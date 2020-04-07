정치·안보

에스퍼 장관 "정경두 장관과 통화...공정한 방위비 분담 논의"

기자 김동현
2020.4.7 오전 6:00
마크 에스퍼 미국 국방장관과 정경두 한국 국방장관이 24일 워싱턴 인근 미국 국방부에서 회담했다.
마크 에스퍼 미국 국방장관과 정경두 한국 국방장관이 지난 2월 워싱턴 인근 미국 국방부에서 회담했다.

마크 에스퍼 미국 국방장관이 6일 정경두 한국 국방장관과 전화통화를 갖고 방위비 분담금 협상에 대해 논의했습니다.

에스퍼 장관은 이날 자신의 트위터에 “정 장관이 내 전화를 받고 동맹의 공정한 분담의 중요성에 대해 논의한 데 대해 감사한다”고 밝혔습니다.

에스퍼 장관은 미-한 두 나라가 공정하고 균형있으며, 종합적인 합의에 신속히 서명하는 것이 매우 중요하다고 강조했습니다.

VOA뉴스 김동현입니다.

관련 기사

미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.
정치·안보
미 정부, 방위비 협상 타결 가능성에 신중
미국 국무부와 국방부는 방위비 분담금 협상 타결이 임박했다는 일부 한국 언론들의 보도에 대해 말을 아끼고 있습니다. 주한미군사령관은 트위터에서 보도에 대해 우회적으로 비판적인 입장을 드러냈습니다.
김동현
기자 김동현
2020.4.3
U.S. Army soldiers fire cannons during an opening ceremony for the new headquarters of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) at Camp…
정치·안보
방위비협정 공백 위기감 확산...미 전문가들 “요구액 대폭 낮추고 기간 확대해야”
​​​​​​​미-한 방위비 분담금 협상이 진통을 거듭하면서 워싱턴에서 역내 안보 불안을 우려하는 목소리가 높아지고 있습니다. 코로나바이러스 감염증 확산과 맞물려 양국 관계를 훼손하고 있는 만큼, 지나친 분담금 인상 요구를 접고 협정 유효기간을 확대해 신속히 마무리하자는 주장입니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 백성원
2020.3.27
29일 개관한 평택 캠프 험프리스 내 유엔군 겸 주한미군 사령부 본부.
정치·안보
미 전직 관리들 "방위비 합의 불발로 무급휴직 현실화...대비태세 부정적 영향"
미국의 전직관리들은 최근 합의 없이 끝난 미-한 방위비 분담금 협상에 큰 실망감을 나타냈습니다. 주한미군 한국인 근로자들의 무급휴직이 사실상 적용될 것으로 보고 대비태세와 동맹 관계 전반에 부정적인 영향을 미칠 것이라고 우려했습니다.
김동현
기자 김동현
2020.3.21
미국 워싱턴의 국무부 건물.
정치·안보
국무부, 방위비 협상 결렬에 “한국이 유연성 보여야...양국 간극 커”
미국 국무부가 제 11차 미-한 방위비분담금특별협정(SMA) 회의가 합의 없이 끝난 것과 관련해, 양국 간에 입장 차이가 크다며 한국에 유연성을 발휘할 것을 촉구했습니다.
Default Author Profile
기자 백성원
2020.3.21
김동현
기자의 기사 보기
김동현