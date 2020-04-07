에스퍼 장관 "정경두 장관과 통화...공정한 방위비 분담 논의"

마크 에스퍼 미국 국방장관이 6일 정경두 한국 국방장관과 전화통화를 갖고 방위비 분담금 협상에 대해 논의했습니다.

에스퍼 장관은 이날 자신의 트위터에 “정 장관이 내 전화를 받고 동맹의 공정한 분담의 중요성에 대해 논의한 데 대해 감사한다”고 밝혔습니다.

I appreciate Korean Defense Minister Jeong taking my phone call today to discuss the importance of equitable burden sharing across the alliance. It is critical that we get a fair, balanced, and comprehensive agreement signed quickly. #KatchiKapshida pic.twitter.com/gXhlSqoWPE