 협상하기를 원한다는 점도 명시해야 한다.
끝으로, 공동성명은 두 동맹이 강력한 억지력과 방어태세를 보장하기 위해 적절한 군사력을 계속 훈련할 것이라는 점을 명확히 밝혀야 한다.
미국에 새 행정부가 들어선 것을 고려할 때, 한미연합사령관뿐 아니라 미국과 한국의 군사 지도자들은 억지와 방어 준비태세를 유지하기 위해 적절한 합동군사훈련 요건을 자국의 정치적 지도부에 제안해야 한다. 양국 지도자들 모두 올봄 미-한 연합훈련을 진행하기에 앞서 이런 접근법을 승인해야 한다.